MyFitnessPal's Melissa Jaeger Explains How AI Is Personalizing Nutrition Coaching on YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most people do not lack nutrition information. They lack nutrition guidance that actually applies to their life. Recently, Melissa Jaeger, RD, LD, Head of Nutrition at MyFitnessPal, conducted a satellite media tour in partnership with D S Simon Media to break down how AI coaching is transforming the way people think about food and nutrition, and to introduce MyFitnessPal's new AI Coach feature, a smarter, more conversational approach to getting guidance that is tailored to how you actually eat.

With consumers increasingly seeking personalized health guidance and AI becoming a bigger part of everyday life, important questions are emerging about what truly effective nutrition coaching looks like and how technology is making it more accessible. Here are some of the top questions and expert insights from Melissa Jaeger, Head of Nutrition at MyFitnessPal:

Why does generic nutrition advice often fall short and what does truly personalized guidance look like?

The problem with most nutrition advice is that it is built for the average person, not for you. "We have access to so much nutrition information and advice in today's landscape, but it's often generalized for the average individual, not taking into account what you ate today, what your nutrient needs are, or what your personalized nutrition goals are," Jaeger explained.

Truly personalized guidance looks different because it starts with what is happening in your life. MyFitnessPal's new AI Coach is grounded in each user's real logged behavior, taking into consideration nutrient needs, what they ate for breakfast, their saved recipes, and their habits over time. "This allows you to cultivate personalized guidance to support your long-term nutrition goals," Jaeger said.

How are AI coaching tools making it easier for people to understand how their everyday food choices connect to their long-term health goals?

Food tracking has long helped people gather insights about what they are eating, but turning that data into meaningful action has always been the harder part. "For years, we've been able to gather insights about what we're eating by logging, whether that be our calories or micronutrients or macronutrients," Jaeger said. "But the real challenge has always then been taking that data and turning it into action."

MyFitnessPal's new AI Coach bridges that gap by serving as a real-time translator, offering insights and conversational guidance based on a user's logging behaviors. "Instead of staring at the numbers and wondering what they mean and what should I do, MyFitnessPal's new AI Coach can guide you and support you as you navigate your long-term health goals," she added.

What kinds of questions can people ask an AI nutrition coach and how does it help in real-world situations like dining out or meal prepping?

AI Coach is designed to meet users in the moments that matter most, and Jaeger recommends starting with open-ended nutrition questions. Heading to a restaurant? Users can ask: "I'm headed to this restaurant based on their menu, what should I order to hit my macro goals?" Meal prepping on a budget? They can prompt it with: "I'm going to be meal prepping, I need budget-friendly protein options and recipes to support my goals."

For those looking for deeper insights on their logging history, they can ask what food swaps would help hit fiber goals, cut back on added sugar, or what meal pairings and portion adjustments would best support their nutrient targets. "Whatever you need, MyFitnessPal's AI Coach lives in a dedicated Coach tab right inside the app," Jaeger said, adding that it can even help users navigate to the best features to improve their overall logging experience.

MyFitnessPal is available for free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play. AI Coach is currently available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. For more information, visit myfitnesspal.com .

About Melissa Jaeger

Melissa Jaeger, RD, LD is the Head of Nutrition at MyFitnessPal, where she provides strategic guidance to product and marketing teams, translating evidence-based nutrition science into actionable guidance for millions of members worldwide. She serves as a key voice for the brand across global media outlets, helping to enhance MyFitnessPal’s credibility as the leading nutrition platform.

Prior to MyFitnessPal, Melissa spent over 9 years as a retail dietitian at Hy-Vee grocery stores, one of the Midwest's largest employee-owned supermarket chains, where she educated and empowered diverse consumer populations on nutrition and wellness. In 2024, she was named Recognized Young Dietitian of the Year by the Minnesota Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, honoring her leadership and dedication to promoting health and nutritional status across communities.

Melissa holds specialized expertise in weight management and gut health, and earned her Bachelor of Arts in Nutrition from the College of Saint Benedict, completing her dietetic internship through Iowa State University.

About MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is the #1 global nutrition and food tracking app founded in 2005 with a mission to help people around the world reach their health goals through better food choices by providing knowledge, motivation, and a sense of progress. Supporting nearly 1 million people in reaching their nutrition and fitness goals every year and with a community of over 280 million members in over 120 countries, MyFitnessPal offers members one of the world’s most comprehensive nutrition and food tracking platforms, allowing them to track their food, create personalized and goal-driven meal plans, record exercise activity, and log their weight. With one of the largest food databases in the world comprising over 20 million foods, access to over 2,000 recipes, and over 35 connected fitness partners, MyFitnessPal provides members with the tools for positive healthy change.

About D S Simon Media:

The firm is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.

About YourUpdateTV: YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of MyFitnessPal.

Media Contact

Michael O’Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

modonnell@dssimon.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9babdc84-ef4f-49ac-97a1-0d78b2557005