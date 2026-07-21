The Science of Stopping Muscle Cramps: How Pickle Juice® Helps- In Discussion with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sudden muscle cramps can strike anywhere, during a workout, on the golf course, while working outdoors, or even in the middle of the night. As temperatures rise and Americans become more active, dehydration and muscle fatigue make summer prime season for these painful and often debilitating interruptions.

The good news? The same fast-acting solution trusted by elite athletes around the world is available for everyday consumers and can help you stop muscle cramps before they derail your day: Pickle Juice®.

During the nationwide media tour, Filip Keuppens, CEO, The Pickle Juice Company, shared tips on how to avoid muscle cramps as well as how you can control them once they are starting to feel their onset. Filip also cleared up one of the biggest misconceptions surrounding cramp relief: Pickle Juice® is not pickle brine.

Here are the top questions he answered:

What's really happening in the body when a cramp occurs?

Muscle cramps are actually more than just the result of dehydration, electrolyte imbalances, or other physical triggers. A muscle cramp is a neurological response, your brain's reaction to those physiological triggers.

How does Pickle Juice® actually work and who can benefit from it?

Almost anyone can benefit from Pickle Juice®. It's a clean, natural product made without artificial ingredients, no sugar, no caffeine, and none of the artificial dyes, like Yellow 5, found in many sports drinks and other products.

Whether you're a kid playing baseball, an elite athlete, or someone who suffers from nighttime leg cramps that aren't exercise-related, Pickle Juice® can help. It's clinically proven to stop muscle cramps in 60 seconds or less.

Pickle Juice® isn't the same as pickle brine. What's the difference?

We have a flavor profile that's similar to pickle brine, but that's really where the similarities end. We chose the name because it's a familiar taste that people recognize, but today we spend a lot of time educating consumers about the difference between Pickle Juice® and pickle brine. They're not synonymous, aside from a similar flavor, they're completely different products.

To learn more about Pickle Juice®, the science behind it, and the research supporting it, visit Picklepower.com or follow us on social media at @PickleJuice

For more information, visit PICKLEPOWER.COM

About YourUpdateTV:

YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of The Pickle Juice Company.



Media Contact

Michael O’Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

modonnell@dssimon.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aa2f54f5-1a00-4318-be60-ab37b5f8e667