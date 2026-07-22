Walmart Pharmacist Helps Patients Navigate the New Medicare GLP-1 Bridge Program With YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millions of Medicare beneficiaries can now access GLP-1 weight loss medication with a co-pay of $50 a month through the new Medicare GLP-1 Bridge Program. The temporary federal demonstration program has broadened access to the medication, and pharmacists are playing a critical role by helping patients understand their options and make informed decisions about their health.

Recently, Walmart Pharmacy Manager Deanna Worth participated in a nationwide satellite media tour to discuss what the new coverage means for consumers, the most common questions patients are asking about GLP-1s, and how Walmart's more than 15,000 pharmacists are helping patients navigate their health and wellness journeys.

What should Medicare beneficiaries know about the new GLP-1 Bridge program?

The new Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program is for qualifying Medicare beneficiaries with Medicare Part D coverage, offering more options for GLP-1 medications at a flat copay of $50 a month. Pharmacists understand that navigating healthcare can be complicated, but getting answers to questions shouldn’t be – and that’s where pharmacists can help with answering questions, explaining options, and helping patients navigate their healthcare journey.

What are the most common questions you’re hearing about GLP-1s and weight management?

Our pharmacists are hearing a lot of questions about GLP-1s. Patients want to know what to expect, how to navigate potential side effects, if it interacts with any of the medications they’re currently on, what their copay will be, and how that might fit into their overall health journey. Patients aren’t just interested in losing weight – they’re on a total wellness journey. They want more energy, to feel better, and to improve their overall health.

How do pharmacists help patients navigate their weight management journey beyond fulfilling the prescription?

Pharmacists can really make a difference as an accessible healthcare figure who can answer patients’ questions about how to take a medication, talk through side effects and what they can expect, and connect them with additional resources. They serve as a trusted partner to help navigate their health and wellness journey.

What can people expect at Walmart Wellness Day on July 25th?

July 25th is Walmart’s Wellness Day, a great example of how Walmart is making health and wellness more convenient and accessible to customers in one location. Walmart has over 15,000 pharmacists serving local communities nationwide, and on Wellness Day, customers can get free health and vision screenings, low-cost immunizations, and the chance to talk one-on-one with their local Walmart pharmacist about their healthcare journey – all in one convenient place.

Where can viewers go for more information?

Viewers can stop in and talk to their local Walmart pharmacist or visit walmart.com/wellnesshub.

* YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Walmart

Media Contact

Michael O’Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

modonnell@dssimon.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a1c3219-3833-41ae-9857-bc5e74b973fc