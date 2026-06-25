Carahsoft Drives Innovation Through Strategic Human Capital Technology Events for Government in 2026

RESTON, Va., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced its human capital technology highlights and initiatives, as well as its upcoming events portfolio for this year, reaffirming its commitment to delivering innovative solutions to the Public Sector.

Carahsoft continues to strengthen its Human Capital Technology ecosystem across the Public Sector by expanding its portfolio of workforce and HR solution providers and collaborating with industry and reseller partners. Through participation in key industry events and ongoing partner engagement, Carahsoft helps connect Government agencies with the innovative technologies, expertise and resources needed to enhance talent management, improve employee experiences and support workforce modernization initiatives.

As part of its extensive 2026 event schedule, Carahsoft also had a presence at the 2026 Society of Human Resources Management (SHRM) Annual Conference in June, underscoring its continued commitment to advancing modern workforce solutions and human capital innovation across the Public Sector.

"Carahsoft's Human Capital Technology portfolio brings together a broad ecosystem of innovative providers and solutions that help Government agencies address today’s most pressing workforce challenges, such as talent acquisition, skills gaps, workforce planning, evolving hybrid work environments and more,” said Daniel Bauer, Program Executive for Human Capital Technology at Carahsoft. “With the support of our reseller partners, we remain focused on connecting agencies with advanced, mission-ready technologies and trusted expertise that enables more agile, data-driven and resilient workforce strategies. Our engagement in leading Human Capital events throughout 2026 reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting workforce transformation and helping the Public Sector modernize how it attracts, develops and retains talent.”

Mark Your Calendars: Top Human Capital Events in 2026

NTCA: HR & Benefits Conference

Date: Monday, August 3 – Thursday, August 6

Location: Greenville, SC

Details: The Rural Broadband Association’s HR & Benefits Conference explores HR trends, workforce challenges and strategies unique to rural community broadband providers. Carahsoft will highlight HR technology solutions that support remote workforce operations and staffing challenges unique to rural markets.





Monday, August 3 – Thursday, August 6 Greenville, SC The Rural Broadband Association’s HR & Benefits Conference explores HR trends, workforce challenges and strategies unique to rural community broadband providers. Carahsoft will highlight HR technology solutions that support remote workforce operations and staffing challenges unique to rural markets. NASWA Summit 2026

Date: Wednesday, September 16 – Thursday, September 17

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Details: The National Association of State Workforce Agencies (NASWA) Summit focuses on workforce development, unemployment insurance, labor market insights and service delivery innovation. Carahsoft will engage with State workforce agency leaders to share how technology can enhance workforce program operations and improve service delivery outcomes.





Wednesday, September 16 – Thursday, September 17 Milwaukee, WI The National Association of State Workforce Agencies (NASWA) Summit focuses on workforce development, unemployment insurance, labor market insights and service delivery innovation. Carahsoft will engage with State workforce agency leaders to share how technology can enhance workforce program operations and improve service delivery outcomes. GovHR

Date: Wednesday, September 16 – Friday, September 18

Location: Washington, D.C.

Details: GovHR, a hybrid annual conference, offers sessions on recruitment data, workforce analytics and public service workforce dynamics. Carahsoft will demonstrate workforce intelligence and analytics solutions that support data-driven HR decision-making across Government agencies.





Wednesday, September 16 – Friday, September 18 Washington, D.C. GovHR, a hybrid annual conference, offers sessions on recruitment data, workforce analytics and public service workforce dynamics. Carahsoft will demonstrate workforce intelligence and analytics solutions that support data-driven HR decision-making across Government agencies. PSHRA 2026

Date: Monday, September 28 – Wednesday, September 30

Location: Portland, OR

Details: The Public Sector HR Association (PSHRA) conference provides tailored training and networking for Government HR professionals and explores challenges such as benefits administration, workforce planning and compliance. Carahsoft looks forward to connecting with HR leaders and discussing partner solutions that address sector-specific workforce challenges.





Monday, September 28 – Wednesday, September 30 Portland, OR The Public Sector HR Association (PSHRA) conference provides tailored training and networking for Government HR professionals and explores challenges such as benefits administration, workforce planning and compliance. Carahsoft looks forward to connecting with HR leaders and discussing partner solutions that address sector-specific workforce challenges. HR Tech 2026

Date: Tuesday, October 20 – Thursday, October 22

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Details: As one of the largest HR technology gatherings, HR Tech brings together industry leaders and technology innovators to explore automation, analytics, AI tools and transformational solutions. Carahsoft will showcase its comprehensive portfolio of HR technology solutions that help Government agencies transform workforce management and employee experience.





For more insights on Carahsoft’s human capital initiatives and upcoming events, read the latest blog post: “Top 10 Human Capital Events for Government in 2026” or contact HRIT@carahsoft.com. For more information on Carahsoft and its industry leading human capital technology partners events, visit the Human Capital Technology solutions portfolio.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Human Capital Technology, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com