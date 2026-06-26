Bangalore, India, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demand for dining table rentals is rising across Bangalore, Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, and Pune through 2026, as monthly plans starting near ₹500 emerge as a practical alternative to ₹30,000-plus outright spends on a dining set. Rental platforms operating across the five cities, including Rentomojo, are recording steady adoption across IT-corridor housing and high-churn rental neighbourhoods — a pattern driven by short tenure horizons, shared-flat sizing, and relocation convenience rather than lifestyle choice. For more information visit https://www.rentomojo.com/bangalore/furniture/dining-tables-on-rent

The trend is most visible in Bangalore's Whitefield, Koramangala, HSR Layout, and Marathahalli, where a project-posted technology workforce ties furniture decisions to expected stay. Delhi's Dwarka, Saket, Mayur Vihar, and Lajpat Nagar pair professional and student renters with high apartment turnover, while Gurgaon's DLF Phase 3, Golf Course Road, Sohna Road, and Sushant Lok reflect a corporate and global-capability-centre variant. Noida's Sector 62, Sector 18, Sector 137, and Greater Noida West anchor an IT-and-early-career profile, and Pune's Hinjewadi, Kharadi, Baner, and Wakad combine dense IT-services housing with frequent relocation.

A dining table or set in the ₹20,000 to ₹35,000 band carries embedded costs routinely overlooked in one-time-purchase budgets. Surface and water-ring repair on common defects averages ₹1,500 to ₹3,000 per incident, polish and refinishing runs ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 annually, glass-top variants add breakage-replacement exposure, and resale recovers only 25 to 35 percent of original price for solid sheesham within the first eighteen months — and effectively nothing for engineered-wood sets.

By comparison, dining table rentals start at around ₹119 per month, with four-seater sets available under ₹1,000 and fuller dining sets from about ₹500 per month across the five cities, delivery, assembly, and damage cover included. Over a twelve-month tenure the comparison tightens further once depreciation and the near-zero resale value of engineered-wood furniture are factored into the ownership case. The ₹30,000 dining-set ownership outlay versus a ₹500-per-month rental plan is increasingly being cited in renter discussions around cost control, particularly among shared-flat households and short-to-medium-term renters in IT-corridor neighbourhoods.

Product flexibility influences adoption alongside cost. Dining table rentals offer 4-seater, 6-seater, and 8-seater configurations across sheesham, engineered-wood, and glass-top variants, with chair-set bundles under a single monthly plan and one delivery window, letting a household size the table to its current flat and change it on the next move. Delivery timelines across the five cities typically span two to four working days, with full assembly included in the standard service window.

Rentomojo has expanded its dining catalogue with free repair and maintenance and an inter-city free-relocation policy that aligns with the cross-metro mobility patterns common to IT-services workforces. Tenure options typically span three months, six months, twelve months, and twenty-four months, with longer commitments carrying lower per-month effective rates.

Dining ownership economics are increasingly difficult to justify for households with tenure horizons under three years, where engineered-wood resale depreciation is steep and a set bought for one living arrangement becomes a poor fit the moment flat size or flatmate count changes. Dining-essentials rentals are emerging as part of a broader access-based consumption shift across Indian metros, where relocation-sensitive household items are being evaluated against subscription alternatives that carry built-in repair, swap, and relocation cover.

As project-bound, shared-flat, and transient-resident households across Bangalore, Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, and Pune continue to weigh ₹30,000 dining outlays against ₹500-per-month plans, platforms operating in the segment, including Rentomojo, are seeing measurable adoption shifts through 2026 across IT-corridor and high-churn rental neighbourhoods. For more information visit https://www.rentomojo.com/

Company information, product details, and service descriptions referenced in this release are based on publicly available materials and observable market patterns. Pricing, neighbourhood coverage, and platform-specific policies are indicative and subject to change.

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