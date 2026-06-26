LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

26 June 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its current share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 19 June 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 28,905 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 420.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 425.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 423.097751





Date of purchase: 22 June 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 11,194 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 417.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 424.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 420.904234





Date of purchase: 23 June 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,553 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 412.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 420.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 418.086736





Date of purchase: 24 June 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 16,184 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 406.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 413.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 409.156852





Date of purchase: 25 June 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 411.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 416.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 415.073600

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the current Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 6,225,573 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 111,773,914 have voting rights and 4,573,889 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 408 424.000 19/06/2026 10:16:17 LSE 816 423.500 19/06/2026 10:16:17 LSE 915 423.000 19/06/2026 10:19:56 LSE 227 422.000 19/06/2026 10:34:56 LSE 290 422.000 19/06/2026 10:40:00 LSE 210 421.500 19/06/2026 11:05:28 LSE 207 421.000 19/06/2026 11:31:19 LSE 52 421.000 19/06/2026 12:02:00 LSE 159 421.000 19/06/2026 12:02:00 LSE 647 420.500 19/06/2026 12:02:00 LSE 160 421.000 19/06/2026 14:00:05 LSE 438 421.000 19/06/2026 14:00:05 LSE 626 421.000 19/06/2026 15:02:40 LSE 956 421.500 19/06/2026 15:46:29 LSE 400 422.000 19/06/2026 16:06:09 LSE 400 422.000 19/06/2026 16:06:09 LSE 400 422.000 19/06/2026 16:06:09 LSE 400 422.000 19/06/2026 16:06:09 LSE 400 422.000 19/06/2026 16:06:09 LSE 400 422.000 19/06/2026 16:06:09 LSE 400 422.000 19/06/2026 16:06:09 LSE 400 422.000 19/06/2026 16:06:09 LSE 400 422.000 19/06/2026 16:06:09 LSE 400 422.000 19/06/2026 16:06:09 LSE 400 422.000 19/06/2026 16:06:09 LSE 400 422.000 19/06/2026 16:06:09 LSE 400 422.000 19/06/2026 16:06:09 LSE 400 422.000 19/06/2026 16:06:09 LSE 400 422.000 19/06/2026 16:06:09 LSE 400 422.000 19/06/2026 16:06:09 LSE 400 422.000 19/06/2026 16:06:09 LSE 400 422.000 19/06/2026 16:06:09 LSE 400 422.000 19/06/2026 16:06:09 LSE 220 422.000 19/06/2026 16:06:09 LSE 180 422.000 19/06/2026 16:06:09 LSE 716 422.000 19/06/2026 16:06:09 LSE 136 422.000 19/06/2026 16:06:09 LSE 400 422.500 19/06/2026 16:13:29 LSE 388 422.500 19/06/2026 16:13:29 LSE 400 422.500 19/06/2026 16:13:29 LSE 1177 422.500 19/06/2026 16:13:29 LSE 400 422.500 19/06/2026 16:13:29 LSE 1177 422.500 19/06/2026 16:13:29 LSE 229 425.000 19/06/2026 16:18:24 LSE 400 425.000 19/06/2026 16:18:24 LSE 400 425.000 19/06/2026 16:18:24 LSE 400 425.000 19/06/2026 16:18:24 LSE 400 425.000 19/06/2026 16:18:24 LSE 400 425.000 19/06/2026 16:18:24 LSE 400 425.000 19/06/2026 16:18:24 LSE 400 425.000 19/06/2026 16:18:24 LSE 400 425.000 19/06/2026 16:18:24 LSE 400 425.000 19/06/2026 16:18:24 LSE 400 425.000 19/06/2026 16:18:24 LSE 400 425.000 19/06/2026 16:18:24 LSE 400 425.000 19/06/2026 16:18:24 LSE 400 425.000 19/06/2026 16:18:24 LSE 400 425.000 19/06/2026 16:18:24 LSE 400 425.000 19/06/2026 16:18:24 LSE 400 425.000 19/06/2026 16:18:24 LSE 400 425.000 19/06/2026 16:18:24 LSE 400 425.000 19/06/2026 16:18:24 LSE 400 425.000 19/06/2026 16:18:24 LSE 400 425.000 19/06/2026 16:18:24 LSE 400 425.000 19/06/2026 16:18:24 LSE 400 425.000 19/06/2026 16:18:24 LSE 400 425.000 19/06/2026 16:18:24 LSE 400 425.000 19/06/2026 16:18:24 LSE 171 425.000 19/06/2026 16:18:24 LSE 204 424.500 22/06/2026 08:30:23 LSE 542 424.000 22/06/2026 08:32:22 LSE 255 423.000 22/06/2026 09:05:55 LSE 204 422.500 22/06/2026 09:23:34 LSE 546 422.000 22/06/2026 09:45:21 LSE 592 421.000 22/06/2026 09:46:00 LSE 473 421.000 22/06/2026 09:46:00 LSE 22 421.000 22/06/2026 09:46:00 LSE 505 420.000 22/06/2026 10:21:25 LSE 278 418.500 22/06/2026 10:59:43 LSE 265 419.000 22/06/2026 12:09:04 LSE 204 417.000 22/06/2026 12:34:00 LSE 2190 421.000 22/06/2026 14:38:19 LSE 488 421.000 22/06/2026 14:38:19 LSE 146 421.000 22/06/2026 14:38:19 LSE 158 421.000 22/06/2026 14:38:19 LSE 365 421.000 22/06/2026 14:38:19 LSE 303 421.000 22/06/2026 14:38:19 LSE 44 420.000 22/06/2026 14:39:14 LSE 160 420.000 22/06/2026 14:39:14 LSE 616 422.000 22/06/2026 14:48:50 LSE 1 421.500 22/06/2026 15:05:07 LSE 317 421.500 22/06/2026 15:15:34 LSE 514 421.000 22/06/2026 15:15:34 LSE 260 420.000 22/06/2026 15:16:54 LSE 5 420.000 22/06/2026 15:16:54 LSE 222 419.500 22/06/2026 15:20:29 LSE 483 419.000 22/06/2026 15:39:18 LSE 204 418.000 22/06/2026 15:56:03 LSE 125 419.000 22/06/2026 16:19:23 LSE 1 419.000 22/06/2026 16:19:31 LSE 80 419.000 22/06/2026 16:21:45 LSE 46 420.500 22/06/2026 16:25:49 LSE 100 420.500 22/06/2026 16:25:49 LSE 93 420.500 22/06/2026 16:25:49 LSE 183 420.500 22/06/2026 16:25:49 LSE 848 416.500 23/06/2026 08:28:52 LSE 227 412.500 23/06/2026 08:43:05 LSE 217 414.500 23/06/2026 09:31:52 LSE 154 416.500 23/06/2026 09:51:49 LSE 76 416.500 23/06/2026 09:51:49 LSE 1 417.000 23/06/2026 10:19:12 LSE 871 417.000 23/06/2026 10:19:12 LSE 434 419.000 23/06/2026 11:24:24 LSE 232 419.000 23/06/2026 11:25:07 LSE 281 418.000 23/06/2026 11:27:47 LSE 245 418.000 23/06/2026 12:23:19 LSE 225 418.000 23/06/2026 12:23:19 LSE 205 417.500 23/06/2026 12:45:28 LSE 205 417.000 23/06/2026 12:48:04 LSE 225 418.500 23/06/2026 13:12:49 LSE 94 420.000 23/06/2026 15:03:27 LSE 114 420.000 23/06/2026 15:03:27 LSE 369 420.000 23/06/2026 15:10:25 LSE 388 420.000 23/06/2026 15:10:25 LSE 934 420.500 23/06/2026 15:15:11 LSE 89 420.000 23/06/2026 15:20:25 LSE 417 420.000 23/06/2026 15:26:03 LSE 346 418.500 23/06/2026 15:42:59 LSE 234 418.000 23/06/2026 15:44:14 LSE 208 417.000 23/06/2026 16:04:25 LSE 255 417.000 23/06/2026 16:04:25 LSE 400 417.000 23/06/2026 16:14:36 LSE 57 417.000 23/06/2026 16:14:36 LSE 125 417.000 23/06/2026 16:14:36 LSE 372 418.000 23/06/2026 16:19:30 LSE 236 418.000 23/06/2026 16:19:30 LSE 172 417.000 23/06/2026 16:21:06 LSE 46 417.000 23/06/2026 16:24:52 LSE 725 417.000 23/06/2026 16:24:52 LSE 300 417.000 23/06/2026 16:24:52 LSE 80 417.000 23/06/2026 16:24:52 LSE 88 417.500 23/06/2026 16:25:33 LSE 120 417.500 23/06/2026 16:25:33 LSE 48 418.000 23/06/2026 16:28:17 LSE 96 418.000 23/06/2026 16:28:17 LSE 200 418.500 23/06/2026 16:29:11 LSE 155 418.500 23/06/2026 16:29:11 LSE 400 418.500 23/06/2026 16:29:11 LSE 400 418.500 23/06/2026 16:29:11 LSE 400 418.500 23/06/2026 16:29:11 LSE 400 418.500 23/06/2026 16:29:11 LSE 400 418.500 23/06/2026 16:29:11 LSE 400 418.500 23/06/2026 16:29:11 LSE 400 418.500 23/06/2026 16:29:11 LSE 400 418.500 23/06/2026 16:29:11 LSE 400 418.500 23/06/2026 16:29:18 LSE 400 418.500 23/06/2026 16:29:18 LSE 400 418.500 23/06/2026 16:29:18 LSE 39 418.500 23/06/2026 16:29:18 LSE 89 413.000 24/06/2026 08:37:06 LSE 77 413.500 24/06/2026 08:42:17 LSE 688 413.500 24/06/2026 08:42:17 LSE 209 412.500 24/06/2026 08:53:27 LSE 261 412.500 24/06/2026 08:55:37 LSE 281 412.000 24/06/2026 08:55:37 LSE 92 409.000 24/06/2026 09:46:04 LSE 296 409.000 24/06/2026 10:09:54 LSE 1310 409.000 24/06/2026 10:18:52 LSE 735 409.500 24/06/2026 10:39:14 LSE 247 408.500 24/06/2026 10:41:12 LSE 421 409.000 24/06/2026 11:12:50 LSE 209 410.000 24/06/2026 11:30:25 LSE 335 409.500 24/06/2026 11:38:37 LSE 216 407.500 24/06/2026 12:10:32 LSE 230 407.000 24/06/2026 12:30:16 LSE 403 406.500 24/06/2026 12:30:16 LSE 59 406.500 24/06/2026 12:30:16 LSE 484 406.000 24/06/2026 12:41:32 LSE 260 406.000 24/06/2026 13:10:57 LSE 500 406.000 24/06/2026 13:10:57 LSE 639 408.000 24/06/2026 13:34:03 LSE 216 407.500 24/06/2026 13:34:06 LSE 209 408.500 24/06/2026 13:50:58 LSE 428 409.500 24/06/2026 14:01:26 LSE 195 409.500 24/06/2026 14:01:26 LSE 149 409.500 24/06/2026 14:01:26 LSE 227 408.500 24/06/2026 14:18:26 LSE 127 409.000 24/06/2026 14:35:01 LSE 193 409.000 24/06/2026 14:35:01 LSE 317 408.000 24/06/2026 14:42:56 LSE 36 408.000 24/06/2026 14:42:56 LSE 431 408.000 24/06/2026 14:42:56 LSE 146 408.000 24/06/2026 14:42:56 LSE 666 409.000 24/06/2026 15:02:03 LSE 294 409.000 24/06/2026 15:02:03 LSE 532 408.500 24/06/2026 15:12:05 LSE 47 407.000 24/06/2026 15:17:12 LSE 209 408.500 24/06/2026 15:26:56 LSE 531 408.000 24/06/2026 15:39:37 LSE 475 407.500 24/06/2026 15:42:35 LSE 122 408.000 24/06/2026 15:51:17 LSE 21 410.500 24/06/2026 16:25:19 LSE 636 410.500 24/06/2026 16:25:19 LSE 55 411.000 24/06/2026 16:26:24 LSE 345 411.000 24/06/2026 16:27:21 LSE 596 411.000 24/06/2026 16:27:21 LSE 400 411.000 24/06/2026 16:27:21 LSE 539 411.000 24/06/2026 16:27:21 LSE 1 411.000 24/06/2026 16:27:23 LSE 275 411.000 25/06/2026 09:44:35 LSE 1242 414.000 25/06/2026 09:52:45 LSE 400 414.000 25/06/2026 10:00:14 LSE 400 414.000 25/06/2026 10:00:14 LSE 400 414.000 25/06/2026 10:00:14 LSE 400 414.000 25/06/2026 10:00:14 LSE 400 414.000 25/06/2026 10:00:14 LSE 400 414.000 25/06/2026 10:00:14 LSE 400 414.000 25/06/2026 10:00:14 LSE 400 414.000 25/06/2026 10:00:14 LSE 2244 414.500 25/06/2026 10:32:08 LSE 2416 414.500 25/06/2026 10:32:08 LSE 274 415.000 25/06/2026 10:32:37 LSE 208 416.500 25/06/2026 10:52:10 LSE 400 416.500 25/06/2026 10:58:16 LSE 2533 416.500 25/06/2026 10:58:16 LSE 151 416.500 25/06/2026 10:58:16 LSE 400 416.500 25/06/2026 10:58:16 LSE 2674 416.500 25/06/2026 10:58:16 LSE 400 416.500 25/06/2026 10:58:16 LSE 1073 416.500 25/06/2026 10:58:16 LSE 400 416.500 25/06/2026 10:58:16 LSE 1073 416.500 25/06/2026 10:58:16 LSE 380 416.500 25/06/2026 10:58:16 LSE 138 416.500 25/06/2026 11:05:43 LSE 128 416.500 25/06/2026 11:05:43 LSE 113 416.500 25/06/2026 11:05:43 LSE 126 416.500 25/06/2026 11:05:43 LSE 283 416.500 25/06/2026 11:05:43 LSE 245 416.500 25/06/2026 11:05:43 LSE 221 416.500 25/06/2026 11:05:43 LSE 114 416.500 25/06/2026 11:05:43 LSE 40 416.500 25/06/2026 11:05:43 LSE 49 416.500 25/06/2026 11:05:43 LSE 400 416.500 25/06/2026 11:05:43 LSE 400 416.500 25/06/2026 11:05:43 LSE 400 416.500 25/06/2026 11:05:43 LSE 400 416.500 25/06/2026 11:05:43 LSE 400 416.500 25/06/2026 11:05:43 LSE 400 416.500 25/06/2026 11:05:43 LSE 400 416.500 25/06/2026 11:05:43 LSE 400 416.500 25/06/2026 11:05:43 LSE 400 416.500 25/06/2026 11:05:43 LSE 400 416.500 25/06/2026 11:05:43 LSE 400 416.500 25/06/2026 11:05:43 LSE 400 416.500 25/06/2026 11:05:43 LSE 400 416.500 25/06/2026 11:05:43 LSE 400 416.500 25/06/2026 11:05:43 LSE 400 416.500 25/06/2026 11:05:43 LSE 400 416.500 25/06/2026 11:05:43 LSE 400 416.500 25/06/2026 11:05:43 LSE 400 416.500 25/06/2026 11:05:43 LSE 400 416.500 25/06/2026 11:05:43 LSE 400 416.500 25/06/2026 11:05:43 LSE 400 416.500 25/06/2026 11:05:43 LSE 143 416.500 25/06/2026 11:05:43 LSE 186 416.000 25/06/2026 11:20:01 LSE 22 416.000 25/06/2026 11:20:01 LSE 371 416.000 25/06/2026 11:20:01 LSE 414 415.500 25/06/2026 11:44:32 LSE 312 415.500 25/06/2026 11:52:49 LSE 278 414.500 25/06/2026 12:08:54 LSE 272 414.500 25/06/2026 12:08:54 LSE 579 413.500 25/06/2026 12:52:42 LSE 3 413.500 25/06/2026 12:52:42 LSE 285 413.500 25/06/2026 12:52:42 LSE 437 414.500 25/06/2026 13:39:43 LSE 237 415.500 25/06/2026 13:53:55 LSE 208 414.500 25/06/2026 14:18:33 LSE 341 414.000 25/06/2026 14:31:25 LSE 297 414.000 25/06/2026 14:44:40 LSE 499 414.000 25/06/2026 14:44:40 LSE 120 414.000 25/06/2026 14:44:40 LSE 400 414.000 25/06/2026 14:44:40 LSE 400 414.000 25/06/2026 14:44:40 LSE 400 414.000 25/06/2026 14:44:40 LSE 400 414.000 25/06/2026 14:44:40 LSE 400 414.000 25/06/2026 14:44:40 LSE 400 414.000 25/06/2026 14:44:40 LSE 400 414.000 25/06/2026 14:44:40 LSE 400 414.000 25/06/2026 14:44:40 LSE 260 414.000 25/06/2026 14:44:40 LSE 14 414.000 25/06/2026 14:44:40 LSE 126 414.000 25/06/2026 14:44:40 LSE 274 414.000 25/06/2026 14:44:40 LSE 400 414.000 25/06/2026 14:44:40 LSE 400 414.000 25/06/2026 14:44:40 LSE 400 414.000 25/06/2026 14:44:40 LSE 8 414.000 25/06/2026 14:44:40 LSE 400 414.000 25/06/2026 14:44:40 LSE 81 414.000 25/06/2026 14:44:40 LSE 400 414.000 25/06/2026 14:44:40 LSE 55 414.000 25/06/2026 14:44:40 LSE 31 414.000 25/06/2026 14:44:40 LSE 369 414.000 25/06/2026 14:44:40 LSE 400 414.000 25/06/2026 14:44:40 LSE 14 414.000 25/06/2026 14:44:40 LSE 400 414.000 25/06/2026 14:44:41 LSE 400 414.000 25/06/2026 14:44:46 LSE 400 414.000 25/06/2026 14:44:46 LSE 400 414.000 25/06/2026 14:44:47 LSE 235 414.000 25/06/2026 14:44:47 LSE 400 414.000 25/06/2026 14:44:47 LSE 17 414.000 25/06/2026 14:44:47 LSE 756 414.000 25/06/2026 15:01:52 LSE 210 414.000 25/06/2026 15:01:52 LSE 209 414.500 25/06/2026 15:38:02 LSE 400 413.500 25/06/2026 15:46:36 LSE 108 414.000 25/06/2026 15:47:14 LSE 292 414.000 25/06/2026 15:47:14 LSE 504 414.000 25/06/2026 15:47:14 LSE 49 414.000 25/06/2026 15:47:14 LSE 400 414.000 25/06/2026 15:47:14 LSE 396 414.000 25/06/2026 15:47:14 LSE 400 414.000 25/06/2026 15:47:14 LSE 396 414.000 25/06/2026 15:47:14 LSE 313 414.000 25/06/2026 15:47:14 LSE 87 414.000 25/06/2026 15:47:14 LSE 125 414.000 25/06/2026 15:47:14 LSE 275 414.000 25/06/2026 15:47:14 LSE 400 414.000 25/06/2026 15:47:14 LSE 353 414.000 25/06/2026 15:47:14 LSE 47 414.000 25/06/2026 15:47:14 LSE 353 414.000 25/06/2026 15:47:14 LSE 400 414.000 25/06/2026 15:47:14 LSE 239 414.000 25/06/2026 15:47:14 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

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