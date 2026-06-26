Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Foresight Group Holdings Limited Foresight Group Holdings Limited

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
26 June 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its current share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:19 June 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:28,905
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):420.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):425.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):423.097751


Date of purchase:22 June 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:11,194
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):417.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):424.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):420.904234


Date of purchase:23 June 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:15,553
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):412.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):420.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):418.086736


Date of purchase:24 June 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:16,184
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):406.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):413.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):409.156852


Date of purchase:25 June 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:50,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):411.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):416.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):415.073600

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the current Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 6,225,573 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 111,773,914 have voting rights and 4,573,889 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
408424.00019/06/2026 10:16:17LSE  
816423.50019/06/2026 10:16:17LSE  
915423.00019/06/2026 10:19:56LSE  
227422.00019/06/2026 10:34:56LSE  
290422.00019/06/2026 10:40:00LSE  
210421.50019/06/2026 11:05:28LSE  
207421.00019/06/2026 11:31:19LSE  
52421.00019/06/2026 12:02:00LSE  
159421.00019/06/2026 12:02:00LSE  
647420.50019/06/2026 12:02:00LSE  
160421.00019/06/2026 14:00:05LSE  
438421.00019/06/2026 14:00:05LSE  
626421.00019/06/2026 15:02:40LSE  
956421.50019/06/2026 15:46:29LSE  
400422.00019/06/2026 16:06:09LSE  
400422.00019/06/2026 16:06:09LSE  
400422.00019/06/2026 16:06:09LSE  
400422.00019/06/2026 16:06:09LSE  
400422.00019/06/2026 16:06:09LSE  
400422.00019/06/2026 16:06:09LSE  
400422.00019/06/2026 16:06:09LSE  
400422.00019/06/2026 16:06:09LSE  
400422.00019/06/2026 16:06:09LSE  
400422.00019/06/2026 16:06:09LSE  
400422.00019/06/2026 16:06:09LSE  
400422.00019/06/2026 16:06:09LSE  
400422.00019/06/2026 16:06:09LSE  
400422.00019/06/2026 16:06:09LSE  
400422.00019/06/2026 16:06:09LSE  
400422.00019/06/2026 16:06:09LSE  
400422.00019/06/2026 16:06:09LSE  
400422.00019/06/2026 16:06:09LSE  
400422.00019/06/2026 16:06:09LSE  
220422.00019/06/2026 16:06:09LSE  
180422.00019/06/2026 16:06:09LSE  
716422.00019/06/2026 16:06:09LSE  
136422.00019/06/2026 16:06:09LSE  
400422.50019/06/2026 16:13:29LSE  
388422.50019/06/2026 16:13:29LSE  
400422.50019/06/2026 16:13:29LSE  
1177422.50019/06/2026 16:13:29LSE  
400422.50019/06/2026 16:13:29LSE  
1177422.50019/06/2026 16:13:29LSE  
229425.00019/06/2026 16:18:24LSE  
400425.00019/06/2026 16:18:24LSE  
400425.00019/06/2026 16:18:24LSE  
400425.00019/06/2026 16:18:24LSE  
400425.00019/06/2026 16:18:24LSE  
400425.00019/06/2026 16:18:24LSE  
400425.00019/06/2026 16:18:24LSE  
400425.00019/06/2026 16:18:24LSE  
400425.00019/06/2026 16:18:24LSE  
400425.00019/06/2026 16:18:24LSE  
400425.00019/06/2026 16:18:24LSE  
400425.00019/06/2026 16:18:24LSE  
400425.00019/06/2026 16:18:24LSE  
400425.00019/06/2026 16:18:24LSE  
400425.00019/06/2026 16:18:24LSE  
400425.00019/06/2026 16:18:24LSE  
400425.00019/06/2026 16:18:24LSE  
400425.00019/06/2026 16:18:24LSE  
400425.00019/06/2026 16:18:24LSE  
400425.00019/06/2026 16:18:24LSE  
400425.00019/06/2026 16:18:24LSE  
400425.00019/06/2026 16:18:24LSE  
400425.00019/06/2026 16:18:24LSE  
400425.00019/06/2026 16:18:24LSE  
400425.00019/06/2026 16:18:24LSE  
171425.00019/06/2026 16:18:24LSE  
204424.50022/06/2026 08:30:23LSE  
542424.00022/06/2026 08:32:22LSE  
255423.00022/06/2026 09:05:55LSE  
204422.50022/06/2026 09:23:34LSE  
546422.00022/06/2026 09:45:21LSE  
592421.00022/06/2026 09:46:00LSE  
473421.00022/06/2026 09:46:00LSE  
22421.00022/06/2026 09:46:00LSE  
505420.00022/06/2026 10:21:25LSE  
278418.50022/06/2026 10:59:43LSE  
265419.00022/06/2026 12:09:04LSE  
204417.00022/06/2026 12:34:00LSE  
2190421.00022/06/2026 14:38:19LSE  
488421.00022/06/2026 14:38:19LSE  
146421.00022/06/2026 14:38:19LSE  
158421.00022/06/2026 14:38:19LSE  
365421.00022/06/2026 14:38:19LSE  
303421.00022/06/2026 14:38:19LSE  
44420.00022/06/2026 14:39:14LSE  
160420.00022/06/2026 14:39:14LSE  
616422.00022/06/2026 14:48:50LSE  
1421.50022/06/2026 15:05:07LSE  
317421.50022/06/2026 15:15:34LSE  
514421.00022/06/2026 15:15:34LSE  
260420.00022/06/2026 15:16:54LSE  
5420.00022/06/2026 15:16:54LSE  
222419.50022/06/2026 15:20:29LSE  
483419.00022/06/2026 15:39:18LSE  
204418.00022/06/2026 15:56:03LSE  
125419.00022/06/2026 16:19:23LSE  
1419.00022/06/2026 16:19:31LSE  
80419.00022/06/2026 16:21:45LSE  
46420.50022/06/2026 16:25:49LSE  
100420.50022/06/2026 16:25:49LSE  
93420.50022/06/2026 16:25:49LSE  
183420.50022/06/2026 16:25:49LSE  
848416.50023/06/2026 08:28:52LSE  
227412.50023/06/2026 08:43:05LSE  
217414.50023/06/2026 09:31:52LSE  
154416.50023/06/2026 09:51:49LSE  
76416.50023/06/2026 09:51:49LSE  
1417.00023/06/2026 10:19:12LSE  
871417.00023/06/2026 10:19:12LSE  
434419.00023/06/2026 11:24:24LSE  
232419.00023/06/2026 11:25:07LSE  
281418.00023/06/2026 11:27:47LSE  
245418.00023/06/2026 12:23:19LSE  
225418.00023/06/2026 12:23:19LSE  
205417.50023/06/2026 12:45:28LSE  
205417.00023/06/2026 12:48:04LSE  
225418.50023/06/2026 13:12:49LSE  
94420.00023/06/2026 15:03:27LSE  
114420.00023/06/2026 15:03:27LSE  
369420.00023/06/2026 15:10:25LSE  
388420.00023/06/2026 15:10:25LSE  
934420.50023/06/2026 15:15:11LSE  
89420.00023/06/2026 15:20:25LSE  
417420.00023/06/2026 15:26:03LSE  
346418.50023/06/2026 15:42:59LSE  
234418.00023/06/2026 15:44:14LSE  
208417.00023/06/2026 16:04:25LSE  
255417.00023/06/2026 16:04:25LSE  
400417.00023/06/2026 16:14:36LSE  
57417.00023/06/2026 16:14:36LSE  
125417.00023/06/2026 16:14:36LSE  
372418.00023/06/2026 16:19:30LSE  
236418.00023/06/2026 16:19:30LSE  
172417.00023/06/2026 16:21:06LSE  
46417.00023/06/2026 16:24:52LSE  
725417.00023/06/2026 16:24:52LSE  
300417.00023/06/2026 16:24:52LSE  
80417.00023/06/2026 16:24:52LSE  
88417.50023/06/2026 16:25:33LSE  
120417.50023/06/2026 16:25:33LSE  
48418.00023/06/2026 16:28:17LSE  
96418.00023/06/2026 16:28:17LSE  
200418.50023/06/2026 16:29:11LSE  
155418.50023/06/2026 16:29:11LSE  
400418.50023/06/2026 16:29:11LSE  
400418.50023/06/2026 16:29:11LSE  
400418.50023/06/2026 16:29:11LSE  
400418.50023/06/2026 16:29:11LSE  
400418.50023/06/2026 16:29:11LSE  
400418.50023/06/2026 16:29:11LSE  
400418.50023/06/2026 16:29:11LSE  
400418.50023/06/2026 16:29:11LSE  
400418.50023/06/2026 16:29:18LSE  
400418.50023/06/2026 16:29:18LSE  
400418.50023/06/2026 16:29:18LSE  
39418.50023/06/2026 16:29:18LSE  
89413.00024/06/2026 08:37:06LSE  
77413.50024/06/2026 08:42:17LSE  
688413.50024/06/2026 08:42:17LSE  
209412.50024/06/2026 08:53:27LSE  
261412.50024/06/2026 08:55:37LSE  
281412.00024/06/2026 08:55:37LSE  
92409.00024/06/2026 09:46:04LSE  
296409.00024/06/2026 10:09:54LSE  
1310409.00024/06/2026 10:18:52LSE  
735409.50024/06/2026 10:39:14LSE  
247408.50024/06/2026 10:41:12LSE  
421409.00024/06/2026 11:12:50LSE  
209410.00024/06/2026 11:30:25LSE  
335409.50024/06/2026 11:38:37LSE  
216407.50024/06/2026 12:10:32LSE  
230407.00024/06/2026 12:30:16LSE  
403406.50024/06/2026 12:30:16LSE  
59406.50024/06/2026 12:30:16LSE  
484406.00024/06/2026 12:41:32LSE  
260406.00024/06/2026 13:10:57LSE  
500406.00024/06/2026 13:10:57LSE  
639408.00024/06/2026 13:34:03LSE  
216407.50024/06/2026 13:34:06LSE  
209408.50024/06/2026 13:50:58LSE  
428409.50024/06/2026 14:01:26LSE  
195409.50024/06/2026 14:01:26LSE  
149409.50024/06/2026 14:01:26LSE  
227408.50024/06/2026 14:18:26LSE  
127409.00024/06/2026 14:35:01LSE  
193409.00024/06/2026 14:35:01LSE  
317408.00024/06/2026 14:42:56LSE  
36408.00024/06/2026 14:42:56LSE  
431408.00024/06/2026 14:42:56LSE  
146408.00024/06/2026 14:42:56LSE  
666409.00024/06/2026 15:02:03LSE  
294409.00024/06/2026 15:02:03LSE  
532408.50024/06/2026 15:12:05LSE  
47407.00024/06/2026 15:17:12LSE  
209408.50024/06/2026 15:26:56LSE  
531408.00024/06/2026 15:39:37LSE  
475407.50024/06/2026 15:42:35LSE  
122408.00024/06/2026 15:51:17LSE  
21410.50024/06/2026 16:25:19LSE  
636410.50024/06/2026 16:25:19LSE  
55411.00024/06/2026 16:26:24LSE  
345411.00024/06/2026 16:27:21LSE  
596411.00024/06/2026 16:27:21LSE  
400411.00024/06/2026 16:27:21LSE  
539411.00024/06/2026 16:27:21LSE  
1411.00024/06/2026 16:27:23LSE  
275411.00025/06/2026 09:44:35LSE  
1242414.00025/06/2026 09:52:45LSE  
400414.00025/06/2026 10:00:14LSE  
400414.00025/06/2026 10:00:14LSE  
400414.00025/06/2026 10:00:14LSE  
400414.00025/06/2026 10:00:14LSE  
400414.00025/06/2026 10:00:14LSE  
400414.00025/06/2026 10:00:14LSE  
400414.00025/06/2026 10:00:14LSE  
400414.00025/06/2026 10:00:14LSE  
2244414.50025/06/2026 10:32:08LSE  
2416414.50025/06/2026 10:32:08LSE  
274415.00025/06/2026 10:32:37LSE  
208416.50025/06/2026 10:52:10LSE  
400416.50025/06/2026 10:58:16LSE  
2533416.50025/06/2026 10:58:16LSE  
151416.50025/06/2026 10:58:16LSE  
400416.50025/06/2026 10:58:16LSE  
2674416.50025/06/2026 10:58:16LSE  
400416.50025/06/2026 10:58:16LSE  
1073416.50025/06/2026 10:58:16LSE  
400416.50025/06/2026 10:58:16LSE  
1073416.50025/06/2026 10:58:16LSE  
380416.50025/06/2026 10:58:16LSE  
138416.50025/06/2026 11:05:43LSE  
128416.50025/06/2026 11:05:43LSE  
113416.50025/06/2026 11:05:43LSE  
126416.50025/06/2026 11:05:43LSE  
283416.50025/06/2026 11:05:43LSE  
245416.50025/06/2026 11:05:43LSE  
221416.50025/06/2026 11:05:43LSE  
114416.50025/06/2026 11:05:43LSE  
40416.50025/06/2026 11:05:43LSE  
49416.50025/06/2026 11:05:43LSE  
400416.50025/06/2026 11:05:43LSE  
400416.50025/06/2026 11:05:43LSE  
400416.50025/06/2026 11:05:43LSE  
400416.50025/06/2026 11:05:43LSE  
400416.50025/06/2026 11:05:43LSE  
400416.50025/06/2026 11:05:43LSE  
400416.50025/06/2026 11:05:43LSE  
400416.50025/06/2026 11:05:43LSE  
400416.50025/06/2026 11:05:43LSE  
400416.50025/06/2026 11:05:43LSE  
400416.50025/06/2026 11:05:43LSE  
400416.50025/06/2026 11:05:43LSE  
400416.50025/06/2026 11:05:43LSE  
400416.50025/06/2026 11:05:43LSE  
400416.50025/06/2026 11:05:43LSE  
400416.50025/06/2026 11:05:43LSE  
400416.50025/06/2026 11:05:43LSE  
400416.50025/06/2026 11:05:43LSE  
400416.50025/06/2026 11:05:43LSE  
400416.50025/06/2026 11:05:43LSE  
400416.50025/06/2026 11:05:43LSE  
143416.50025/06/2026 11:05:43LSE  
186416.00025/06/2026 11:20:01LSE  
22416.00025/06/2026 11:20:01LSE  
371416.00025/06/2026 11:20:01LSE  
414415.50025/06/2026 11:44:32LSE  
312415.50025/06/2026 11:52:49LSE  
278414.50025/06/2026 12:08:54LSE  
272414.50025/06/2026 12:08:54LSE  
579413.50025/06/2026 12:52:42LSE  
3413.50025/06/2026 12:52:42LSE  
285413.50025/06/2026 12:52:42LSE  
437414.50025/06/2026 13:39:43LSE  
237415.50025/06/2026 13:53:55LSE  
208414.50025/06/2026 14:18:33LSE  
341414.00025/06/2026 14:31:25LSE  
297414.00025/06/2026 14:44:40LSE  
499414.00025/06/2026 14:44:40LSE  
120414.00025/06/2026 14:44:40LSE  
400414.00025/06/2026 14:44:40LSE  
400414.00025/06/2026 14:44:40LSE  
400414.00025/06/2026 14:44:40LSE  
400414.00025/06/2026 14:44:40LSE  
400414.00025/06/2026 14:44:40LSE  
400414.00025/06/2026 14:44:40LSE  
400414.00025/06/2026 14:44:40LSE  
400414.00025/06/2026 14:44:40LSE  
260414.00025/06/2026 14:44:40LSE  
14414.00025/06/2026 14:44:40LSE  
126414.00025/06/2026 14:44:40LSE  
274414.00025/06/2026 14:44:40LSE  
400414.00025/06/2026 14:44:40LSE  
400414.00025/06/2026 14:44:40LSE  
400414.00025/06/2026 14:44:40LSE  
8414.00025/06/2026 14:44:40LSE  
400414.00025/06/2026 14:44:40LSE  
81414.00025/06/2026 14:44:40LSE  
400414.00025/06/2026 14:44:40LSE  
55414.00025/06/2026 14:44:40LSE  
31414.00025/06/2026 14:44:40LSE  
369414.00025/06/2026 14:44:40LSE  
400414.00025/06/2026 14:44:40LSE  
14414.00025/06/2026 14:44:40LSE  
400414.00025/06/2026 14:44:41LSE  
400414.00025/06/2026 14:44:46LSE  
400414.00025/06/2026 14:44:46LSE  
400414.00025/06/2026 14:44:47LSE  
235414.00025/06/2026 14:44:47LSE  
400414.00025/06/2026 14:44:47LSE  
17414.00025/06/2026 14:44:47LSE  
756414.00025/06/2026 15:01:52LSE  
210414.00025/06/2026 15:01:52LSE  
209414.50025/06/2026 15:38:02LSE  
400413.50025/06/2026 15:46:36LSE  
108414.00025/06/2026 15:47:14LSE  
292414.00025/06/2026 15:47:14LSE  
504414.00025/06/2026 15:47:14LSE  
49414.00025/06/2026 15:47:14LSE  
400414.00025/06/2026 15:47:14LSE  
396414.00025/06/2026 15:47:14LSE  
400414.00025/06/2026 15:47:14LSE  
396414.00025/06/2026 15:47:14LSE  
313414.00025/06/2026 15:47:14LSE  
87414.00025/06/2026 15:47:14LSE  
125414.00025/06/2026 15:47:14LSE  
275414.00025/06/2026 15:47:14LSE  
400414.00025/06/2026 15:47:14LSE  
353414.00025/06/2026 15:47:14LSE  
47414.00025/06/2026 15:47:14LSE  
353414.00025/06/2026 15:47:14LSE  
400414.00025/06/2026 15:47:14LSE  
239414.00025/06/2026 15:47:14LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


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