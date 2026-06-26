CDT Highlights Sarborg's Application of Quantum Computing to Solid-Form Development

NAPLES, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDT Equity Inc. (Nasdaq: CDT) (“CDT” or the “Company”), today notes the announcement from Sarborg Limited regarding the expansion of its Signature Intelligence platform into quantum-assisted coformer selection through SarborgQ, the Company's dedicated quantum computing division.

According to Sarborg, the initiative combines the Company's proprietary datasets, agentic AI architecture and emerging quantum computing capabilities to support coformer selection across its owned intellectual property portfolio and future client engagements. Sarborg has curated a proprietary database of more than 850 coformers and is developing quantum-assisted tools designed to accelerate solid-form development, improve decision-making and identify differentiated co-crystal, salt and other solid-form opportunities.

Sarborg intends to initially deploy these capabilities across its existing intellectual property portfolio with the objective of creating new patentable assets and enhancing existing products, whilst also seeking to provide similar capabilities to external partners undertaking formulation development programmes.

CDT believes this represents another important milestone in the continued development of Sarborg's Signature Intelligence platform and demonstrates the practical application of SarborgQ following its recent launch. The Company believes that applying quantum computing and agentic reasoning to solid-form development has the potential to accelerate intellectual property generation, improve development efficiency and expand the commercial opportunities available to Sarborg across both its internal asset portfolio and future client engagements.

“We are pleased to see Sarborg continuing to execute against its strategic roadmap and further expand the practical applications of its Signature Intelligence platform,” said Andrew Regan, Chief Executive Officer of CDT Equity. “The application of SarborgQ to solid-form development demonstrates how Sarborg is seeking to leverage quantum computing to accelerate intellectual property generation and strengthen the commercial potential of its existing asset portfolio, whilst also creating opportunities to support third-party development programmes.”

A copy of Sarborg’s full announcement is available at: Sarborg Expands Signature Intelligence Platform into Quantum-Assisted Coformer Selection & www.sarborg.com/news.

About CDT Equity Inc.

CDT Equity Inc. (NASDAQ: CDT) is a data-driven biopharmaceutical development company focused on identifying, enhancing, and advancing high-potential therapeutic assets through scientific innovation and strategic partnerships. Originally established as Conduit Pharmaceuticals, the company has evolved into a broader, more agile platform that leverages artificial intelligence, solid-form chemistry, and efficient asset repositioning to accelerate the development of novel treatments. Looking ahead, CDT are committed to creating shareholder value through licensing, strategic M&A, and positioning the company as a platform for transformative innovation.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding CDT's future results of operations and financial position, CDT's business strategy, prospective product candidates, product approvals, research and development cost timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of current and anticipated studies and business endeavors with third parties, and future results of current and anticipated product candidates, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to; the effect that the reverse stock split may have on the price of the Company’s common stock; the ability or inability to maintain the listing of CDT's securities on Nasdaq; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination completed in September 2023, which may be affected by, among other things, competition; the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; the risks that CDT's product candidates in development fail clinical trials or are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other applicable authorities on a timely basis or at all; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that CDT may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties identified in other filings made by CDT with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, CDT operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond CDT's control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and except as required by law, CDT assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. CDT gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.