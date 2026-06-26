Results of Admiral Markets AS bond buyback offer

On June 22, 2026, the buyback offer for Tier 2 bonds issued by Admiral Markets AS (ISIN EE3300111251, nominal value 100 euros per bond, due December 28, 2027, hereinafter the bond) ended.

During the period of submission of buyback orders, orders for the buyback of 2222 bonds were received from 64 investors. The price of one bond was 101,02 euros, of which 100 euros is the nominal price of the bond, 1 euro is the bonus and 0.02 euros is the interest. As a result of the buyback distribution, each investor can sell back all the bonds specified in the buyback order. All investors were able to offer their bonds to Admiral Markets AS for repurchase on equal terms.

The bond and money transfer date, or settlement day, is 29 June 2026 or a date close thereto.

For additional information, please contact:

Eduard Kelvet

Member of the Management Board

Admiral Markets AS

+372 555 38042

eduard.kelvet@admiralmarkets.com



