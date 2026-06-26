MEDIA ALERT: Fresno Charging Depot Grand Opening

WHY:

Speakers from the local political leaders, San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, the California Energy Commission, BizFed, PG&E and WattEV will address the significance of this charging depot. A Tesla Semi from WattEV’s fleet will be at the grand opening, part of the type of truck that will use the depot traveling from the Port of Oakland, Stockton and inland freight hubs. The site features seven MCS megawatt fast-chargers and 15 single-cord 240 kW CCS chargers.