MEDIA ALERT: Fresno Charging Depot Grand Opening

FRESNO, Calif., June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WattEV, the nation’s leading provider of heavy-duty electrification services and charging infrastructure, will hold the grand opening Tuesday, June 30, in Fresno of its seventh heavy-duty electric truck charging depot in California, creating a key link between the ports of Oakland, Stockton and inland freight hubs in the northern San Joaquin Valley.
|WHO:
|WattEV, the nation’s leading provider of heavy-duty electrification services and charging infrastructure.
|WHAT:
|Grand opening of the first public heavy-duty electric truck charging depot in Central / Northern California – in Fresno
|WHEN:
|Tuesday, June 30, at 11 a.m.
|WHERE:
|4131 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno, CA
|WHY:
|Speakers from the local political leaders, San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, the California Energy Commission, BizFed, PG&E and WattEV will address the significance of this charging depot. A Tesla Semi from WattEV’s fleet will be at the grand opening, part of the type of truck that will use the depot traveling from the Port of Oakland, Stockton and inland freight hubs. The site features seven MCS megawatt fast-chargers and 15 single-cord 240 kW CCS chargers.