Alitheon FeaturePrint® Named “Overall Authentication Solution of the Year” in 2026 AI Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, today announced Alitheon , a leader in no-touch serialization, traceability, and authentication technology, today announced that FeaturePrint® has been selected as winner of the “Overall Authentication Solution of the Year” award in the 9th annual AI Breakthrough Awards program.

FeaturePrint® from Alitheon leverages advanced optical-AI technology to read the inherent microscopic surface features of any physical object - the natural texture, grain, and irregularities present in every manufactured item - and convert them into a unique, compact digital identity.

Computer vision extracts a unique digital fingerprint from the natural surface characteristics of any physical object using only the object itself and a standard camera, including mobile phones. No use of tags, labels, or modifications is necessary.

The process starts by capturing an image using any off-the-shelf camera. FeaturePrint’s optical-AI analyzes the object’s unique surface micro-features and creates a compact digital fingerprint, no larger than 500KB. At any point in the value chain, another photo is taken, and FeaturePrint matches it with >99.9% accuracy and zero false positives.

FeaturePrint operates in high-consequence environments where misidentification or fraud can result in financial loss, reputational damage, and health and safety risks. These industries include Luxury Goods, Collectibles & Precious Metals, Healthcare, Automotive & Aerospace, Government & Military, and Electronics & Datacenters.

“The authentication industry has focused AI on who is accessing a system. We decided we could do the same for everything humans use. We've spent decades building Zero Trust frameworks around humans - but what about the products we use and consume? Fraudulent products cost the global economy trillions, and in the worst cases, people lose their lives,” said Roei Ganzarski, CEO of Alitheon. “FeaturePrint doesn't just solve a business problem. It solves a world problem, quietly, elegantly, and at scale. Thank you to AI Breakthrough for this acknowledgement. Our solution was built to fundamentally change how we establish trust, not just for people, but for the physical world itself.”

For nearly a decade, the AI Breakthrough Awards have researched, analyzed and recognized the most important advances in artificial intelligence, and this year's field is the strongest yet. Thousands of nominations from over 20 countries poured in across categories including Agentic AI, Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Robotics, Natural Language Processing and industry-specific AI applications – underscoring the explosive global growth of AI and its importance as the defining technology of our time.

“Featureprint is like a fingerprint for physical things. Most industries and organizations rely on barcodes, tags, labels, and etchings to identify and serialize physical items. However, these proxies can be damaged, removed, transferred, or counterfeited. When the wrong item enters a supply chain, the consequences range from financial loss to health and safety hazards,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “Alitheon has brought the rigor of human biometric authentication and applied it to the physical world of products and parts. With this solution, AI gives every physical object its own unforgeable identity just by taking its picture. Congratulations on winning ‘Overall Authentication Solution of the Year.’”

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including Agentic AI, Machine Learning, Generative AI, Robotics, AI Hardware, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Alitheon

Alitheon is a Bellevue, Washington-based leader in advanced optical AI and creator of FeaturePrint, a multi-patented system connecting the physical and digital worlds via a secure and immutable link. FeaturePrint digitizes for items and products, what fingerprints are for people – a one-of-a-kind, unique identifier that does not require you to mark, modify or add anything to the item. Using just a camera, FeaturePrinting enables authentication, identification and traceability of individual items out of millions of similar objects. With FeaturePrint, counterfeits are avoided, misidentification of parts is eliminated, and the use of wrong products is minimized. FeaturePrint is currently used for numerous track, trace and authentication purposes across automotive, pharmaceuticals, aerospace & defense, medical equipment, precious metals, and luxury goods and collectibles.