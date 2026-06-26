BingX Launches BingX Card, Bringing Crypto into Everyday Spending





PANAMA CITY, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-AI company, today announced the launch of the BingX Card, a new payment solution designed to integrate digital assets into everyday utility. Built around the vision of bringing crypto to everyday life, the BingX Card empowers users to spend, withdraw, and earn rewards with their crypto holdings.

The BingX Card combines flexibility, rewards, and simplicity, enabling users to unlock the real-world utility of their crypto holdings while enjoying competitive benefits and modern payment convenience:

Early Bird Rewards: Early applicants can unlock exclusive rewards, including a $5 spending bonus when spending $20 and up to 6% cashback.

Early applicants can unlock exclusive rewards, including a $5 spending bonus when spending $20 and up to 6% cashback. VIP Exclusive Benefits: BingX VIP users gain access to exclusive early bird bonuses, including up to 100% cashback rewards* and exclusive card types.

BingX VIP users gain access to exclusive early bird bonuses, including up to 100% cashback rewards* and exclusive card types. Free ATM Withdrawals: BingX Metal Card users can access their crypto worldwide with zero ATM withdrawal fees, with free withdrawals available up to $200 per month.

BingX Metal Card users can access their crypto worldwide with zero ATM withdrawal fees, with free withdrawals available up to $200 per month. Competitive Fees: The BingX Card offers a transparent fee structure with no card issuance fee, no annual fee, and no hidden charges.

The BingX Card offers a transparent fee structure with no card issuance fee, no annual fee, and no hidden charges. Apple Pay & Google Pay Integration: The BingX Card supports tap-to-pay functionality via Apple Pay and Google Pay, enabling fast, secure, and contactless payments anywhere in the world.





"Crypto is evolving beyond a purely trading and investment asset class into a practical financial tool that people can use in their everyday lives. The BingX Card is a natural extension of this evolution, providing users with a seamless way to access and use the value of their digital assets in everyday transactions. As the boundaries between traditional finance and digital assets continue to converge, we see payment solutions as one of the key drivers of mainstream adoption", said Pablo Monti, spokesperson of BingX.

With global usability, tiered rewards and payment integration, the BingX Card represents another step toward making digital assets more accessible and practical for everyday use. By combining global payment infrastructure with crypto-backed functionality, BingX continues to reshape how users access, spend, and benefit from their digital assets in everyday life.

*subject to BingX Card terms and conditions

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bingx.com

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

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