E.F. Hutton & Co. Advises VCI Global on $6.87 Million Warrant Exercise at Premium to Market

NEW YORK, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E.F. Hutton & Co. (“E.F. Hutton”), a leading investment banking and financial advisory firm, today announced that it served as financial advisor to VCI Global Limited (Nasdaq: VCIG) (“VCI Global”), an AI-native operating platform designed to scale and optimize businesses through centralized intelligence, data, and capital discipline, in connection with the exercise of outstanding warrants, generating gross proceeds of approximately $6.87 million.

As part of the transaction, existing warrant holder Esousa Group Holdings, LLC, a New York-based family office, elected to exercise warrants into 880,000 shares of VCI Global common stock at an exercise price of $5.62 per share.

Notably, the exercise price represented a 24.9% premium to VCI Global's closing market price of $4.50 on June 24, 2026, reflecting institutional confidence in the Company's strategic transformation, long-term growth strategy, and continued execution of its AI-native operating platform vision.

Joseph T. Rallo, Chief Executive Officer of E.F. Hutton, commented, “We are pleased to have advised VCI Global on this successful capital markets transaction. Executing a warrant exercise at a meaningful premium to the market price demonstrates strong institutional conviction in the Company's long-term strategy while providing growth capital in a shareholder-aligned manner. We appreciate the opportunity to support VCI Global as it continues to execute on its strategic objectives.”

About E.F. Hutton & Co.

E.F. Hutton & Co. is an investment bank and broker-dealer headquartered in New York City, providing comprehensive advisory and financing solutions to a diverse range of clients including corporates, sponsors, and public-private partnerships. With a global footprint, we offer end-to-end investment banking services encompassing capital markets, PIPEs, private placements, M&A advisory, and strategic financing. The leadership team at E.F. Hutton & Co. has a proven track record of delivering unwavering strategic advice to clients across the U.S., Asia, Europe, the UAE, and Latin America.

Contact Information

E.F. Hutton & Co.

info@efhutton.com

www.efhutton.com

(212) 970-3700