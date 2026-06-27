Maryland’s Digital Asset and Blockchain Technology Task Force to Convene at State Blockchain Bootcamp

Members to Review the Governor-Signed Mandate, Set 2026–2027 Priorities and Shape the Task Force’s Report to the State

 | Source: Maryland Blockchain Association Maryland Blockchain Association

Laurel, MD, June 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maryland’s Digital Asset and Blockchain Technology Task Force will hold a working meeting during Maryland Blockchain Career & Innovation Week, July 13-17, 2026, at Capitol Technology University, as the public-private body advances the mandate established under House Bill 470 and signed into law by Governor Wes Moore. 

The session marks the task force’s second-year convening and will bring members together to review the scope of work set by the General Assembly, which charges the body with studying blockchain and cryptocurrency use cases, assessing risks and benefits, and evaluating regulatory frameworks adopted by peer states. 

Members will discuss the task force’s goals for the 2026–2027 period and the path toward its statutory deliverable: a report of findings and recommendations due to the Governor and the General Assembly by October 2027. 

The meeting is expected to draw participation from county ambassadors and representatives of the Maryland State Senate and General Assembly, reflecting the task force’s public-private composition and its mandate to build internal expertise across state and local government. 

A significant portion of the working session will address the format and subject matter of the report to be delivered to the state, including how the task force will structure its findings, organize its recommendations and document the peer-state comparisons and use-case assessments required under its mandate. 

House Bill 470 was sponsored by Senator Ron Watson and Delegate Adrian Boafo, and the legislation passed both chambers of the General Assembly before being signed into law, establishing Maryland as one of the states formalizing a standing body to guide digital asset policy. 

About the Maryland Blockchain Association 

The Maryland Blockchain Association is dedicated to promoting the awareness, understanding and application of blockchain technology across Maryland. Through education, policy engagement and workforce development, the association works to position Maryland at the forefront of the digital asset economy.

Media Contact 

Maryland Blockchain Association 
info@marylandblockchainassociation.org 
www.marylandblockchainassociation.org

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                AI
                            
                            
                                Blockchain
                            
                            
                                BlockchAIn Bootcamp
                            
                            
                                Jacqui Cooper
                            
                            
                                Maryland Blockchain Assoc
                            
                            
                                Governor Wes Moore
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



        

            

            
Contact Data


                
                
        



        

        
            GlobeNewswire
        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading

                        

                            
                        
 
                    
 
                
 
            
 
        

        





    








        
        
    




        

        
        
 