LBank Introduces LBank Card with 100,000 USDT Rewards Pool, Unlocking Seamless Crypto Payments Worldwide





SINGAPORE, June 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global cryptocurrency exchange LBank has officially launched the LBank Card, introducing a new campaign. During the promotion period, users who successfully activate an LBank Card and complete their first eligible purchase will have the opportunity to share a 100,000 USDT futures bonus, alongside earning up to 100% flexible savings APR boost vouchers. The initiative is designed to provide users with a seamless bridge between digital assets and everyday spending while unlocking additional earning opportunities within the LBank ecosystem.

Under the campaign, new users who activate an LBank Card and complete their first transaction of at least 50 USDT will receive a 20 USDT futures bonus. Users who pre-registered and complete card activation and a qualifying purchase before July 1, 2026, will receive a doubled reward of 40 USDT futures bonuses. In addition, the first 100 users who successfully register through the campaign landing page will be eligible to receive a 100% savings APR boost voucher. Users whose first card transaction exceeds 100 USDT equivalent will also qualify for an additional 50% flexible savings APR boost voucher. The campaign will remain open until July 25, 2026.

The launch of LBank Card marks another step forward in LBank’s efforts to connect crypto assets with real-world utility. The card offers several key advantages designed to simplify everyday crypto spending:

Pay Directly with Spot Assets: Users can spend directly from their spot account balances without transferring funds to a separate card wallet.

Global Visa Acceptance: The card can be used by millions of Visa merchants worldwide and supports both Apple Pay and Google Pay for convenient mobile payments.

Zero-Cost Card Ownership: Users enjoy zero card issuance fees, zero monthly maintenance fees, and zero top-up fees, significantly lowering the barrier to entry.

Spend and Earn Cashback: Eligible purchases can generate cashback rewards, creating additional value for cardholders.

Referral Rewards Opportunities: Users can earn additional commissions and incentives by inviting friends to activate and use LBank Card.



“Crypto adoption accelerates when digital assets become practical tools for everyday life,” said Eric He, LBank's Community Angel Officer and Risk Control Adviser. “LBank Card is designed to remove friction between holding crypto and spending crypto. By combining seamless payments, global accessibility, and attractive rewards, we aim to create a user experience that extends beyond trading and makes crypto a natural part of daily financial activity.”

Looking ahead, LBank will continue expanding the utility of LBank Card through additional merchant partnerships, enhanced reward programs, and deeper integration with the broader LBank ecosystem. As the platform continues to develop innovative financial products and payment solutions, LBank remains committed to providing users worldwide with more flexible, accessible, and rewarding ways to participate in the digital asset economy.

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 25 million registered users in 210 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of safety with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive and user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, the platform has enabled users to achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.

Follow LBank for Updates

Website: https://www.lbank.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LBank_Exchange

Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank

For media requests, please contact:

Email: press@lbank.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2ba21f2-a834-474c-9e27-f27c37a33a3b