OSB GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

29 June 2026



LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)

Share Buyback Programme – Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that, for the period from 22 June 2026 to 26 June 2026, inclusive, it had purchased a total of 91,934 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE, CBOE CXE and Aquis Exchange, through the Company’s broker Jefferies International Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.





22 June 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 15,120 15,325 3,543 1,603 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 524.50p 524.50p 524.50p 524.50p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 513.50p 513.50p 513.50p 513.50p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 518.10p 518.08p 518.10p 518.02p







23 June 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 13,328 14,910 3,439 1,444 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 523.50p 523.50p 523.50p 524.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 515.50p 516.00p 514.50p 514.50p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 518.46p 518.44p 518.43p 518.49p







24 June 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 7,574 8,315 1,862 757 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 529.00p 529.50p 529.50p 529.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 518.00p 518.00p 518.00p 518.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 520.68p 520.78p 520.71p 520.80p







25 June 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 220 232 50 14 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 539.50p 539.00p 537.00p 537.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 531.00p 531.00p 531.00p 531.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 534.45p 534.31p 534.74p 535.14p







26 June 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 1,709 1,999 351 139 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 537.50p 538.00p 535.50p 534.50p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 526.50p 526.50p 527.00p 527.50p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 529.29p 529.21p 529.70p 529.63p

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 5 March 2026.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 341,605,791 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 341,605,791.



In accordance with Article 5(2)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2024 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2028), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 223800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Jefferies International Limited Intermediary Code JEFFGB2XXXX Timezone GMT Currency GBP

Individual Transactions:

Please see attached PDF for full list of transactions.

Attachment