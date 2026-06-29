Vantiva: Amendment and Extension of Credit Facilities

Press Release

Amendment and extension of credit facilities

Paris (France) – June 29, 2026 – Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), a global technology leader in connectivity, announces the amendment and extension of its existing credit facilities and related strategic measures.

Vantiva announces that it has successfully secured the extension of the upcoming maturity of its EUR250,000,000 first lien credit facility (Euribor +4%), and EUR 125,000,000 second lien credit facility (Euribor +8%), both initially entered into on September 15, 2022, to April 30, 2030 and October 30, 2030, respectively. The existing credit agreements have been amended and restated to reflect the extensions. No new cash proceeds were drawn pursuant to such extensions. The exit fees (amounting to approximately EUR 20,000,000) that would otherwise become due and payable under the existing credit agreements as a result of the amendment and extension will not be paid in cash but will instead be converted into a subordinated payment-in-kind debt instrument maturing on April 30, 2031.

In parallel, Vantiva has agreed in principle with its key lenders on certain strategic measures, including the proposed transfer of the listing of Vantiva’s ordinary shares to the Euronext Growth Paris multilateral trading facility and the proposed issuance of convertible bonds, intended to be subscribed by way of set off against the aforementioned subordinated payment-in-kind debt instrument.

Implementation of the proposed listing transfer and convertible bond issuance remains subject to inter alia the shareholders’ approval at a general meeting expected to be held by no later than October 2, 2026, as well as applicable legal, regulatory, and market requirements.

Finally, Vantiva successfully secured the extension of the upcoming maturity of the USD 125,000,000 asset-based lending entered into between, among others, certain of Vantiva’s subsidiaries as borrowers and the lenders listed therein to June 27, 2030, which further contributes to secure the group’s capital structure.

Together, the amend-and-extend transactions and the strategic measures package are intended to provide Vantiva with increased financial efficiency, expanded business continuity, and improved support for its long-term strategy.

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Cautionary Statement: Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements", including but not limited to statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives, based on certain assumptions or which do not directly relate to historical or current facts. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed, forecasted, or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a more complete list and description of such risks and uncertainties, refer to Vantiva’s filings with the French Autorité des marchés financiers. 2025 Universal Registration Document (Document d’enregistrement universel) has been filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on April 29, 2026, under number under no. D.26-034.

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About Vantiva

Pushing the Edge

Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI) is a global technology leader in the Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) market. For over 130 years, Vantiva (formerly known as Technicolor) has delivered solutions that connect what matters most. Today, the company continues to redefine connectivity with industry-leading broadband, video, and digital home care solutions that elevate how people live, work, and connect globally.

Vantiva combines a customer-focused approach with decades of software development, electronics hardware design, and supply chain expertise to deliver high-quality solutions at scale. This proficiency has positioned Vantiva as a trusted provider to leading network service providers, enterprise customers, and consumers around the world.

A strong commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices has earned Vantiva multiple Gold and Platinum Medals from EcoVadis for environmental and social performance. These awards place the company among the top 2% of organizations in its category evaluated globally.

With its headquarters in Paris and major offices in Australia, China, India, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States, the company serves a diverse global customer base.

For more information, please visit vantiva.com and follow Vantiva on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

Contacts

Vantiva Investor Relations Image 7 for Vantiva

investor.relations@vantiva.com vantiva.press@image7.fr

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