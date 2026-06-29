MEXC Launches TradFi Gala With 1,000,000 USDT Reward Pool





VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, has launched the TradFi Gala, a month-long Futures trading campaign running from June 26 to July 26, 2026 (UTC). Driven by rising demand for AI infrastructure and high-bandwidth memory (HBM), trading activity in AI-related stocks has continued to gain momentum. This trend was reflected in MEXC's May trading data, with Stock Futures trading volume increasing 105% month over month and MU (Micron) Futures volume surging 1,002%. The campaign combines 0-fee trading, exclusive new user rewards, and high-stakes competitions, offering users the opportunity to share a total of 1,000,000 USDT in rewards.

The TradFi Gala spans four events designed for both new and existing users. The 0-Fee Trading Fest offers 0 trading fees on selected Futures pairs, including MUUSDT, SKHYNIXUSDT, INTCUSDT, SNDKUSDT and more. The Welcome Power Reward is exclusive to new users who make a net deposit of at least $100 and hold it for at least 24 hours, qualifying them for a $200 position airdrop and one chance to pull the Treasure Lever. The Treasure Lever Frenzy allows users to earn chances to pull the Treasure Lever by completing trading tasks, with a chance to win a share of the 300,000 USDT reward pool, including a $20,000 SKHYNIX position airdrop grand prize. The TradFi Trading Rush features three-tiered challenges that distribute a combined 650,000 USDT in Futures bonuses, with rewards structured into separate pools for new users and all participants based on trading volume.

As AI and semiconductor stocks attract growing investor attention amid strong market momentum, MEXC has been expanding its TradFi product offering, giving users a seamless way to access these markets and seize timely opportunities. Users can now trade U.S. stocks such as Intel, Micron, and SanDisk directly within a single account, with competitive fees, deep liquidity, and fast execution. The TradFi Gala takes this further, combining 0-fee trading with a 1,000,000 USDT reward pool to deliver on MEXC's commitment to "0 Fees" and "Infinite Opportunities" for users worldwide.

For more information and to participate, visit the MEXC TradFi Gala page .

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cab53031-12a2-4ab1-8a4a-73f5b891238a