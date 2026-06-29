Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 26 2026

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
DKK
|Accumulated until 19 June 2026
|154,283
|664.45
|102,513,776
|Monday, 22 June 2026
|1,000
|599.77
|599,773
|Tuesday, 23 June 2026
|1,000
|602.00
|602,000
|Wednesday, 24 June 2026
|1,000
|602.60
|602,596
|Thursday, 25 June 2026
|1,000
|603.00
|603,000
|Friday, 26 June 2026
|1,000
|595.00
|595,000
|In the period 22 June 2026 - 26 June 2026
|5,000
|600.47
|3,002,369
|Accumulated until 26 June 2026
|159,283
|662.44
|105,516,145
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,397,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.59% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
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