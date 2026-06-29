NetraMark Signs New NetraAI Clinical Trial Analysis Agreement with Late-Stage Biopharmaceutical Company

This agreement represents NetraMark's ninth commercial contract since the start of its current fiscal year and demonstrates growing interest in AI-enabled clinical trial analytics, like NetraAI, among biopharmaceutical companies.



TORONTO, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetraMark Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “NetraMark”) (TSX: AIAI) (OTCQB: AINMF) (Frankfurt: PF0), an artificial intelligence (AI) company that is transforming clinical trials with AI powered precision analytics in the pharmaceutical industry, today announced that it has signed a new agreement with a biopharmaceutical company developing a late-stage central nervous system therapy.

Under the agreement, NetraMark will deploy its proprietary NetraAI platform to perform an in-depth analysis of patient-level data from a completed mid-to-late-stage clinical trial. The work will deliver actionable insights to optimize dose selection, enhance patient stratification, and inform critical future development decisions.

In addition to dose response, the analysis is intended to generate insights related to treatment efficacy, safety, tolerability, cognition, functional outcomes, discontinuation patterns, and patient stratification. NetraMark’s work is expected to support the new client's internal evaluation of its late-stage clinical development program.

“This agreement marks another important commercial win and reflects the growing momentum behind NetraAI,” said George Achilleos, Chief Executive Officer of NetraMark. “Our clients are increasingly recognizing that completed clinical trials often contain substantially more information than is captured through conventional analyses. Our proprietary and novel AI platform, NetraAI, is designed to identify clinically interpretable Model-Derived Subgroups, which are compact patient profiles, defined by a small number of variables that can explain dose response, safety, and treatment heterogeneity. These insights may help our clients optimize late-stage development programs and make more informed decisions before committing to major late-stage clinical investments."

This agreement represents NetraMark's ninth booked commercial contract since the start of its current fiscal year in October 2025, further demonstrating growing adoption of NetraAI among biopharmaceutical sponsors for late-stage clinical development programs.

The Company believes this contract further demonstrates growing interest in AI-enabled clinical trial analytics among biopharmaceutical sponsors. NetraMark will continue to pursue opportunities where its platform can support clinical development programs across CNS, oncology, and other therapeutic areas.

About NetraAI

NetraAI is engineered to include focus mechanisms that separate small datasets into explainable and unexplainable subsets. Unexplainable subsets are collections of patients that can lead to suboptimal overfit models and inaccurate insights due to poor correlations with the variables involved. NetraAI uses explainable subsets to derive insights and hypotheses (including factors that influence treatment and placebo responses and adverse events), potentially increasing the likelihood of a clinical trial's success. Many other AI methods lack these focus mechanisms and assign every patient to a class, often leading to "overfitting", which drowns out critical information that could have been used to improve a trial's chance of success.

About NetraMark

NetraMark is focused on being a leader in the development of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI)/Machine Learning (ML) solutions that are targeted at the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. The Company’s product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI/ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets often prevalent in clinical trials, and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as help to classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and/or efficacy of treatment.

For further details on the Company please see the Company’s publicly available documents filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation including statements regarding the intended use and application of NetraAI under the new agreement; the expected delivery of analytical insights; the potential for NetraAI analyses to evaluate dose response, treatment efficacy, safety, tolerability, cognition, functional outcomes, discontinuation patterns and patient satisfaction; the potential for such insights to support the new client's internal evaluation of its late-stage clinical development program; NetraMark’s ability to pursue opportunities across CNS, oncology and other therapeutic areas; the potential for NetraAI to help clients optimize late-stage development programs and make more informed decisions; and the possibility that NetraAI's methodology may increase the likelihood of a clinical trial's success, which are based upon NetraMark’s current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. The forward-looking statements are expectations only and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results of the Company or industry results to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, NetraMark does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for NetraMark to predict all such factors.

When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements as set out in the materials we file with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com including our Annual Information Form for the year ended September 30, 2025. These risk factors and other factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information. The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information:

Swapan Kakumanu - CFO | swapan@netramark.com | 403-681-2549

Adam Peeler – Investor Relations | adam.peeler@loderockadvisors.com | 416-427-1235

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