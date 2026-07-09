NetraMark Signs New Contract To Analyze Phase 2 Neurodegeneration Trial Data With Contract Research Organization Partner

New agreement is a significant commercial milestone and the Company’s first with its contract research organization partner

Agreement expands NetraMark’s portfolio of AI-driven projects in central nervous system (CNS) disorders

TORONTO, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetraMark Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “NetraMark”) (TSX: AIAI) (OTCQB: AINMF) (Frankfurt: PF0), a company developing advanced artificial intelligence solutions for clinical trial optimization and precision medicine, today announced that it signed a new contract to analyze a phase 2 neurodegeneration dataset through its established contract research organization (CRO) partnership.

“This contract is an important commercial milestone for NetraMark because it represents our first contract flowing through a CRO, rather than directly with a biopharmaceutical company,” said George Achilleos, Chief Executive Officer of NetraMark. “We believe this reflects a meaningful expansion of how NetraAI can reach biopharmaceutical companies, by becoming part of the broader clinical development infrastructure that CROs use to support sponsors.”

The agreement will allow NetraMark to analyze the phase 2 clinical trial data to support future development and clinical trial planning for neurodegenerative disorders.

Neurodegenerative disorders represent one of the most challenging areas of clinical development due to disease heterogeneity, progression rates, and the difficulty of identifying patients most likely to respond to treatment. Advanced analytical approaches that can identify clinically meaningful patient subgroups may provide valuable insights for future development strategies.

The partnership combines the CRO’s global clinical development expertise with NetraMark’s explainable AI platform and experienced industry team to analyze a neurodegenerative disease dataset.

Under this agreement, NetraMark will apply its proprietary NetraAI platform to evaluate available trial data with the objective of identifying explainable Model-Derived Subgroups (MDS) and treatment-response patterns that may not be apparent through conventional analytical approaches. The analyses are intended to generate clinically interpretable insights that may support patient stratification, better trial design, and future drug-development decisions.

This engagement further extends NetraMark’s growing portfolio of AI-driven projects in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and reflects increasing interest in explainable AI approaches that may generate and deliver actionable insights from complex clinical datasets.

About NetraAI

NetraAI is engineered to include focus mechanisms that separate small datasets into explainable and unexplainable subsets. Unexplainable subsets are collections of patients that can lead to suboptimal overfit models and inaccurate insights due to poor correlations with the variables involved. NetraAI uses explainable subsets to derive insights and hypotheses (including factors that influence treatment and placebo responses and adverse events), potentially increasing the likelihood of a clinical trial's success. Many other AI methods lack these focus mechanisms and assign every patient to a class, often leading to "overfitting", which drowns out critical information that could have been used to improve a trial's chance of success.

About NetraMark

NetraMark is focused on being a leader in the development of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI)/Machine Learning (ML) solutions that are targeted at the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. The Company’s product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI/ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets often prevalent in clinical trials, and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as help to classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and/or efficacy of treatment.

For further details on the Company please see the Company’s publicly available documents filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation including statements regarding the potential for our data analysis to support future development and clinical trial planning for neurodegenerative disorders, the challenges of neurodegenerative disorders in clinical development, the potential for our NetraAI platform to identify explainable MDS and treatment response patterns and generate clinically interpretable insight to support patient stratification, trial design and future drug development decisions, the interest in explainable AI approaches and our expansion to become part of a broader clinical development infrastructure which are based upon NetraMark’s current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. The forward-looking statements are expectations only and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results of the Company or industry results to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, NetraMark does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for NetraMark to predict all such factors.

When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements as set out in the materials we file with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com including our Annual Information Form for the year ended September 30, 2025. These risk factors and other factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information. The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information:

Swapan Kakumanu - CFO | swapan@netramark.com | 403-681-2549

Adam Peeler – Investor Relations | adam.peeler@loderockadvisors.com | 416-427-1235

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