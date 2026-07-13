NetraMark Engages AM Public Relations to Support Strategic Communications and Market Awareness

TORONTO, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetraMark Holdings Inc . (the "Company" or "NetraMark") (TSX: AIAI) (OTCQB: AINMF) (Frankfurt: PF0), an artificial intelligence company transforming clinical trials with AI-powered precision analytics in the pharmaceutical industry, today announced it has engaged AM Public Relations (AM PR), a healthcare-focused public relations agency specializing in media relations, thought leadership, and strategic communications for healthcare and technology companies.

The engagement is intended to support NetraMark's broader communications strategy as the Company continues to advance its proprietary NetraAI platform and expand industry relationships. This work with AM PR aims to communicate NetraMark’s scientific, clinical, and commercial progress to key audiences, including investors, potential partners, industry stakeholders, and the broader healthcare community.

"This engagement comes at an important time for NetraMark as we continue to build awareness of our platform, our partnerships, and the role NetraAI can play in helping pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies generate more meaningful insights from clinical trial data," said George Achilleos, Chief Executive Officer of NetraMark. "As the market increasingly recognizes the need for explainable AI in drug development, we believe it is important to communicate our progress clearly, consistently, and to the right audiences. AM Public Relations brings experience in shaping complex stories for broader visibility, and we look forward to working with them as we continue to advance NetraMark's strategic objectives."

AM PR specializes in strategic communications for healthcare and technology companies to communicate complex science, technology, and innovation to investors, customers, partners, and the media.

"NetraMark is tackling one of the biggest challenges in clinical development: helping researchers generate more meaningful insights from complex clinical trial data," said Ashley Moore, founder and CEO of AM PR. "As the company continues to grow, we'll help communicate the science behind the platform, the impact it's having for customers, and the broader role explainable AI can play in the future of drug development."

For more information on NetraMark and NetraAI, visit www.netramark.com .

About NetraAI

NetraAI is engineered to include focus mechanisms that separate small datasets into explainable and unexplainable subsets. Unexplainable subsets are collections of patients that can lead to suboptimal overfit models and inaccurate insights due to poor correlations with the variables involved. NetraAI uses explainable subsets to derive insights and hypotheses (including factors that influence treatment and placebo responses and adverse events), potentially increasing the likelihood of a clinical trial's success. Many other AI methods lack these focus mechanisms and assign every patient to a class, often leading to "overfitting," which drowns out critical information that could have been used to improve a trial's chance of success.

About NetraMark

NetraMark is focused on being a leader in the development of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI)/Machine Learning (ML) solutions that are targeted at the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. The Company's product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI/ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets often prevalent in clinical trials, and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as help to classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and/or efficacy of treatment.

For further details on the Company please see the Company's publicly available documents filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+).

About AM Public Relations

AM Public Relations (AM PR) is an award-winning, woman-owned PR agency specializing in healthcare and technology. Founded in 2017 by CEO Ashley Moore, AM PR partners with a select roster of disruptors and industry leaders to build credibility, drive market momentum, and establish thought leadership in complex, regulated industries. The agency has secured coverage in TIME, The Wall Street Journal, WIRED, Forbes, Modern Healthcare, Axios, NPR, and Fast Company, and has been recognized by PR News as a top women-owned agency, Inc. Magazine as a Best Workplace, and is a Hermes and MarCom Gold Award winner for media relations. Learn more at ampublicrelations.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation including statements regarding the potential for AM PR to support our communications strategy and expand industry relationships, the potential for NetraAI to generate more meaningful insights from clinical trial data, the increasing recognition of the market for the need for explainable AI in drug development and the company’s potential for future growth, which are based upon NetraMark's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. The forward-looking statements are expectations only and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results of the Company or industry results to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, NetraMark does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for NetraMark to predict all such factors.

When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements as set out in the materials we file with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com including our Annual Information Form for the year ended September 30, 2025. These risk factors and other factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information. The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information:

Swapan Kakumanu - CFO | swapan@netramark.com | 403-681-2549

Adam Peeler – Investor Relations | adam.peeler@loderockadvisors.com | 416-427-1235

LodeRock Advisors

1 Toronto St, Suite 202

Toronto, Ontario M5C 2W4

Media Contact:

netramark@ampublicrelations.com