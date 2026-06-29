Syntec Optics (NASDAQ: OPTX) Wins Order to Expand AI-Driven AR Display Optics for U.S. Military

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTX) (“Syntec Optics”), a premier provider of technology solutions for defense tech, space tech, and other vibrant end-markets, today announced a new order to modularize and expand its ballistic optics product line, launched earlier this year, for advanced AR/VR glasses. It is now being scaled to support the next build of wearables. With this expansion, Syntec further solidifies its role in a massive, multi-year initiative to equip U.S. warfighters with Artificial Intelligence-enhanced, superhuman perception and decision-making capabilities.

Developing a common architecture for a set of core elements creates multiple options, allowing for high customization at the endpoint. This modularization strategy is designed to potentially deliver comprehensive, connected warfare capabilities across all military forces and applications, enabling seamless data integration through advanced AI software. By expanding its contribution, Syntec is now positioned to support a broader family of AR glasses. These enabled AR systems provide critical tactical advantages to U.S. warfighters, such as six degrees of freedom, enhanced spatial awareness, night vision, and thermal fusion.

"Our warfighters operate in high-stakes, dangerous environments, and it is a privilege to support the modernization of their AR/VR capabilities," said Matt Carey, VP of Business Development and Delivery. "By tailoring these advanced optical solutions to meet the unique, mission-critical needs of each military branch and application, we are ensuring our military personnel have the decisive edge they need for the future."

Syntec is supplying custom ballistic optics engineered to protect the projection of mission-critical battlefield intelligence—including navigation routes and target identification—directly into the warfighter’s field of view.

“Our team is successfully executing on what remains the most significant growth opportunity in our 25-year history," said Dean Rudy, CFO. "It is a privilege to collaborate with industry-leading experts to deliver a high-performance solution that drastically enhances combat lethality. Supporting our warfighters with technology that synthesizes real-time data from drones, ground assets, and intelligent feeds—all integrated into AI-powered, mixed-reality night and thermal vision—is a core pillar of our mission."

In observance of the July 4th holiday, Syntec is proud to celebrate 250 years of American independence and the ongoing resurgence of U.S. advanced manufacturing.

The AR and VR market in defense was valued at USD 1.68 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 4.34 billion in 2030, growing at a 20.9% CAGR.

About Syntec Optics

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTX), headquartered in Rochester, NY, is one of the nation’s largest custom manufacturers of high-precision optics and photonics. With over 25 years of operational excellence, Syntec Optics leverages a state-of-the-art, vertically integrated facility to deliver a distinct competitive advantage to mission-critical OEMs. As global demand for light-enabled technology accelerates, Syntec continues to expand its diverse product portfolio. Current innovations include high-performance optics for Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications, AI data center infrastructure, and deep-tech multispectral reconnaissance, alongside advanced sensing and display solutions for AI-driven AR/VR systems. Driven by the fact that light-enabled technologies now account for over 15% of global economic output—representing nearly $16 trillion of the $106 trillion in total worldwide production as of 2023—Syntec Optics is positioned at the forefront of the modern optical revolution. To learn more, visit www.syntecoptics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements as to the intended use of net proceeds from the public offering, are forward-looking statements. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (some of which are beyond the control of Syntec Optics), which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates, forecasts and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Syntec Optics and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain and many factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from current expectations which include, but are not limited to: 1) risk outlined in any prior SEC filings; 2) ability of Syntec Optics to successfully increase market penetration into its target markets; 3) the addressable markets that Syntec Optics intends to target do not grow as expected; 4) the loss of any key executives; 5) the loss of any relationships with key suppliers including suppliers abroad; 6) the loss of any relationships with key customers; 7) the inability to protect Syntec Optics' patents and other intellectual property; 8) the failure to successfully execute manufacturing of announced products in a timely manner or at all, or to scale to mass production; 9) costs related to any further business combination; 10) changes in applicable laws or regulations; 11) the possibility that Syntec Optics may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; 12) Syntec Optics' estimates of its growth and projected financial results for the future and meeting or satisfying the underlying assumptions with respect thereto; 13) the impact of any pandemic, including any mutations or variants thereof and the Russian/Ukrainian or Israeli conflict, and any resulting effect on business and financial conditions; 14) inability to complete any investments or borrowings in connection with any organic or inorganic growth; 15) the potential for events or circumstances that result in Syntec Optics' failure to timely achieve the anticipated benefits of Syntec Optics' customer arrangements; and 16) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in prior SEC filings. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Syntec Optics does not give any assurance that Syntec Optics will achieve its expected results. Syntec Optics does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@syntecoptics.com

SOURCE: Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPTX)