SPR Wins Fifth Consecutive Northeast Ohio Top Workplaces Award

CLEVELAND, Ohio, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPR has been recognized as a Top Workplace by Northeast Ohio Top Workplaces for the fifth consecutive year, marking a significant milestone that reflects the impact of a quality culture within a high-growth company. Since receiving its first Top Workplace award, SPR has more than doubled its number of employees, seen exponential revenue growth from the SPR® SPRINT® PNS System, and surpassed 50,000 patients treated– reflecting the rapid adoption of 60-day PNS and its growing impact for patients living with pain.

This recognition is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage LLC, an employee engagement technology partner. The survey uniquely measures key aspects of the employee experience, including alignment with the company’s mission, feeling respected and supported, opportunities for growth and empowerment to perform.

“This award is one that we value deeply here at SPR, as we truly believe we have an unrivaled culture,” said Maria Bennett. “Our employees are at the heart of our success, and because Top Workplaces is based on their survey feedback, it is especially meaningful to know that our shared vision of changing the lives of those living with pain continues to drive us forward. The recent announcement of Medtronic’s intent to acquire SPR reflects a partnership that will further strengthen our ability to bring the SPRINT PNS to even more patients seeking relief.”

SPR has been widely recognized for both workplace culture and outstanding leadership while successfully navigating significant growth, setting an example within the medical device industry.

About the SPRINT PNS System

The SPR® SPRINT® PNS System marks an innovative shift in the treatment of pain. Our breakthrough, 60-day treatment is a First-Line PNS™ option uniquely proposed to recondition the central nervous system to provide significant and sustained relief from chronic pain — without a permanent implant, nerve destruction or the risk of addiction. The system has been studied extensively for low back pain, knee pain, shoulder pain, post-amputation pain, and chronic and acute postoperative pain, is cleared for use up to 60 days, and is recognized by leading pain management centers. Market research indicates that this breakthrough neuromodulation treatment is a patient-preferred alternative to more invasive options.

The SPRINT Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (PNS) System is indicated for pain management in adults who have severe intractable chronic pain of peripheral nerve origin, as the sole mitigating agent, or as an adjunct to other modes of therapy used in a multidisciplinary approach. It is intended to be implanted for up to 60 days and provide sustained pain relief for up to three months after the end of treatment. The SPRINT PNS System is not intended to be placed in the region innervated by the cranial and facial nerves. Refer to our Indications for Use page for the SPRINT System’s additional indication referencing acute pain.

Physicians should use their best judgment when deciding when to use the SPRINT PNS System. For more information see the SPRINT PNS System IFU. Most common adverse events are skin irritation and erythema. Results may vary. Rx only.

Product and brand names/logos are registered or common law trademarks of SPR. Visit our Trademarks page for more information.

© 2026 SPR. All rights reserved.

About SPR

SPR is a privately held medical device company, providing patients with a non-opioid, minimally invasive pain treatment option. Our SPRINT® PNS System fulfills a critical unmet need for a drug-free, surgery-free option for millions who suffer from chronic pain. Backed by the largest body of clinical evidence in peripheral nerve stimulation for the treatment of pain, SPR has demonstrated commercial demand in untapped peripheral (shoulder and knee) and back pain markets and built an incredibly strong foundation for commercial growth. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH with satellite offices in Chapel Hill, NC and Minneapolis, MN, SPR’s Senior Management team includes experienced industry veterans with nearly 200 years of collective pain market and MedTech expertise, all driven by our purpose – to improve the quality of patients’ lives by providing them with a minimally invasive, drug-free, surgery-free solution to manage their acute and chronic pain. SPR – Solutions for pain. Inspired by life.™

SPR Contacts:

Dave Folkens

Public Relations

Dave.Folkens@SPRPainRelief.com

612.978.6547