ASPN 2026 to Feature Three Abstracts on SPRINT® PNS

CLEVELAND, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pain medicine physicians from across the U.S. will continue to expand their knowledge on the broad applications for the SPRINT PNS System at the American Society of Pain & Neuroscience (ASPN) Annual Conference in Miami, July 16-19.

Featured presentations on the SPRINT PNS System include:

“12 Month Outcomes from a Multicenter Pragmatic Randomized Controlled Trial (RESET): Comparison of 60-Day PNS to Usual Care with Standard Interventional Management in Chronic Low Back Pain” This abstract* has been recognized as an ASPN Top Abstract. Dr. Denise Lester will present these findings on Saturday, July 18 at 10:55 a.m.



“Observations from the RESET RCT: A Post-Hoc Per Protocol Analysis of Clinical Outcomes with Percutaneous 60-Day Medial Branch PNS in Chronic Low Back Pain” (Sean Li, MD)





“Real-World Evidence of Durable Outcomes Up to 5 Years Following Percutaneous 60-Day Peripheral Nerve Stimulation in Chronic Axial Low Back Pain” (Denise Lester, MD)





“The ASPN Annual Conference is a tremendous gathering with leaders throughout the field of pain medicine and we look forward to sharing and discussing the latest clinical data on SPRINT PNS as we continue to expand access for patients that may benefit from this treatment and prefer a non-surgical option,” said Maria Bennett, President, CEO, and Founder of SPR.

Presented posters will also be available within the SPR clinical evidence library.

* The vast majority of funding for the RESET randomized controlled trial was from The Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, through the Peer Reviewed Orthopedic Research Program under Award No. W81XWH1810799. Opinions, interpretations, conclusions, and recommendations are those of the author and are not necessarily endorsed by the Department of Defense.

Dr. Li is a consultant for SPR.

About the SPRINT PNS System

The SPR® SPRINT® PNS System marks an innovative shift in the treatment of pain. Our breakthrough, 60-day treatment is a First-Line PNS™ option uniquely proposed to recondition the central nervous system to provide significant and sustained relief from chronic pain — without a permanent implant, nerve destruction or the risk of addiction. The system has been studied extensively for low back pain, knee pain, shoulder pain, post-amputation pain, and chronic and acute postoperative pain, is cleared for use up to 60 days, and is recognized by leading pain management centers. Market research indicates that this breakthrough neuromodulation treatment is a patient-preferred alternative to more invasive options.

The SPRINT Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (PNS) System is indicated for pain management in adults who have severe intractable chronic pain of peripheral nerve origin, as the sole mitigating agent, or as an adjunct to other modes of therapy used in a multidisciplinary approach. It is intended to be implanted for up to 60 days and provide sustained pain relief for up to three months after the end of treatment. The SPRINT PNS System is not intended to be placed in the region innervated by the cranial and facial nerves. Refer to our Indications for Use page for the SPRINT System’s additional indication referencing acute pain.

Physicians should use their best judgment when deciding when to use the SPRINT PNS System. For more information see the SPRINT PNS System IFU. Most common adverse events are skin irritation and erythema. Results may vary. Rx only.

Product and brand names/logos are registered or common law trademarks of SPR. Visit our Trademarks page for more information.

© 2026 SPR. All rights reserved.

About SPR

SPR is a privately held medical device company, providing patients with a non-opioid, minimally invasive pain treatment option. Our SPRINT® PNS System fulfills a critical unmet need for a drug-free, surgery-free option for millions who suffer from chronic pain. Backed by the largest body of clinical evidence in peripheral nerve stimulation for the treatment of pain, SPR has demonstrated commercial demand in untapped peripheral (shoulder and knee) and back pain markets and built an incredibly strong foundation for commercial growth. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH with satellite offices in Chapel Hill, NC and Minneapolis, MN, SPR’s Senior Management team includes experienced industry veterans with nearly 200 years of collective pain market and MedTech expertise, all driven by our purpose – to improve the quality of patients’ lives by providing them with a minimally invasive, drug-free, surgery-free solution to manage their acute and chronic pain. SPR – Solutions for pain. Inspired by life.™

SPR Contacts:

Dave Folkens

Public Relations

Dave.Folkens@SPRPainRelief.com

612.978.6547