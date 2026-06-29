HydroGraph Launches Fractal Graphene Paste™, Eliminating a Key Barrier to Commercial Graphene Adoption

AUSTIN, Texas, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) (“HydroGraph” or the “Company”) today announced the commercial launch of Fractal Graphene Paste™ , a highly concentrated, pre-dispersed aqueous graphene product designed to simplify integration of graphene into industrial formulations and accelerate commercialization across multiple end markets.

Fractal Graphene Paste™ delivers HydroGraph’s high-purity Fractal Graphene™ in a stable, ready-to-use dispersion, eliminating the need for customers to overcome one of the most significant technical challenges associated with graphene adoption: achieving effective dispersion.

Graphene has long been recognized for its potential to improve material performance, but commercial implementation has often been hindered by processing complexity. Graphene powders are naturally hydrophobic and tend to agglomerate when introduced into water-based systems, requiring specialized equipment, high-energy mixing, and extensive formulation work. Fractal Graphene Paste™ addresses these challenges by providing a fully dispersed, stabilized graphene concentrate that can be incorporated “off the shelf” using standard mixing equipment.

“Dispersion is where many graphene projects succeed or fail,” said Kjirstin Breure, President and Chief Executive Officer of HydroGraph. “Fractal Graphene Paste™ allows customers to focus on product development and performance rather than overcoming processing challenges. By delivering a stable, high-concentration graphene dispersion that integrates directly into existing manufacturing processes, we are lowering barriers to adoption and accelerating commercialization opportunities across multiple industries.”

Fractal Graphene Paste™ from HydroGraph contains 20% graphene by weight, making it one of the highest concentration graphene dispersions commercially available while remaining long-term stable. Comparable commercial graphene dispersions are typically available at concentrations of only 1% to 5% graphene. HydroGraph’s proprietary stabilization technology, combined with the Company's ultrafine graphene morphology (D50 particle size of approximately 35 nanometres), maintains long-term dispersion stability and prevents re-agglomeration during storage and processing, with a greater than two-year shelf life. Dispersion quality and particle size distribution have been verified using Dynamic Light Scattering (DLS). The product incorporates HydroGraph’s Fractal Graphene™, produced using the Company’s proprietary Hyperion Reactor technology, providing verified batch-to-batch consistency and carbon purity of 99.8%.

Initial Market Applications

Fractal Graphene Paste™ has been designed specifically for water-based systems and is being targeted toward several high-growth markets, including:

Concrete and construction materials , where graphene can improve strength and durability while supporting reductions in embodied carbon.





, where graphene can improve strength and durability while supporting reductions in embodied carbon. Protective and functional coatings , where graphene can enhance barrier performance, corrosion resistance, and service life.





, where graphene can enhance barrier performance, corrosion resistance, and service life. Thermal management applications, including liquid cooling systems and thermal interface materials used in data centers and AI infrastructure.





applications, including liquid cooling systems and thermal interface materials used in data centers and AI infrastructure. Elastomers and rubber compounds, where graphene can improve tensile strength, wear resistance, and durability.

HydroGraph has already supplied Fractal Graphene Paste™ samples to more than 30 customers for evaluation across multiple application areas. The Company currently has manufacturing capacity to support research, development, and early commercial production quantities, with production expected to scale alongside customer demand.

“Customers increasingly want graphene products that can be implemented within existing manufacturing environments without significant process changes,” said Breure. “Fractal Graphene Paste™ reflects HydroGraph’s commitment to developing application-ready solutions that make advanced materials more accessible and commercially practical.”

The launch expands HydroGraph’s growing product portfolio , which includes Fractal Graphene™ powder products and Reactive Graphene™ functionalized materials, enabling customers to select the format best suited to their manufacturing processes and application requirements.

https://youtu.be/fnbhY2ejl8c

Fractal Graphene™ Paste is available now. Customers interested in evaluating or purchasing the product can request a sample by visiting https://hydrograph.com/request-a-sample/ .

About HydroGraph

HydroGraph is a leading producer of pristine synthetic graphene using its proprietary Hyperion Reactor technology, which allows for exceptional purity, low energy use, and identical batches. The quality, performance, and consistency of HydroGraph’s graphene follow the Graphene Council’s Verified Graphene Producer® standards, of which very few graphene producers are able to meet. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: https://hydrograph.com/ . For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/hydrograph/ and X at https://x.com/HydroGraphInc .

Trademarks: HydroGraph™ and Fractal Graphene™

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “upon”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar terminology.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable, and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of HydroGraph to control or predict, that may cause HydroGraph’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: HydroGraph’s ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. HydroGraph does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management’s best judgment based on information currently available.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS:

Matt Kreps

Senior Vice President of Capital Markets and Investor Relations

+1-214-597-8200

matt.kreps@hydrograph.com