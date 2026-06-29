5 Summer Safety Risks Homeowners Often Overlook When Hosting

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) Summer is the perfect season for gathering outdoors with friends and family, but if you’re a homeowner planning to host barbecues, pool parties or holiday celebrations this year, it’s important to consider the potential safety and liability risks that may be affecting your own backyard. A little advance planning can help you ensure that your guests enjoy safe, healthy experiences at your home and leave with only happy memories.

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According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, thousands of injuries each year are linked to fireworks, grills and swimming pools. While most summer gatherings end without incident, Mercury Insurance is encouraging homeowners to remember that smart preparation can help you avoid unfortunate accidents and costly damage.

“A few simple safety checks can help homeowners create a safer environment for everyone while protecting the property they've worked hard to build,” said Larry Anderson, underwriting operations director at Mercury Insurance.

Set your summer up for success by paying special attention to these five often-overlooked seasonal safety risks.

Guest Injuries and Liability Risks

Since summer gatherings naturally increase foot traffic around a property, it should be safe to walk around. Uneven walkways, loose decking, poor lighting and pet-related incidents can all lead to injuries that homeowners may not anticipate.

Before hosting events, audit your property to repair trip hazards and ensure walkways and outdoor gathering areas are well-lit. If you have pets that may become stressed around large groups, secure them before guests arrive. Since unforeseen events can still occur despite your best efforts, review your liability coverage to understand available protections.

Unsupervised Pool Areas

Swimming pools can provide endless summer fun, but they also present one of the most serious safety risks around the home. Drowning remains a leading cause of accidental death for young children, making active supervision essential whenever children are near water.

If your backyard includes a pool, ensure that gates and barriers are functioning properly, keep rescue equipment nearby and consider pool alarms and self-closing gates for additional protection. Most importantly, never leave children unattended around water.

Backyard Grill Fires

Grilling is a summer tradition, but outdoor cooking equipment can quickly become a fire hazard if used improperly. Placing your grill too close to flammable objects, letting grease build up and leaving the grill unattended can all increase the risk of property damage.

Start by making sure your grill is set up at least 10 feet away from homes, fences and overhangs before you fire it up. Clean grease trays regularly, never leave a grill unattended while cooking and keep a fire extinguisher accessible during outdoor cooking.

Fireworks Too Close to Homes and Landscaping

Fireworks-related fires increase significantly during summer, particularly in dry climates where even one stray spark can ignite vegetation or nearby structures.

The safest option, when possible, is to attend professional displays rather than hosting your own. However, if you’re planning on lighting up your skies this summer, follow all local laws and restrictions regarding fireworks and keep your launch site well away from homes, vehicles and dry landscaping. Have a water source readily available when using legal consumer fireworks.

Outdoor Electrical Hazards

Extension cords, decorative lighting, outdoor speakers and fans often receive extra use during summer gatherings. Damaged cords or overloaded outlets can create shock and fire hazards. As you set up your summer entertainment systems, check your equipment to be sure it’s rated for outdoor use. Keep electrical connections away from pools and water features, avoid overloading electrical outlets and take a few extra minutes before each gathering to inspect outdoor cords for wear and damage.

“Most homeowners focus on making their gatherings enjoyable, but safety should be part of the preparation process,” Anderson said. “Taking a few minutes to identify potential hazards before guests arrive can help prevent accidents and allow everyone to focus on enjoying the season.”

For more home safety resources and insurance information, visit MercuryInsurance.com/Resources.

Photos courtesy of Shutterstock

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