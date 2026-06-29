KTC Launches All-Scenario Gaming Monitor Matrix as Global Market Surpasses $11.5 Billion in 2024

Houston, Texas, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KTC , a leading brand in professional display technology, today announced the continued expansion of its all-scenario gaming monitor product matrix, positioning the company to capture rising global demand for premium 4K, high-refresh-rate, and Mini-LED displays. The announcement comes as the global gaming monitor market reached $11.57 billion in 2024, according to data from IDC and Grand View Research, driven by the rapid growth of e-sports, next-generation consoles, high-performance GPUs, and AAA gaming experiences.

As gamers worldwide pursue sharper visuals, faster response times, and more immersive HDR performance, KTC has built a comprehensive product lineup that addresses the needs of competitive players, console gamers, content creators, and high-end PC enthusiasts. Its product strategy focuses on three major industry trends: higher resolutions, faster refresh rates, and advanced backlighting technologies.





The Surge in 4K Penetration and 144Hz+ Becoming the New Baseline

Looking back at 2024, the gaming monitor market demonstrated a distinct dual-curve of consumer upgrading:

The Upward Curve of 4K Penetration: Benefiting from the widespread adoption of high-performance GPUs and next-gen gaming consoles (PS5/Xbox Series X), the penetration rate of 4K gaming monitors saw a robust annual increase in 2024, rapidly expanding from hardcore enthusiasts to mainstream gamers.

The Domination of 144Hz+ High Refresh Rates: According to IDC's latest taxonomy, a refresh rate of 144Hz and above has become the official benchmark for gaming monitors. In 2024, shipments of displays featuring 144Hz, 180Hz, and even 240Hz+ continued to soar, acting as the backbone of market expansion.

KTC’s Velocity: In response to these trends, KTC has established a cutting-edge product matrix represented by the KTC M27P6. These models not only offer native 4K resolution but also push refresh rates to the extreme boundaries of 160Hz to 320Hz, perfectly satisfying gamers' demands for buttery-smooth visuals.





Mini-LED Enters a Golden Three-Year Growth Cycle

Industry forecasts indicate that with mature mass-production processes and further cost optimizations, Mini-LED backlighting technology is poised for a golden era. Its market share within the gaming display segment is projected to experience a CAGR of over 15% from 2025 to 2027. The million-level contrast ratio and ultra-high brightness enabled by local dimming zones make Mini-LED the ultimate vehicle for the 4K HDR gaming experience.

As a pioneer in Mini-LED innovation, KTC has long deployed its strategic chess pieces in this advanced sector. Flagship models like the KTC M27T6 Mini-LED monitor , boasting thousands of local dimming zones, wide color gamut coverage, and exceptional cost-performance ratios, have captured significant market share, perfectly positioning the brand for the 2025–2027 market boom.





Conclusion

Surpassing the $11.5 billion milestone in 2024 is just the beginning. Looking ahead, as Mini-LED and high-refresh-rate technologies become more accessible, the gaming monitor market will unlock even greater potential. Leveraging its robust R&D capabilities and supply chain advantages, KTC will continue to lead the upgrade of gaming gear for players worldwide with a more diverse and hardcore product portfolio.