Miami, FLORIDA, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FixMold, also known as Fix Mold Miami, a state-certified leader in indoor environmental restoration for more than three decades, today announced the launch of an AI-powered diagnostic and reporting system that unifies every stage of the company's work — from air and surface sampling through final documentation — into a single, transparent workflow for residential, commercial, marine, and luxury properties across South Florida.

FixMold Next Generation Mold Solutions

For property owners, the most frustrating part of a mold problem is rarely the mold itself — it is the uncertainty. Reports arrive in inconsistent formats, scopes are hard to compare between vendors, and homeowners are often left guessing whether a job was truly finished. FixMold's new system is built to remove that uncertainty by pairing laboratory-grade sampling with AI-generated reporting that translates technical findings into clear, decision-ready documentation.

One System, From Sampling to Sign-Off

The integrated program brings FixMold's diagnostic and restoration capabilities together under one roof:

Air & surface sampling — Accredited-laboratory air and surface analysis that quantifies spore counts and identifies species, forming the basis of every South Florida mold assessment.

AI reporting and documentation — New AI-assisted reporting that converts raw lab data, moisture readings, and thermal imaging into a clear, consistent report with photos, findings, and recommended corrective actions — suitable for homeowners, HOAs, insurers, and real estate transactions.

Home inspections — Detailed home mold inspection and indoor environmental evaluation designed to find the true moisture source, not just visible growth.

Mold remediation & mold removal — Full mold remediation and certified mold removal that addresses contamination at the source and is verified with post-work testing.

Crack & penetration sealing — Sealing of cracks, joints, and building-envelope penetrations where moisture and contaminants enter, helping prevent recurrence after treatment.

CO₂ Cold Fusion cleaning — FixMold's proprietary CO₂ Cold Fusion treatment, a molecular-penetration method that neutralizes mold colonies at the source without introducing additional moisture or chemical residue.

AC system restoration — Cleaning and restoration of AC systems and air handling components, a leading source of hidden moisture and circulated contaminants in South Florida's climate.

Luxury property solutions — Discreet, non-intrusive protocols engineered for high-end estates and waterfront residences, with treatments safe for rare woods, marble, designer finishes, and marine interiors.

Why AI Reporting Changes the Standard

Traditional mold reports can be dense, inconsistent, and slow to produce. FixMold's AI-assisted documentation standardizes the output so every report reads the same way and every claim is tied to measurable data — spore counts before and after treatment, moisture mapping, and verification readings captured with a certified particle counter. The result is documentation property owners can actually use: to make a decision, file an insurance claim, satisfy a building manager, or close a real estate deal with confidence.

Because the reporting is built on the same data captured during mold evaluation and treatment, clients receive a continuous record from first inspection to final clearance — not a stack of disconnected documents.

Proven Technology Behind the System

The diagnostic-to-documentation workflow sits on top of FixMold's proprietary technology stack, refined over three decades. CO₂ Cold Fusion and dry-ice methods remove and neutralize contamination without the moisture or harsh chemicals that can damage sensitive materials, while HEPA filtration, hydroxyl treatment, and electrostatic disinfecting technology address airborne and surface contaminants. The same approach extends to FixMold's sanitization cleaning services in Miami, commercial disinfecting services for COVID-19 in Miami, and Broward air vent cleaning.

Built for Luxury and Marine Properties

High-value homes and vessels demand precision and discretion. FixMold applies its luxury protocols to waterfront estates, penthouses, and high-rise condominiums, using non-corrosive, non-intrusive methods that protect premium finishes and automation systems. The same standards extend to the water: Fix Mold Miami delivers specialized Fort Lauderdale yacht mold restoration through its dedicated marine division, treating cabin interiors, marine HVAC, and fiberglass cavities with vessel-safe protocols.

A Message From Leadership

"For years, the hardest thing for a homeowner wasn't the mold — it was trusting that the work was done right and being able to prove it," said Abe Katz, Chief Executive Officer of FixMold. "By combining accredited sampling with AI-driven reporting, we give every client a clear, data-backed record from the first inspection to the final clearance. It turns a stressful, opaque process into something they can actually see and understand."

Serving Homes, Businesses, and Vessels Across South Florida

FixMold serves clients throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. The company provides expert mold removal in Fort Lauderdale, on-site mold evaluation in Fort Lauderdale, and full-service mold remediation in Miami for properties of every size. Whether the need is a single home mold inspection, a complete diagnostic-to-restoration project, or ongoing luxury property care, FixMold brings the same certified, technology-driven standard to every engagement.

FixMold Team In Action Doing A Luxury Home Mold Removal

About FixMold

FixMold is South Florida's highest-rated mold inspection, remediation, and prevention company, backed by over 35 years of expertise rooted in the Katz family legacy. Founded by the same family behind Miami Mold Specialist and Five Boro Mold Specialist, FixMold serves residential, commercial, and marine clients across Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Monroe, and surrounding counties. The company is state-licensed and accredited, and uses proprietary technologies including CO₂ dry ice chambers, infrared thermal imaging, UV-C sterilization, hydroxyl generators, and electrostatic disinfection — with 100% organic, VOC-free treatments safe for families and pets. FixMold offers same-day appointments, a 12-month warranty, a price-match guarantee, and 24/7 live concierge support, and has earned more than 1,000 five-star reviews across Google, Yelp, Facebook, and the BBB. The company also offers FaceTime Mold Solutions, a complimentary virtual mold assessment service available statewide. For more information, visit fixmold.com or call (786) 882-1823. Want me to now draft full press releases for both Atlantic Metal Roofing and FixMold?

Press Inquiries

Abraham Katz

info [at] fixmold.com

(305) 465-6653

https://fixmold.com/

10750 NW 6th Ct, Miami, FL 33168

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=sQclTSWRvxg