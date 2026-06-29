Cority’s Environmental, Health and Safety Solutions Now Available on Carahsoft's GSA Schedule Contract

TORONTO and RESTON, Va., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cority, the converged platform for preventing EHS+ risks in operations, and Carahsoft Technology Corp . , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that Cority’s environmental, health and safety (EHS) solutions have been added to Carahsoft's GSA Schedule contract. This addition enables Carahsoft and its reseller partners to provide Cority’s solutions to Federal, State and Local Governments and Educational Institutions.

“Being added to Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule contract is a significant step forward in making Cority’s FedRAMP®-authorized EHS platform more accessible for Federal agencies,” said Troy Doller, Senior Director of Government Sales at Cority. “This addition gives agencies a simpler procurement path through Carahsoft as they modernize their EHS programs, strengthen compliance and move toward secure cloud environments.”

Cority’s EHS solutions help Government agencies and Public Sector organizations modernize compliance programs, improve operational efficiency and strengthen workplace safety initiatives. Through the CorityOne platform, agencies can streamline incident reporting, inspections, environmental compliance and audit management within a secure, unified environment. As a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®)-authorized EHS platform, Cority enables Federal, State and Local agencies to better manage mission-critical operations while maintaining compliance with evolving regulatory and security requirements.

“Cority’s addition to our GSA Schedule contract helps them meet a growing need for secure, modern environmental, health and safety solutions across the Public Sector,” said Daniel Bauer, Sales Director overseeing the Cority Team at Carahsoft. “Through this contract addition, Carahsoft and its reseller partners are providing Federal, State and Local agencies with streamlined access to Cority’s platform that improves operational resilience, strengthens compliance efforts and supports workplace safety initiatives.”

Cority’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8545 or Cority@carahsoft.com; or learn more about Cority’s solutions here.

About Cority

Cority helps customers see and prevent risks across their operations in real time. Our EHS+ platform converges people, data, and AI agents to provide a clear view of information people can trust, automate workflows that make people more impactful, and deliver personalized insights and expertise to improve decision-making. While most solutions respond to risks one at a time, Cority helps prevent them across environmental management, employee health, safety, quality, and sustainability. For 40 years, Cority has been the market leader in EHS+, recognized by top analysts and trusted by more than 1,500 of the most complex organizations worldwide. Learn more at our homepage.

Contact

Natalie Rizk

natalier@theriotmind.agency

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Healthcare Technology, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com