Ontex convenes special general shareholders’ meeting

Regulated information

Aalst, Belgium, June 29, 2026 – Ontex Group NV [EURONEXT: ONTEX] convenes a special general shareholders’ meeting on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 9 a.m. CEST, which will take place at the company’s headquarters, located at Korte Keppestraat 21, 9320 Aalst, Belgium.

The meeting concerns the proposed approval of a “change of control” clause set out in the indenture dated April 3, 2025, relating to the EUR 400 million 5.250% senior notes issued by the Company, in accordance with Article 7:151 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations. The agenda, proposed resolutions and other documents relating to the special general shareholders’ meeting are available on https://ontex.com/shareholders-meeting.

Enquiries

Investors Geoffroy Raskin +32 53 33 37 30 investor.relations@ontexglobal.com

Media Catherine Weyne +32 53 33 36 22 corporate.communications@ontexglobal.com

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international developer and producer of baby care, feminine care and adult care products, both for retailers and healthcare, primarily in Europe and North America. The group employs around 5,000 people, with plants and offices in 12 countries, and its innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries. Ontex is headquartered in Aalst, Belgium and is listed on Euronext Brussel. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn.

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