2026 United States Mint Uncirculated Coin Set® Available June 30

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will begin the sale of the 2026 United States Mint Uncirculated Coin Set® on June 30 at noon (EDT). Subscription orders and orders placed during the first 24 hours following the on-sale time will be limited to 10 sets per household. The product mintage limit is 300,000 units.

Priced at $124.50, the set contains two cards containing 10 encapsulated coins with uncirculated quality finishes -- one 10-coin card produced at the United States Mint at Philadelphia and one 10-coin card produced at the United States Mint at Denver. Each of the two cards includes the following 2026-dated coins:

2026 Semiquincentennial Quarters: Five coins with reverse designs depicting the Mayflower Compact, Revolutionary War, Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution, and Gettysburg Address.

Five coins with reverse designs depicting the Mayflower Compact, Revolutionary War, Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution, and Gettysburg Address. 2026 Native American $1 Coin: Reverse design that portrays Polly Cooper holding a basket as she shares the Oneidas’ gift of corn with General Washington, who holds his hat in an expression of gratitude and respect.

Reverse design that portrays Polly Cooper holding a basket as she shares the Oneidas’ gift of corn with General Washington, who holds his hat in an expression of gratitude and respect. 2026 Enduring Liberty Half Dollar: For one year only, in place of President John F. Kennedy and the presidential coat of arms, the 2026 half dollar features a new design emblematic of the Statue of Liberty.

For one year only, in place of President John F. Kennedy and the presidential coat of arms, the 2026 half dollar features a new design emblematic of the Statue of Liberty. 2026 Emerging Liberty Dime: For this year only and for the first time since 1945, Liberty appears on the obverse of the dime.

For this year only and for the first time since 1945, Liberty appears on the obverse of the dime. 2026 Jefferson Nickel: Marked with the dates “1776 ~ 2026.”

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About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

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