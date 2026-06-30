LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

Foresight Group Holdings Limited

(the "Company")



30 June 2026

Publication of the Rule 9 Waiver Circular and Notice of Annual General Meeting

The Company today announces that notice of its 2026 annual general meeting incorporating a Rule 9 waiver circular (the "Notice of AGM") and form of proxy have been published on and are available to download from the Company's website at www.fsg-investors.com. The proxy will also be posted to shareholders today.



Annual General Meeting

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at 2:00 p.m. on 31st July 2026 at St Pierre Park Hotel, Rohais, St Peter Port, GY1 1FD, Guernsey.



National Storage Mechanism

Copies of the Notice of AGM and the form of proxy will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors H-Advisors Maitland Jo Nicolle, Company Secretary Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa +44 (0) 7790 804263 +44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562 companysecretary@foresightgroup.gg Foresight@h-advisors.global



