PageUp Launches Paige, Unifying Recruiting in One Multi-Functional Conversational Assistant

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PageUp , a global leader in talent acquisition software, today announced the general availability of Paige, its AI-powered talent acquisition agentic assistant. Unlike other agentic solutions on the market, Paige serves as the single assistant for every use case in the hiring process, eliminating the need for recruiters and hiring managers to juggle multiple tools or pay for additional agents. Embedded directly into PageUp’s award-winning talent acquisition suite, Paige can review candidate pipelines, analyze applicant information, monitor progress and more through its simple conversational interface.

In early customer pilots, Paige helped recruiting teams cut their average time-to-shortlist by up to 75%, freeing recruiters to spend that time on engaging with candidates rather than searching across systems. Paige has also received high marks for its “citation-first” framework that provides fact-backed verification summaries, which deliver true context to ensure recruiters maintain meaningful “human-led” oversight.

“Every other solution provider’s answer to AI in hiring has been to add more agents: one for sourcing, one for screening, one for outreach. That sprawl creates confusion, not clarity,” said Eric Lochner, CEO of PageUp. “Paige does the opposite. It brings an organization's hiring data into one place and gives recruiters fast, verifiable answers, so they can spend their time on people, not tools.”

Unlike solutions that split their architecture across multiple specialized agents, leaving resume parsers blind to application forms and chatbots blind to deep historical hiring data, Paige reasons across an organization’s entire hiring record from a single query. It is a reasoning layer recruiters control, not another autonomous agent acting on its own. With hiring managers and recruiters running smaller teams tasked with making the right hires at the right time, Paige’s purpose-built design enables them to work synchronously in one place, leaving qualitative hiring decisions entirely in human hands.

Among Paige’s key features are:

Conversational hiring support: Recruiters and hiring managers can ask questions and receive answers instantly.

Recruiters and hiring managers can ask questions and receive answers instantly. Real-time job and candidate insights: Paige tracks campaign progress, pipeline status, and applicant details within its interface, removing the need to navigate through multiple databases and dashboards.

Paige tracks campaign progress, pipeline status, and applicant details within its interface, removing the need to navigate through multiple databases and dashboards. Candidate screening assistance: Resume information, assessment results and application data are accessible with simple questions, and responses are natively integrated with PageUp’s AI-powered Skills Matching tool, pairing candidates with open roles.

Resume information, assessment results and application data are accessible with simple questions, and responses are natively integrated with PageUp’s AI-powered Skills Matching tool, pairing candidates with open roles. Workflow guidance and system support: Leveraging each organization’s unique hiring practices, Paige helps recruiters identify next steps in their hiring processes and navigate PageUp faster.

Leveraging each organization’s unique hiring practices, Paige helps recruiters identify next steps in their hiring processes and navigate PageUp faster. Citation-backed responses: Paige provides links to sources for the information in its answers, improving transparency and trust.





As enterprises evaluate ways to embed AI into their hiring workflows responsibly, PageUp remains dedicated to balancing innovation with transparency and accountability. That commitment is reflected in the company’s recent independent AI assurance review conducted by Warden AI. Warden AI is an independent Trust-as-a-Service provider that monitors PageUp’s core AI capability in production, providing an independent, continuously monitored record of PageUp’s commitment to ISO standards and responsible AI.

To see Paige in action, visit https://www.pageuppeople.com/request-a-demo.

About PageUp

PageUp believes the most powerful talent acquisition technology is built on one simple principle: human connection. As the chosen talent acquisition partner for the world's most trusted brands, PageUp delivers a world-class customer experience by building deep, lasting partnerships. This commitment is reflected in PageUp’s intelligent talent acquisition platform, an intuitive, AI-powered system that’s easy to use, adaptable to your unique hiring needs and always innovating. We strip away complexity so talent teams can focus on what matters—creating the strong, human connections that forge a resilient workforce.