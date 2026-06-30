Two Six Technologies Deploys SIGMA to Support FIFA World Cup 2026TM Security Operations

HERNDON, Va., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To support security efforts at FIFA World Cup 2026, Two Six Technologies is working with municipal, state, and federal agencies to deploy SIGMA, its sensor-agnostic data and analytics platform designed to mitigate complex threats. Two Six created and deploys this technology to assist in CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and High-Yield Explosives) prevention.

SIGMA unifies disparate sensor networks, accelerates communications, and delivers a common operating picture across agencies and jurisdictions – giving security teams the ability to aggregate, contextualize, and operationalize sensor data in real time to protect critical infrastructure, venue operations, and the safety of millions of spectators.

The platform directly addresses the fragmented security landscape facing major metropolitan host cities. The convergence of federal, state, and private security entities across high-stakes urban environments has historically created coordination gaps, with incompatible proprietary software and data silos leaving local officials without visibility into federal sensor streams. Conventional CBRNE detection protocols compound the problem, relying on labor-intensive manual searches that cause crowd bottlenecks and slow response times.

SIGMA Bridges that Divide

SIGMA is active across multiple host cities where Two Six is supporting security operations for more than 20 matches in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and establishing a new benchmark for proactive infrastructure shielding. The platform is operational today and available for rapid deployment and is also providing full-time monitoring on an ongoing basis for major cities. SIGMA can support major sporting events, large public gatherings, critical infrastructure protection missions, and homeland security initiatives.

“The FIFA World Cup represents one of the most complex security environments ever assembled in the United States,” said Joe Logue, CEO of Two Six Technologies. “Two Six, in partnership with DARPA, developed SIGMA exactly for this type of large-scale, real-world challenge. It focuses on what matters most: protecting people, infrastructure, and critical operations.”

“Major international events demand technologies that can rapidly integrate scale and provide actionable intelligence without overwhelming operators,” said Becky Fair, Chief Product Officer of Two Six Technologies. “I had the good fortune to get tickets to a World Cup match. I was proud knowing SIGMA was helping to eliminate silos and speed comms for the operators working hard to keep all teams and fans safe.”

Smart Alerts and Advanced Remote Monitoring

SIGMA simplifies CBRNE command and control by converting data streams into real-time, actionable intelligence.

Key capabilities include:

Intelligent Triage : Cutting-edge analytics displaying radionuclide spectral data so a small team of nuclear professionals can assist remote operators in triaging alerts.

: Cutting-edge analytics displaying radionuclide spectral data so a small team of nuclear professionals can assist remote operators in triaging alerts. Resource Optimization : Remote operators maintain visibility over field asset uptime, allowing a small, centralized group of subject matter experts to monitor an entire metropolitan theater simultaneously.

: Remote operators maintain visibility over field asset uptime, allowing a small, centralized group of subject matter experts to monitor an entire metropolitan theater simultaneously. Operational Awareness: SIGMA transforms sensor data into operational awareness, thereby reducing operator fatigue, improving response times, and ensuring critical information reaches decision-makers when it matters most.













Full Operational Capability in 24 Hours

Designed to meet tight security windows, SIGMA delivers full operational capability within a 24-hour deployment timeline without requiring extensive infrastructure overhauls.

Key deployment advantages include:

Sensor Agnostic Integration : The platform seamlessly normalizes and ingests data from any sensor manufacturer or form factor, including static checkpoints, vehicle mounts, and wearables.

: The platform seamlessly normalizes and ingests data from any sensor manufacturer or form factor, including static checkpoints, vehicle mounts, and wearables. Pre-Event Baselining: During a 24-hour preparatory phase, the system maps local background radiation. When crowds arrive, SIGMA contextualizes live data to flag threats with maximum accuracy.





This deployment model allows security teams to establish operational readiness ahead of events while maximizing the effectiveness of existing sensor investments.

For more information, visit twosixtech.com/products/sigma

About Two Six Technologies

Two Six Technologies provides innovative technology, products, and expertise to national security customers, solving complex challenges in cyber, information operations, electronic systems, secure communications, and zero trust. The company delivers operational impact through a portfolio of products, including IKE™, Sentr, SIGMA™, CipherSIM, and TrustedKeep™, and offers a robust suite of sole source contract vehicles with more than $1.5 billion of aggregate single-award contract ceiling.

Two Six was formed in February 2021 by the global investment firm The Carlyle Group, with a vision to rapidly build and deploy innovative products that solve some of our nation’s most complex challenges.

Headquartered in Northern Virginia, with approximately 900 professionals working in 38 states, Two Six supports the Department of Defense, Department of State, Intelligence Community, civilian agencies, and select commercial clients.

Media Contact:

David Leach

Vice President of Corporate Development

david.leach@twosixtech.com

(646) 334-6111

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