Syntiant and Vibe Collaborate to Advance Voice-Enabled, AI-Driven Workspace Experiences

IRVINE, Calif., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntiant Corp., a leading provider of full-stack, low-power physical AI solutions comprising sensors, processors and ML models, today announced a collaboration with Vibe, a provider of contextual AI workspace solutions, to explore and develop next-gen voice-enabled AI products designed for professional productivity in real-world environments.

By combining Syntiant’s Neural Decision Processors™ and high-performance MEMS sensors with Vibe’s AI product platform and machine learning models, the companies are working to advance physical AI systems built for continuous on-device operation while connecting to cloud-based large language model AI services when needed. The collaboration is focused on delivering responsive, voice-driven interactions that support tasks such as capturing, organizing and retrieving knowledge throughout the workday, with an emphasis on low-power operation and reduced reliance on constant cloud connectivity.

“The opportunity is to make AI continuously useful without getting in the way of how people work," said Charles Yang, CEO of Vibe. "By bringing intelligence closer to the device, we can reduce friction in everyday workflows and enable more seamless interaction with AI tools across meetings and tasks. Users can engage naturally through voice, allowing them to capture, retrieve and act on information without interrupting their flow. Our collaboration with Syntiant is focused on making these experiences more responsive and practical in real-world settings.”

As generative AI becomes more widely embedded in enterprise tools, there is increasing interest in architectures that combine edge processing with cloud-based large language models. At the same time, growth in voice interfaces is driving demand for systems that can operate in always-on or near-continuous modes while maintaining efficiency and privacy.

“You need systems designed for continuous sensing and efficient local processing to make AI useful in real-world environments,” said Kurt Busch, CEO of Syntiant. “Our Neural Decision Processors enable low-power, on-device inference, allowing systems to respond quickly to relevant events while selectively engaging higher-performance compute when needed. Our collaboration with Vibe demonstrates how physical AI and cloud AI can work together to enable more natural, voice-driven experiences.”

Purpose-Built Processors for Physical AI

Syntiant's Neural Decision Processors™ (NDPs) are ultra-low-power processors designed to run neural networks in embedded battery-powered physical AI systems. Purpose-built to run edge AI workloads, NDPs are optimized for highly parallel, compute-intensive workloads while traditional MCUs and CPUs handle control and sequential processing tasks. The portfolio enables continuous neural inference on streaming audio, vision and sensor data at ultra-low power, allowing devices to sense, decide and act autonomously in real time.

Always-On Sensing for Voice and Context-Aware AI

Syntiant’s physical AI solutions include a broad portfolio of MEMS sensors, including SiSonic MEMS microphones and V2S vibration sensors, along with smart audio technologies for IoT, consumer, automotive, and industrial and commercial applications. These sensing technologies enable various always-on use cases such as voice activation, noise cancellation, speech recognition and sound separation and enhancement. Combined with embedded intelligence at the edge, Syntiant’s platforms deliver contextual audio and sensor processing that enables responsive, privacy-aware experiences across real-world environments while minimizing power consumption.

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant® is a leader in physical AI, delivering highly efficient processor, sensor and software solutions for speech, audio, sensor and vision processing. With more than 100 million purpose-built Neural Decision Processors and machine learning models deployed, along with billions of MEMS microphones and sensors, Syntiant’s full-stack physical AI platform delivers ultra-low-power, always-on intelligence that can sense, decide and act autonomously in real time. From earbuds to satellites, the company enables advanced edge AI capabilities across a broad range of consumer and industrial applications, connecting the physical and digital worlds. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on X ( @Syntiantcorp ) or LinkedIn .

About Vibe

Based in Bellevue, Washington, Vibe is an AI collaboration platform that helps organizations capture, remember, and act on knowledge across meetings, projects, and teams. Through its portfolio of AI-powered meeting assistants, collaborative workspaces and interactive smart whiteboards, Vibe transforms conversations into searchable organizational intelligence, helping teams collaborate more effectively and make better decisions. Learn more at www.vibe.us.

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