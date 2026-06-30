Hudson Talent Solutions Survey Shows AI-Enabled Recruiting Still Needs Human Expertise

TAMPA, Fla., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New survey data from Hudson Talent Solutions shows that while AI is improving recruiting efficiency, 94% of professionals report that AI-generated insights are at least sometimes inaccurate, reinforcing the continued need for human oversight and judgment in hiring decisions.

As employers accelerate AI adoption across the workplace, the survey shows that technology alone is not enough, particularly in recruitment, where accuracy, ethics, candidate experience, and hiring quality remain deeply dependent on human expertise.

Hudson Talent Solutions’ latest survey found that nearly all respondents have seen AI-generated insights be inaccurate at least some of the time, while fewer than 10% say they trust AI more than humans to provide accurate, ethical strategic business insights. At the same time, a majority say AI is improving job satisfaction, underscoring a clear opportunity for employers: AI can make work better, faster, and more efficient, but only when applied with the right oversight, governance, and human judgment.

For talent acquisition leaders, the findings point to the growing importance of RPO partners that understand both the promise and the limitations of AI. In recruitment, AI can improve speed, consistency, communication, reporting, workflow management, and recruiter productivity. But hiring remains a human-centered process where trust, nuance, ethics, candidate relationships, and final decision-making cannot be left to technology alone.

“AI is changing what is possible in recruitment, but it does not replace the need for experienced recruiters, hiring managers, and strategic talent advisors,” said Jake Zabkowicz, CEO of Hudson Talent Solutions. “The value comes from knowing where technology can elevate the process, where it could introduce risk, and where human oversight is essential. That is where the right RPO partner matters.”

According to the survey, 94% of respondents say insights offered by AI are sometimes or often inaccurate, with 38% saying those results are often incorrect. Only 7% say they trust AI more than employees to provide accurate, ethical strategic business insights. More than half, 54%, say a combination of people and AI delivers the best results.

That balance is central to Hudson Talent Solutions’ approach to RPO. Through its Hudson TalentFusion™ ecosystem, including HudsonIQ, HudsonCore, and HudsonFlow, its combines proprietary technology with structural human oversight and governance to support recruitment solutions. This tech-enabled, human-led model is designed to help clients improve hiring efficiency, reduce friction, strengthen decision-making, and protect the candidate experience.

“Clients are not simply asking how to add AI to recruitment. They are asking how to do it responsibly, measurably, and in a way that improves outcomes without creating unnecessary risk,” said Stephanie Edwards, Chief Revenue and Digital Officer of Hudson Talent Solutions. “Our role is to help organizations connect the technology to the right process, the right governance, and the right human expertise so AI becomes an advantage rather than a distraction.”

The survey also found that AI is contributing to a more positive employee experience when used appropriately. Sixty-two percent of respondents say AI has had a positive impact on job satisfaction. For recruitment teams, that means less administrative burden and more time spent on strategic, consultative, and candidate-facing work.

However, the data also shows that many organizations are still early in building the structure needed to use AI effectively. Fifty-eight percent say their organization does not offer on-the-job AI training, and 65% say employees are not rewarded for using AI. For employers adopting AI in hiring, that gap can create risk if tools are implemented without clear process design, training, governance, and accountability.

The survey also points to a shift in candidate expectations and hiring requirements. More than a third of respondents, 34%, say proficiency in AI usage is now a necessary skill for all candidates applying for a role, with another 32% saying it is necessary for candidates whose roles could benefit from AI. Nearly half, 44%, say adding “proficient in AI usage” to a resume would be helpful in landing a job.

For employers, the findings signal that AI is becoming both a workplace capability and a recruitment delivery imperative. Candidates are increasingly expected to understand AI, employees are using it to improve work, and talent teams are being asked to adopt it. The survey makes it clear that AI should be implemented as part of a broader talent strategy, not treated as a standalone solution.

“In recruitment, AI should enhance the human experience, not remove it,” said Zabkowicz. “The organizations that generate the greatest value will be those that combine intelligent tools with experienced recruitment teams, clear governance, and a strong understanding of where people still need to lead.”

About the survey

There were 1,074 responses to the online survey, which took place from late April 2026 to late May 2026.



Survey Results

Who or what would you trust more to offer accurate, ethical strategic business insights?

AI: 7%

Individual employees/teams: 39%

Combination: 54%

Have insights offered by AI turned out to be inaccurate?

Yes, often: 38%

Sometimes: 56%

Never: 2%

We don’t use AI: 4%

Are employees rewarded for using AI?

Yes: 32%

No: 65%

We don’t use AI: 3%

Is proficiency in AI usage now a necessary skill for job candidates applying for a role?

Yes, for all candidates: 34%

Yes, but only for candidates whose role could benefit from AI: 32%

No: 34%

Would adding “proficient in AI usage” to your resume be helpful in landing a job?

Yes: 44%

No: 22%

Maybe: 34%

Does your organization offer on-the-job AI training?

Yes: 36%

No: 58%

We don’t use AI: 6%

How has AI in the workplace impacted job satisfaction?

Positive impact: 62%

No impact: 18%

Negative impact: 12%

We don’t use AI: 8%

Can you tell when information or insights come from humans vs. AI?

Yes, it’s obvious: 37%

Can’t really tell: 15%

It depends on the quality of the AI insights: 48%

About Hudson Talent Solutions

Hudson Talent Solutions is a global provider of talent advisory and workforce solutions, partnering with organizations to deliver integrated strategies across recruitment, workforce management, and employer branding. Through its Hudson TalentFusion™ ecosystem, featuring HudsonIQ, HudsonCore, and HudsonFlow, the company combines human insight with intelligent technology to deliver measurable, long-term value.

Learn more at HudsonTalent.com.

Contact:

Crystal McKinsey

Global Head of Marketing

crystal.mckinsey@hudsontalent.com