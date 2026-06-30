LiTime Strengthens Global Responsibility Framework with ETL and E-Mark Certifications and AIG Product Liability Coverage

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global lithium battery brand LiTime announced that it is further strengthening its global responsibility framework through three key initiatives: product safety certifications, vehicle application compliance, and upgraded product liability protection.

Multiple LiTime battery products have obtained Intertek ETL certification, while selected products have also achieved E-Mark compliance for the European market. In addition, LiTime has secured commercial general liability insurance coverage through American International Group (AIG). These initiatives reinforce LiTime’s global compliance capabilities, risk response system, and long-term partnership credibility, offering greater confidence and reliability to users and partners worldwide.

ETL Certification: Strengthening Product Safety Assurance

The ETL mark, issued by Intertek, is a widely recognized symbol of product safety compliance. Intertek is an OSHA-recognized Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory (NRTL) and a global provider of testing, inspection, and certification services.

One of the key standards applied in this certification is UL 1973, which covers energy storage systems and evaluates areas such as electrical safety, structural design, protection mechanisms, and long-term operational reliability. This provides a trusted third-party benchmark for both safety and durability.

By obtaining ETL certification, LiTime further validates the safety design, system stability, and long-term reliability of its products. This not only enhances end-user confidence in applications such as RVs, marine vessels, and off-grid systems, but also supports distributors, retailers, and platform partners in meeting compliance requirements and managing risk.

E-Mark Certification: Advancing Compliance for European Vehicle Applications

E-Mark certification is a key regulatory requirement for automotive components in Europe, confirming compliance with UNECE (United Nations Economic Commission for Europe) standards. Specifically, ECE R10 addresses electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) in vehicle electrical and electronic systems.

Products that meet E-Mark requirements can be integrated into vehicle applications such as RVs, trailers, and auxiliary onboard power systems, while also supporting whole-vehicle type approval and system-level compliance.

LiTime’s E-Mark certified products demonstrate proven compatibility and stability within vehicle electrical environments. This helps reduce concerns related to system interference, driving safety, installation compliance, and insurance-related risks. It also enables vehicle makers, system integrators, and channel partners to more effectively enter the European vehicle market and meet regulatory and integration requirements.

AIG Commercial General Liability Insurance: Enhancing Long-Term Responsibility Protection

LiTime has entered into a commercial general liability insurance agreement with AIG, providing product liability coverage for its products. AIG serves clients in over 200 countries and regions, offering comprehensive solutions in property, casualty, and risk management.

This insurance enhances the efficiency, professionalism, and traceability of response mechanisms in the event of covered liability incidents, further strengthening user confidence in long-term product use.

LiTime has established a multi-layered LiTime support system spanning the entire customer journey, including a 5-year warranty, 30-day free returns, and 24/7 AI-powered customer service with expert support. The addition of global liability insurance further reinforces LiTime’s post-sale responsibility and long-term customer assurance.

Advancing a Trusted Global Energy Ecosystem

Through ETL safety certification, E-Mark vehicle compliance, and AIG product liability insurance, LiTime continues to enhance its global responsibility framework. This framework extends beyond product performance to encompass lifecycle risk management, application compliance, and long-term accountability—providing a strong foundation of trust for users and partners worldwide.

LiTime stated that this upgrade is a key part of its long-term globalization strategy and reflects its commitment to powering outdoor adventures for generations with reliable energy solutions.

“A truly trusted energy brand must deliver not only high-performance products, but also uphold safety, compliance, and responsibility throughout the entire product lifecycle,” said a LiTime spokesperson. “This is why we continue to build and strengthen our responsibility sysytem—so that users and partners can rely on LiTime with confidence in every energy application scenario.”

About LiTime

LiTime is a global LiFePO₄ power solutions expert, providing high-quality batteries and integrated power systems for RV, marine, golf cart, solar, and off-grid applications. Backed by real-world validation from 3.5M+ global users, 16 years of lithium battery R&D experience from its core team, and 380+ certifications, LiTime makes lithium power smarter, safer, more flexible, and more cost-effective.

Guided by its philosophy, Powering Outdoor Adventures for Generations, LiTime delivers reliable LiFePO₄ power for memorable journeys, shared outdoor moments, and a spirit of exploration that endures across generations.

Learn More

Company: LiTime USA/Germany/Japan

Visit: https://www.litime.com

Contact: marketpr@litime.com

Contact Person: Jelly Xie

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/335c552f-82b6-4ce1-a75c-deb29f3ae112