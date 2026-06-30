Awin expands discovery intelligence as AI reshapes how consumers find brands

CHICAGO, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Awin, the global marketing technology platform, is evolving its approach to discovery as AI-driven experiences reshape how consumers find and evaluate brands, shifting influence into increasingly invisible, zero-click environments. To address this, Awin is announcing a new partnership with ScalePost alongside a series of platform enhancements, including AI Visibility and Smart Search, designed to help brands optimize business performance.

As consumer shopping journeys become increasingly fragmented across search engines, social media, publisher content, and AI-powered experiences, so too does the difficulty in understanding how consumers discover brands. With around two thirds of Google searches now ending without a click, marketers face mounting pressure to demonstrate performance and justify investment, all while operating with only a partial view of what really influences customer decisions.

Awin’s partnership with ScalePost gives marketers a more accurate view of how AI is influencing brand discovery, moving beyond existing approaches that rely on modelled or synthetic user data. Acting as an additional measurement layer, ScalePost uses first party data to measure real AI citations, giving marketers more clarity into which content is playing a role in driving their brand visibility in AI platforms.

The benefits of the partnership for marketers are further bolstered by its collaborations with Peec.ai and Profound to provide a more complete view of influence across the customer journey. Specialist expertise in AI-driven discovery measurement is combined with Awin’s diverse global network to deliver deeper behavior intelligence at scale.

Making AI-driven discovery measurable

Awin is announcing a series of new platform capabilities including AI Visibility and Smart Search to help marketers navigate the evolving discovery landscape and connect outputs to tangible business outcomes.

AI Visibility For advertisers: Shows when and how brands are surfaced in AI-driven experiences, including where publisher content contributes to that visibility. This helps advertisers better understand performance and make more informed investment decisions. For publishers: Provides visibility into how their content influences discovery and engagement, supporting greater recognition of publisher contribution across the customer journey.

Smart Search Advertisers using Smart Search are twice as likely to invite a partner than those using traditional directory search. Using natural language prompts, Smart Search helps marketers find the right publisher partners faster, reducing manual effort and accelerating program growth.





“When AI-driven discovery and trusted publisher influence are measured alongside clicks, the economics start to shift,” said Adam Ross, CEO at Awin. “The problem was never a shortage of data. It’s that most of what the market offers is modelled from sampled prompts, so it tells you what an AI might say, not what it actually cited and surfaced.”

He continues: “We’ve grounded our approach in real, first-party citation data and connected it to the conversion signals already running through our network. Awin data shows that accounting for AI interactions can increase observed engagement by three to six times. That gives marketers a more honest view of what drives customer decisions, and the confidence to invest and grow on their own terms.”

For a comprehensive look at Awin’s new AI strategy and platform features, please visit: awin.link/summer2026

About Awin

Two-thirds of digital ad spend currently flows to the three big tech platforms - Google, Meta and Amazon. But their auction-based ad models favor their own bottom line and inflate costs at a time when every single marketing dollar counts. Awin offers a real alternative to big tech and puts advertisers back in control of their own business growth. Using Awin's affiliate marketing technology platform, brands can unlock unlimited opportunities that reach consumers everywhere to grow their own way. Choose which affiliate partners best match marketing objectives. Control costs by defining how these partners are paid. Customize affiliate marketing programs using Awin's tech to mirror unique goals, whatever they may be.

For more information, please visit here.

About ScalePost

ScalePost measures what AI actually cites, using first party CDN data rather than sampled prompts. Integrating directly with CDN providers including Fastly, Cloudflare and Akamai, it captures every AI agent fetch in real time, giving brands a verified view of which publishers are driving their visibility in AI, and giving publishers proof they can use to monetize that influence. ScalePost works with leading publishers including TIME and Apartment Therapy. ScalePost was founded in 2024 and based in San Francisco, California

Media Contacts

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry – Global PR agency

Awin@rlyl.com

Rosa Gonzalez – ScalePost

rosa@scalepost.ai