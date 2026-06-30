Rocketgraph and Carahsoft Partner to Bring a High-Performance Graph Analytics Platform to the Public Sector

SEATTLE and RESTON, Va., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocketgraph, a high-performance data analytics and AI visualization platform, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Rocketgraph’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s solutions available through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“Partnering with Carahsoft enables us to leverage its deep expertise in the Public Sector and proven ability to help innovative technologies reach Government agencies efficiently,” said Brock Alston, CEO at Rocketgraph. “The company’s extensive contract vehicles, strong reseller ecosystem and trusted relationships across Federal, State and Local organizations make it an ideal partner for expanding Rocketgraph’s footprint. Through this collaboration, we’re better positioned to deliver our graph analytics platform to the customers who need it most, helping them uncover critical insights and make faster, more informed decisions.”

Rocketgraph is a high-performance graph analytics platform designed to help Public Sector organizations make sense of large, complex and highly interconnected data. Government agencies often deal with vast datasets, such as cyber telemetry, financial records and intelligence sources, that traditional tools struggle to analyze effectively. Rocketgraph addresses this challenge by modeling data as a network of relationships, allowing analysts to explore connections, identify patterns and generate insights in real time. Its natural-language interface further simplifies the process, enabling users without specialized data science expertise to run sophisticated analyses quickly and efficiently.

For the Public Sector, Rocketgraph delivers significant operational and strategic benefits. It helps agencies detect threats earlier, prioritize risks more accurately and reduce the time and cost of manual investigations across areas including cybersecurity, fraud detection and national security. The platform is built for scalability, security and compliance, integrating seamlessly with existing systems while supporting mission-critical workloads. By turning disconnected data into actionable intelligence, Rocketgraph empowers organizations to make faster, evidence-based decisions and better protect the people, infrastructure and resources under their care.

“We are pleased to add Rocketgraph to Carahsoft’s portfolio of advanced analytics solutions supporting the Public Sector,” said Natalie Gregory, Vice President for Open Source Solutions at Carahsoft. “Rocketgraph’s powerful graph analytics platform brings a unique ability to uncover hidden relationships across complex datasets and help customers make more informed, data-driven decisions. Through our contract vehicles and reseller partners, we look forward to efficiently delivering their innovative capabilities to the U.S Public Sector.”

Rocketgraph’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 581-6680 or Rocketgraph@carahsoft.com; or learn more about Rocketgraph’s solutions here.

About Rocketgraph

Rocketgraph enables enterprises and government agencies to discover the hardest-to-find insights in massive datasets without requiring graph experts or data scientists. Combining high-performance computing, graph analytics, and AI, Rocketgraph helps organizations uncover hidden patterns, detect threats, investigate fraud, and accelerate decision-making at unprecedented scale.

Contact

info@rocketgraph.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Open Source, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com