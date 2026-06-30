89% of Dispensary Revenue Comes From Loyalty Members—Yet Most Never Activate the Rewards That Drive Repeat Sales

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loyalty members account for nearly 90% of dispensary revenue and purchase at more than twice the rate of non-members. Yet most newly enrolled customers never reach the milestone most likely to turn them into long-term advocates: their first reward. That's according to new Q1 2026 benchmark data from Sweed, based on 2.1 million cannabis shoppers and $452.5 million in retail revenue across active dispensary loyalty programs.

The findings challenge a common industry assumption. While many operators continue to rely on increasingly aggressive discounts to drive retention, the data suggests the larger problem isn't price sensitivity—it's customer engagement.

Loyalty members already represent 81.7% of active customers and generate 89% of industry revenue. But despite enrollment growing approximately 35% year over year, fewer than one in four new members earn their first loyalty point, and just 6.6% reach their first redemption. In other words, dispensaries are succeeding at enrollment but struggling with activation.

The data also shows this isn't a speed issue. Members who do earn rewards are reaching them faster than ever. The challenge is ensuring more customers experience that first value moment before they disengage.

"Many operators are spending margin to solve the wrong problem," said Rocco Del Priore, Co-Founder and President of Sweed. "Discounts can drive transactions, but they don't necessarily create loyalty. The biggest opportunity isn't getting more people to join a program—it's getting more members to engage with it."

Built natively across the entire Sweed dispensary operating system (DOS) — POS, eCommerce, kiosks, the Customer Facing Display, and Business Intelligence — the suite ensures loyalty data informs every customer interaction at every touchpoint in real time. It's designed to move dispensaries beyond flat, one-size-fits-all programs into multi-layered, gamified, and data-driven engagement that rewards progression and keeps members coming back.

Key capabilities include:

Progressive tier-based rewards (discount & referral program): Customers earn points and advance through tiers, unlocking discounts and perks — encouraging higher spend and long-term retention.

Customers earn points and advance through tiers, unlocking discounts and perks — encouraging higher spend and long-term retention. Exclusive Access: Customers can gain access to new products and inventory ahead of the general populace.

Customers can gain access to new products and inventory ahead of the general populace. Gamified challenges: Recurring, goal-based campaigns with automated rewards that bring members back throughout the month.

Recurring, goal-based campaigns with automated rewards that bring members back throughout the month. Flexible rewards with margin control: A customizable mix — sign-up bonuses, cashback, free products, free delivery, early access, and personalized offers — paired with discount caps to protect margins.

A customizable mix — sign-up bonuses, cashback, free products, free delivery, early access, and personalized offers — paired with discount caps to protect margins. Omnichannel sync: Points and rewards update in real time across in-store POS, kiosk, and online purchases, with a nationwide redemption system for a unified experience everywhere a customer shops.





The suite also includes a branded loyalty hub where shoppers track rewards and progress in one place; store-level controls for accrual rules, redemption limits, and location-specific eligibility; and structured referral and tiered ambassador programs that turn an existing customer base into an organic acquisition channel.

The complete Q1 2026 Customer Loyalty Benchmark Report is available here.

The Sweed Loyalty and Marketing Suite is available now to all Sweed clients. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit sweedpos.com.

About Sweed

Sweed is redefining cannabis retail management with its cohesive platform, seamlessly combining Point of Sale, eCommerce, and Marketing & Loyalty solutions. As the original enterprise-grade platform purpose-built for multi-location scalability, Sweed empowers retailers to efficiently manage sales, customer engagement, marketing, and inventory — all from one system. By delivering a tailored, data-driven experience without relying on external integrations, Sweed enables cannabis retailers to drive growth and deliver exceptional customer experiences. For more information, visit https://sweedpos.com/.

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