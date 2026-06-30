eQ Plc: Managers' Transactions - Pertti Vanhanen

eQ Plc Managers' Transactions

30 June 2026 at 4:15 PM

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Vanhanen & Sons Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Pertti Vanhanen

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: eQ Oyj

LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 163255/8/10

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-06-22

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009009617

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 539 Unit price: 9.48 EUR

(2): Volume: 488 Unit price: 9.5 EUR

(3): Volume: 497 Unit price: 9.5 EUR

(4): Volume: 28 Unit price: 9.48 EUR

Aggregated transactions (4):

Volume: 1552 Volume weighted average price: 9.49269 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-06-22

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009009617

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 183 Unit price: 9.48 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 183 Volume weighted average price: 9.48 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-06-23

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009009617

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 46 Unit price: 9.48 EUR

(2): Volume: 147 Unit price: 9.48 EUR

(3): Volume: 345 Unit price: 9.46 EUR

(4): Volume: 1700 Unit price: 9.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions (4):

Volume: 2238 Volume weighted average price: 9.49211 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-06-23

Venue: DHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009009617

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 128 Unit price: 9.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 128 Volume weighted average price: 9.5 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-06-25

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009009617

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 83 Unit price: 9.66 EUR

(2): Volume: 2000 Unit price: 9.7 EUR

(3): Volume: 137 Unit price: 9.7 EUR

(4): Volume: 278 Unit price: 9.76 EUR

(5): Volume: 1576 Unit price: 9.78 EUR

Aggregated transactions (5):

Volume: 4074 Volume weighted average price: 9.73423 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-06-25

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009009617

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 168 Unit price: 9.76 EUR

(2): Volume: 180 Unit price: 9.78 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 348 Volume weighted average price: 9.77034 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-06-26

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009009617

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 141 Unit price: 9.84 EUR

(2): Volume: 194 Unit price: 9.84 EUR

(3): Volume: 404 Unit price: 9.84 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 739 Volume weighted average price: 9.84 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-06-26

Venue: TQEM

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009009617

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1 Unit price: 9.83 EUR

(2): Volume: 1 Unit price: 9.83 EUR

(3): Volume: 22 Unit price: 9.83 EUR

(4): Volume: 150 Unit price: 9.83 EUR

(5): Volume: 1454 Unit price: 9.83 EUR

Aggregated transactions (5):

Volume: 1628 Volume weighted average price: 9.83 EUR

eQ Plc

Additional information: Juha Surve, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 9 6817 8733

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi

eQ is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the group total approximately EUR 14.1 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets. The share of the group’s parent company eQ Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information about the group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.