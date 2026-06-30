eQ Plc: Managers' Transactions - Pertti Vanhanen

eQ Plc Managers' Transactions
30 June 2026 at 4:15 PM
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Vanhanen & Sons Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Pertti Vanhanen
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: eQ Oyj
LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 163255/8/10
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-06-22
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009009617
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 539 Unit price: 9.48 EUR
(2): Volume: 488 Unit price: 9.5 EUR
(3): Volume: 497 Unit price: 9.5 EUR
(4): Volume: 28 Unit price: 9.48 EUR
Aggregated transactions (4):
Volume: 1552 Volume weighted average price: 9.49269 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-06-22
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009009617
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 183 Unit price: 9.48 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 183 Volume weighted average price: 9.48 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-06-23
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009009617
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 46 Unit price: 9.48 EUR
(2): Volume: 147 Unit price: 9.48 EUR
(3): Volume: 345 Unit price: 9.46 EUR
(4): Volume: 1700 Unit price: 9.5 EUR
Aggregated transactions (4):
Volume: 2238 Volume weighted average price: 9.49211 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-06-23
Venue: DHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009009617
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 128 Unit price: 9.5 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 128 Volume weighted average price: 9.5 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-06-25
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009009617
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 83 Unit price: 9.66 EUR
(2): Volume: 2000 Unit price: 9.7 EUR
(3): Volume: 137 Unit price: 9.7 EUR
(4): Volume: 278 Unit price: 9.76 EUR
(5): Volume: 1576 Unit price: 9.78 EUR
Aggregated transactions (5):
Volume: 4074 Volume weighted average price: 9.73423 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-06-25
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009009617
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 168 Unit price: 9.76 EUR
(2): Volume: 180 Unit price: 9.78 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 348 Volume weighted average price: 9.77034 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-06-26
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009009617
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 141 Unit price: 9.84 EUR
(2): Volume: 194 Unit price: 9.84 EUR
(3): Volume: 404 Unit price: 9.84 EUR
Aggregated transactions (3):
Volume: 739 Volume weighted average price: 9.84 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-06-26
Venue: TQEM
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009009617
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1 Unit price: 9.83 EUR
(2): Volume: 1 Unit price: 9.83 EUR
(3): Volume: 22 Unit price: 9.83 EUR
(4): Volume: 150 Unit price: 9.83 EUR
(5): Volume: 1454 Unit price: 9.83 EUR
Aggregated transactions (5):
Volume: 1628 Volume weighted average price: 9.83 EUR
eQ Plc
Additional information: Juha Surve, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 9 6817 8733
Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi
eQ is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the group total approximately EUR 14.1 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets. The share of the group’s parent company eQ Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information about the group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.