CMI Media Group Launches Ad Astra, an Advertising Technology Division Purpose-Built for Life Sciences

PHILADELPHIA, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CMI Media Group, a leading global healthcare media agency and part of WPP (NYSE: WPP), announced the launch of Ad Astra, a next-generation, integrated technology and data division purpose-built to solve one of the industry’s biggest challenges: fragmented systems, siloed data, and disconnected customer experiences that limit performance and obscure ROI.

Designed for advertisers, media publishers, and media agencies, Ad Astra delivers a modular suite of interoperable solutions that combine precision data, advanced ad tech, and intelligent orchestration capabilities to drive measurable business outcomes. Clients can engage with Ad Astra through flexible self-serve or fully managed models, depending on their operational and strategic needs.

For years, organizations have relied on disconnected technology stacks to acquire, engage, and retain customers – creating inefficiencies, limiting visibility into the customer journey, and making it increasingly difficult to prove business impact. Ad Astra will change that. Built on years of innovation within CMI Media Group and proven across some of the most complex campaigns in life sciences, Ad Astra brings a level of data interconnectivity to life sciences advertising that has already proven itself over hundreds of campaigns.

“The market has shifted; modern life sciences organizations are developing their moats and many are doing so with the infusion of sophisticated, in-house AI/tech and data enablement, especially around commercial, medical and omni-channel. The launch of Ad Astra empowers these organizations, along with media publishers and partner agencies alike, to instantly access, plug into and configure flexible and agile data, technology and APIs to build and protect those moats and value propositions,” said Dr. Susan Dorfman, President & CEO, CMI Media Group.

“With Ad Astra, we believe the future of marketing performance depends on integration, intelligence, and flexibility,” said Oleg Korenfeld, Group President, Tech & Platforms at CMI Media Group. “Companies no longer need more disconnected tools – they need connected, modular capabilities that work together to transform data into action and marketing into measurable business growth.

Ad Astra’s solution ecosystem includes:

Precision Data Solutions to enable deeper audience intelligence, targeting, identity resolution, and actionable insights

Advanced AdTech capabilities to power smarter activation, optimization, and omnichannel execution

Omnichannel Next Best Action technology that dynamically orchestrates the right message, channel, audience, and timing to maximize engagement and outcomes

Flexible delivery models including both self-serve technology and fully managed services to meet organizations where they are in their transformation journey

Built to seamlessly integrate across existing ecosystems, Ad Astra enables organizations to unify fragmented workflows, activate data more effectively, and create connected experiences that improve performance across the marketing and media value chain.

“Business impact should never be constrained by technology fragmentation,” added Jose Ferreira, Chief Product Officer at CMI Media Group. “Ad Astra exists to help the industry move from disconnected systems to connected intelligence – where every investment is more informed, every engagement is more relevant, and every outcome is more measurable.”

For more information about Ad Astra and its integrated technology and data solutions, visit https://helloadastra.tech

About CMI Media Group

CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP, http://www.wpp.com), is a global, full-service media agency focused solely on health, wellness, and pharmaceutical marketing. CMI Media Group's core offerings include Audience Strategy, Planning, Development, and Insights; Data and Analytics; Buying and Investment; and Direct Response and Customer Experience. As the leading media resource for the world's top healthcare companies, CMI Media Group brings together leading technology, data, and talent to deliver seamless capabilities for clients. CMI Media Group has been recognized as a leader in inclusivity, talent retention and employee development as well as one of the industry's best places to work. To apply for a position within our teams visit https://www.cmimediagroup.com/careers/

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