Miami, FLORIDA, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Fix Mold Miami unveiled its most advanced restoration technology suite in the company's history: a full arsenal of diagnostic and treatment equipment refined over more than three decades and dramatically expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic. When the world demanded a higher standard of clean, FixMold engineered one.

Fix Mold next generation mold removal and mold assessment technology

During the pandemic, demand for serious, science-backed disinfection exploded. FixMold answered by building out an entirely new generation of tools — pairing its proprietary mold technology with hospital-grade commercial disinfecting and coronavirus cleaning in Miami. What started as a mold company became a complete indoor-environmental defense system.

Miami's Mold Experts

For Miami mold problems, FixMold is the name property owners trust. The company delivers certified Miami mold removal, full-service mold remediation in Miami, and precise mold inspection in Miami backed by lab-tested mold assessment. Whether it's hidden Miami mold behind a wall, inside an AC system, or spreading through an entire building, every job begins with science and ends with verified results — making FixMold the go-to choice for Miami mold removal and mold remediation across Miami-Dade.

Detect

You can't fix what you can't find. FixMold's diagnostic stack maps a problem before a single surface is touched:

Thermal imaging cameras reveal hidden moisture, leaks, and heat loss behind walls.

Moisture mappers & meters pinpoint intrusion you'd never see with the naked eye.

Particle counters deliver real-time air-quality data — hard numbers, before and after.

Inspection cameras & diagnostic tools see inside ducts, wall cavities, and attics with total clarity.

Every reading feeds a detailed mold testing and inspection report — the foundation of accurate South Florida mold assessment.

Remediate & Restore

CO₂ dry ice cleaning machines deep-clean and restore surfaces with zero chemicals and zero added moisture — powered by FixMold's proprietary CO₂ Cold Fusion technology.

Hydroxyl generators neutralize odors, VOCs, and airborne contaminants at the molecular level.

Vector & ULV foggers disinfect and treat large areas with speed and precision.

Ozone generators eliminate odors, bacteria, mold, and airborne pathogens.

Fiberglass cleaning systems safely remove fiberglass particles from HVAC systems and ductwork.

Protect

HEPA air scrubbers capture 99.97% of airborne particles for measurably cleaner air.

Air & particle trappers push filtration to its maximum for total air purification.

Together, these systems power FixMold's full slate of services — from mold removal and mold remediation and home mold inspection to commercial sanitizing in Miami, commercial odor removal in Miami Beach, and complete indoor air quality restoration for residential, commercial, and industrial spaces.

Built During COVID, Here to Stay

The technologies FixMold scaled during COVID-19 didn't disappear when the headlines did — they became permanent capabilities.

Today, FixMold's disinfection division delivers a complete range of services across South Florida. That includes coronavirus cleaning in Miami, coronavirus disinfecting in Miami, and coronavirus disinfection in Miami for both homes and businesses. The team also provides coronavirus office cleaning in Miami, coronavirus removal in Miami, and coronavirus sanitizing in Miami, alongside COVID-19 cleaning in Miami, COVID-19 disinfecting in Miami, and COVID-19 sanitizing in Miami.

Coverage extends to neighboring communities with Miami Beach coronavirus cleaning, Miami Beach coronavirus disinfecting, and Miami Beach coronavirus sanitizing — plus commercial sanitizing in Miami for offices, retail, and hospitality. From Miami coronavirus cleaning to Miami coronavirus disinfecting, FixMold is the trusted choice for businesses that refuse to compromise on a healthy indoor environment.

Water Damage and Source Control

Mold is usually a symptom; moisture is the cause. FixMold pairs its mold work with 24/7 water damage restoration in Miami — rapid water extraction, structural drying, and dehumidification that stop mold before it can take hold. Every project closes with post-remediation verification and clearance testing, backed by transparent mold remediation cost guidance for Miami so owners know exactly what to expect before a single tool comes out.

Luxury and High-Value Properties

High-value homes and vessels demand precision and discretion. FixMold serves luxury estates on Fisher Island and high-rise condos and penthouses in Brickell with non-intrusive, non-corrosive protocols built to protect rare woods, marble, designer finishes, and smart-home systems. Because AC systems run nearly year-round in South Florida's climate, the team also delivers HVAC and AC system cleaning and indoor air quality testing to keep mold and bacteria from circulating through the air.

Marine and Land Services

FixMold runs a dedicated marine division for South Florida's boating capital, delivering mold inspection for yachts and Fort Lauderdale yacht mold restoration using vessel-safe protocols. On land, the company provides certified mold remediation in Fort Lauderdale, detailed Fort Lauderdale mold assessment and mold evaluation, mold testing in Miami, and mold abatement across Miami Springs and Miami-Dade.

Certified teams also serve communities throughout Broward and Miami-Dade, including mold remediation in Miami Heights, mold removal in North Lauderdale, and mold inspection in Coral Springs — plus mold inspection in Miami Beach and black mold testing across the region.

Leadership

"COVID raised the bar for what 'clean' actually means, and we met it," said Abe Katz, Chief Executive Officer of FixMold. "We took thirty years of mold expertise and added an entire generation of disinfection technology on top of it. The result is a company that doesn't just remove a problem — it documents the result and proves your space is safe."

About FixMold

FixMold (Fix Mold Miami) is a state-certified, licensed, and insured indoor environmental restoration company specializing in advanced mold diagnostics, remediation, disinfection, and indoor air quality solutions. For more than three decades, the Katz family has set the standard for South Florida restoration — serving residential, commercial, industrial, marine, and luxury clients. Explore the company's full range of services, read its story and certifications, or get in touch.

FixMold — 3 Decades of Excellence in Environmental Solutions. Inspect • Detect • Remediate • Restore • Protect.

State Certified • Licensed • Insured • Residential • Commercial • Industrial

Fix Mold mold remediation technology in action

Press Inquiries

Abraham Katz

info [at] fixmold.com

(305) 465-6653

https://fixmold.com/

10750 NW 6th Ct, Miami, FL 33168

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=Y4-JIhnZnkg