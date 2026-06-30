Codex Labs to Sponsor CME Lecture and Showcase Evidence-Based Acne Solutions at the 2026 AANP Annual Conference

SAN JOSE, California, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codex Labs Corporation, a Silicon Valley biotech skincare company specializing in plant-based solutions for inflammatory skin conditions, today announced its participation in the 2026 American Association of Naturopathic Physicians (AANP) Annual Conference, taking place July 16-18 in Madison, Wisconsin and virtually. The company will be sponsoring a Continuing Medical Education (CME) lecture, exhibiting its evidence-based acne portfolio and introducing naturopathic providers and students to Decode.Me, its integrative dermatology platform.

The participation comes amid a growing access crisis in dermatologic care. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, one in four Americans is living with an inflammatory skin condition. Dermatologist-to-patient ratios reach 1:300,000 in rural areas and waiting times routinely start at six months. Naturopathic providers are increasingly stepping in to meet patients where they are, particularly those seeking non-prescription, microbiome-conscious alternatives to long-term antibiotic and retinoid use for acne.

A CME Lecture on the Biology of Acne

Dr. Jessica Maloh, ND, of Codex Labs will lead the CME session “The Biology of Breakouts: An Evidence-Based Approach to Comprehensive Acne Management” on Thursday, July 16 at 3:30 p.m. The lecture will explore the multifactorial drivers of acne, including hormonal, inflammatory and microbiome-related pathways, and present current evidence on integrative treatment approaches that naturopathic providers can apply in their practices.

“Acne is one of the most commonly misunderstood conditions we see in clinical practice. What excites me about this lecture is the opportunity to walk providers through the evidence on why standard treatments fall short for so many patients, and what an integrative, root-cause approach can actually offer,” said Dr. Jessica Maloh, ND, of Codex Labs.

Plant-Biotech Acne Portfolio

Codex Labs will showcase its Shaant acne portfolio at the conference, with full-size products and samples available to providers. Featured items include:

• Shaant Spot Hero, a 5% colloidal sulfur drying gel for active blemishes

• Shaant Face Scrub, a 2% salicylic acid exfoliator for facial acne

• Shaant Body Scrub, a 2% salicylic acid scrub for truncal acne

All three topical products are part of the Shaant Balancing regimen evaluated in a peer-reviewed clinical study published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine in 2023, which demonstrated a 25% reduction in total facial acne lesions and a 48% reduction in inflammatory truncal acne lesions over eight weeks (DOI: 10.3390/jcm12041484).

Providers will also receive sachet samples of Codex Labs’ acne and skin barrier supplements, along with an unscented soap sample.

Decode.Me: An Integrative Dermatology Resource for Naturopathic Providers

Naturopathic doctors and naturopathic medical students preparing to graduate will also have the opportunity to learn about Decode.Me, Codex Labs’ integrative dermatology platform. Built as a complete electronic health record system, Decode.Me combines scheduling, billing and patient management with at-home microbiome testing, AI-assisted diagnostic test interpretation, AI-assisted note taking, remote provider consultations and personalized supplement and prescription support. The platform also accepts HSA and FSA payments for appointments and diagnostics, extending Codex Labs’ root-cause approach into precision care and complementing the work naturopathic physicians do in their practices.

“Naturopathic physicians have long understood what conventional dermatology is only now beginning to recognize: chronic skin conditions like acne are not just skin-deep. They reflect what’s happening in the gut, the hormones, the immune system and the gut microbiome,” said Dr. Barbara Paldus, founder and CEO of Codex Labs. “We’re proud to be at AANP because this is the provider community that has championed root-cause care for decades. Our plant-biotech formulations and clinical research are built to support exactly that approach, while Decode.Me was developed to support naturopathic doctors with integrated services without losing sight of start-up and operating costs, especially for recent graduates starting their own practices.”

About the AANP Annual Conference

The American Association of Naturopathic Physicians Annual Conference is the premier gathering of licensed naturopathic doctors, students and integrative health professionals in North America. This year’s conference focuses on botanical medicine; microbiome-informed whole-person care; eczema, asthma and allergies; and mitochondrial health. The event takes place July 16-18, 2026 in Madison, Wisconsin, with virtual attendance options available.

About Codex Labs

Codex Labs™ is a Silicon Valley biotech skincare company that treats inflammatory skin conditions at their source. Founded by scientist and entrepreneur Dr. Barb Paldus, Codex Labs develops clinically proven, plant-based formulations designed to strengthen the skin barrier and support the skin–gut–brain microbiome in conditions like eczema, acne, rosacea, and psoriasis. The company also created Decode.Me, an integrative dermatology platform combining microbiome testing, advanced diagnostics, and telehealth — helping patients uncover the root drivers of chronic skin conditions and receive personalized care. Products are vegan, cruelty-free, and trusted by integrative dermatologists and naturopathic physicians. Learn more at codexlabscorp.com and decode-me.com.