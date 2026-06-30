The Most Powerful Actor on the Endpoint Is No Longer Human. BeyondTrust Secures It

BeyondTrust launches AI Agent Security to enforce what AI coworkers and autonomous agents are allowed to do, in real time, before they act

New BeyondTrust Pathfinder module gives enterprises a single control point to discover and enforce AI agent privilege across every AI tool, on every endpoint, decided before the action, not detected after





ATLANTA, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the global leader in privilege-centric identity security protecting Paths to Privilege™, today announced AI Agent Security, a new module within the BeyondTrust Pathfinder platform that enforces what AI coworkers and autonomous agents are allowed to do on the endpoint, in real time, before they act. The module applies uniform privileged-action enforcement across the AI coworkers widely deployed in enterprises today, including Claude Code, Microsoft Copilot, Cursor, and OpenAI Codex.

AI Agent Security is the first of several planned modules built natively on Pathfinder, offering one policy framework, integrated with the PathfinderAI and MCP server. It extends the AI security capabilities BeyondTrust brought to market earlier this year at RSA.

The Problem: AI Agents Arrived on the Endpoint

For decades, securing applications on endpoints has come down to these questions: Is it known bad? Is it acting suspiciously? Is it approved to run for that user on that machine, and with what privilege should it and its child processes run with? Each question assumes an application’s behavior can be known in advance. But AI breaks that assumption with non-deterministic actions.

AI coworkers arrive on the endpoint carrying all the privilege of the user who launched them, at machine speed, with none of the guardrails. From there, they reach into SaaS, cloud, and production systems, and have already erased production environments and brought operations to a standstill. Enterprises are deploying these agents faster than they can secure them, and shadow AI installed without IT approval is already running across enterprise fleets.

“We are not a privileged access company adding AI,” said Marc Maiffret, Chief Technology Officer, BeyondTrust. “We are the company that has long defined how to secure privileged action, and the most powerful actor on the endpoint is no longer human. For twenty years that actor was a person with admin rights, and we built the category for securing them. The actor has changed, but our job has not.”

One Control Point for Every AI Tool on the Endpoint

AI agents are a center of gravity for privilege. The more systems they are connected to and the more context they have, the more effective they are. Securing them requires one boundary, enforced consistently, wherever the action originates. AI Agent Security gives security teams a single way to see, decide, and enforce what AI is allowed to do before it acts, across three capabilities:

Discover every AI in the fleet. Identify every AI assistant, copilot, and autonomous agent running across endpoints, managed or unmanaged, surface the shadow AI employees installed on their own, and map exactly what each one can reach.

Identify every AI assistant, copilot, and autonomous agent running across endpoints, managed or unmanaged, surface the shadow AI employees installed on their own, and map exactly what each one can reach. Decide before the action. Only allow approved AI and autoblock shadow AI. Grant approved AI tools only the permissions they need, with no default inheritance of full user credentials. Set data boundaries by policy, and enforce which MCP servers, plugins, and external services agents are allowed to connect to.

Only allow approved AI and autoblock shadow AI. Grant approved AI tools only the permissions they need, with no default inheritance of full user credentials. Set data boundaries by policy, and enforce which MCP servers, plugins, and external services agents are allowed to connect to. Runtime controls in real time. Block unauthorized behaviors, such as unintentional credential exfiltration, deleting production code, and database erasure, at the endpoint in real time, across Windows, macOS, Linux, and containers, and apply the same controls consistently across every AI tool in the fleet while maintaining a complete, audit-ready record of who did what, when, and with what authority.





Built on two decades of endpoint privilege enforcement and active threat research

BeyondTrust pioneered least-privilege enforcement on the endpoint through its Endpoint Privilege Management product and is already trusted by thousands of customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, across Windows, macOS, Linux, and containers. AI Agent Security is developed in partnership with Phantom Labs™, BeyondTrust’s internal security research team, to ensure its detection and enforcement capabilities are built around how AI agents actually behave, not how we assume they might. Phantom Labs published findings earlier this year showing non-human identities already vastly outnumber human ones, with enterprise AI agents growing more than 460 percent year over year.

Availability

AI Agent Security is in private beta now, ahead of general availability on the BeyondTrust Pathfinder platform in Fall 2026. It will be initially offered as an add-on to Endpoint Privilege Management.

For more information about AI Agent Security, or to register for a demo, visit beyondtrust.com/products/ai-agent-security. Existing BeyondTrust customers can contact their BeyondTrust account team.

For more information about BeyondTrust’s additional AI security solutions, visit beyondtrust.com/solutions/ai-security.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the global leader in privilege-centric identity security protecting Paths to Privilege™. Identity alone doesn’t create risk. Privilege does. As human, machine, and AI agent identities explode across every environment, BeyondTrust is the only company built to discover, control, and secure privilege across all of them from a single platform. Trusted by 20,000+ customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, and recognized as a multi-category leader by top industry analysts, BeyondTrust reframes identity security from a management problem into a strategic advantage.

Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

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