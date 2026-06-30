EAS Tire & Auto Expands to 25 Locations with the Acquisition of The Garage Automotive Solutions

GREELEY, CO, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EAS Tire & Auto, a leading automotive repair and service provider in Colorado and a Straightaway brand, expands to 25 locations with the acquisition of The Garage Automotive Solutions in Greeley, Colorado.





Roger Ramirez, owner of The Garage Automotive Solutions, began his journey as a lube tech and eventually rose to general manager; after years of experience in the automotive space, Ramirez opened his own business. Now, The Garage Automotive Solutions is a renowned auto repair company that has built lasting relationships within the Greeley community.



When the time came to transition ownership, Ramirez sought a partner who would honor the legacy he had built and continue serving the Greeley community with the same commitment to quality and customer care.





"Selling a business you've built isn't easy, but EAS made that decision feel right,” said Roger Ramirez. “Their commitment to people, quality service, and preserving what makes local businesses special gave me confidence that our customers and employees will be in great hands."





The addition of Ramirez’s shop to the EAS Tire & Auto family further strengthens the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality service to more communities throughout the state.



"Roger has built an outstanding business with a strong reputation,” said Bill VanHoose, brand president of EAS Tire & Auto. “The Garage Automotive Solutions is exactly the type of company we look to partner with—one that is deeply connected to its community and committed to doing things the right way. We're excited to welcome Roger's team to the EAS family and continue building on the foundation he has created as we expand our presence across Colorado."





As part of the EAS Tire & Auto family, The Garage Automotive Solutions will continue serving the Greeley community with the same commitment to quality, integrity, and customer care that has defined the business for years. The acquisition further advances EAS's growth across Colorado while supporting Straightaway's mission of helping independent shop owners preserve their legacy and create opportunities for their employees and communities.





For more information on EAS Tire & Auto, visit www.eas-tire.com.

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About EAS Tire & Auto

Founded in 2004, EAS Tire & Auto, a Straightaway brand, has grown from a single local shop into one of Colorado’s most trusted names in automotive repair. Built on a foundation of integrity, expertise, and genuine customer care, EAS continues to uphold its brand promise: “Quality Work. Genuine Care. For all of life’s miles.” With more than 20 locations across the state, EAS offers comprehensive automotive services backed by ASE-certified technicians and a commitment to transparency and excellence. Deeply rooted in the Colorado communities it serves, EAS Tire & Auto remains dedicated to keeping both the vehicles and the people who drive them moving safely for years to come. For more information visit www.eas-tire.com.

About Straightaway

Straightaway is a leading independent, full-service aftermarket automotive repair and service platform with more than 95 locations across Colorado, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Idaho, Washington, and Wisconsin. Straightaway focuses on building strong local brands by partnering with established automotive repair businesses to provide resources and operational expertise that drive growth and long-term success. The company is committed to strengthening the markets in which it operates and being a good steward of the communities it serves. Straightaway is actively expanding its footprint in new and existing markets through strategic acquisitions and welcomes inquiries from shop owners interested in exploring a sale or partnership. For more information, visit www.gostraightaway.com.

Contact Info



Izabella Dickson

idickson@gostraightaway.com

+1 443-262-6975