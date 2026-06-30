Winnebago® Introduces Elora™/Resa™: A Compact Class C Built for Real Life

FOREST CITY, Iowa, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago®, a leading innovator and pioneer in recreation vehicles, today announced the launch of Elora™/Resa™, an approachable, compact Class C that delivers the comforts of home while supporting life on the move.

“At Winnebago, listening to our customers has always been central to how we build products, and we’ve heard that RV ownership can feel more complicated than it should,” said Chris Bienert, motorhome product manager at Winnebago. “With Elora/Resa, we focused on simplifying that experience, bringing together the core systems people need into something that feels familiar from day one, so they can spend less energy figuring it out and more time using it. We were also very intentional about including premium features, materials and technology where it matters most.”

From everyday to getaway

Elora/Resa expands how an RV fits into life, bringing together familiar operation, adaptable space and integrated capability to support a wide range of experiences without added complexity.

Approachable and familiar: Confidence begins with what already feels known, as the narrow-body design and just-over-20-foot length create a driving experience that feels familiar for those transitioning from everyday vehicles. Maneuvering and parking are more manageable, reinforcing ease of use in everyday environments. Inside, open layouts, expansive windows, and clear sightlines create a space that feels intuitive and comfortable from the start.



Confidence begins with what already feels known, as the narrow-body design and just-over-20-foot length create a driving experience that feels familiar for those transitioning from everyday vehicles. Maneuvering and parking are more manageable, reinforcing ease of use in everyday environments. Inside, open layouts, expansive windows, and clear sightlines create a space that feels intuitive and comfortable from the start. Flexible design and lifestyle: The interior is designed to adapt without added setup, allowing multi-use spaces to transition between sleeping, relaxing, and gear storage within the same footprint. Generous cargo capacity supports a range of uses, from family activities to outdoor pursuits, without requiring reconfiguration. The layout maintains consistent function, enabling owners to adjust how they use the space over time.



The interior is designed to adapt without added setup, allowing multi-use spaces to transition between sleeping, relaxing, and gear storage within the same footprint. Generous cargo capacity supports a range of uses, from family activities to outdoor pursuits, without requiring reconfiguration. The layout maintains consistent function, enabling owners to adjust how they use the space over time. Out-of the-box confidence: Integrated systems are designed to support immediate use from day one, reducing the need for additional setup. Simplified controls centralize system management, minimizing manual oversight during operation. Core systems work together to reduce the need for constant monitoring, making it easier to focus on using the RV rather than managing it.



Integrated systems are designed to support immediate use from day one, reducing the need for additional setup. Simplified controls centralize system management, minimizing manual oversight during operation. Core systems work together to reduce the need for constant monitoring, making it easier to focus on using the RV rather than managing it. Intentional value: Focused design decisions prioritize essential features without introducing unnecessary complexity, anchoring the product in a purposeful and efficient foundation. A gas-powered, single-fuel platform paired with a lithium power system establishes a straightforward and cohesive approach to operation and ownership. Durable construction, reliable components, and practical features such as convertible living space and semi-dry bath support everyday usability while maintaining long-term value.



The Winnebago Elora/Resa is an approachable compact Class C that combines familiar driving, flexible living, and everyday practicality. Seating six and sleeping four, it is ideal for family weekenders, cost-conscious buyers, or sports enthusiasts who want more space than a B-van and a simple way to travel, without the size or complexity of a traditional Class C.

The product is expected to arrive at Winnebago dealers in July with a nationally advertised price of $153,772.

For a full product tour, specifications, and more, visit www.winnebago.com/models/elora-resa-family

Naming

Elora™ and Resa™ refer to the same product, offered under two nameplates. This approach comes from Winnebago’s Itasca heritage and has been carried forward as part of how we bring products to market today. It allows us to support our combined dealer network while delivering the product and experience to customers, regardless of name.

About Winnebago

Winnebago® has been a part of the American outdoor experience and an RV industry pioneer since 1958. The brand offers legendary innovation, quality and customer experience across a full spectrum of towable travel trailers and motorhomes, from camper vans to rugged adventure trucks. Headquartered in Forest City, Iowa, the brand is a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO), a leading manufacturer of premium outdoor recreation products committed to elevating every moment outdoors. For more information, visit www.winnebago.com.

Media Contact

wgomedia@winnebagoind.com