Power Queen Launches 12V 320Ah Bluetooth LiFePO4 Battery for High-Capacity RV Power

Shenzhen, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As millions of Americans prepare to hit the road for the Independence Day holiday, Power Queen has launched its new 12V 320Ah Bluetooth LiFePO4 Battery, a high-capacity lithium power solution designed to support long-distance RV travel, family camping, and extended off-grid stays.

The launch comes as summer road travel enters one of its busiest periods. According to the 2026 Independence Day Travel Forecast released by the American Automobile Association (AAA), approximately 72.2 million Americans are expected to travel during the holiday period, with 85 percent choosing to travel by car. The trend is expected to further boost demand for RV trips, road adventures, and outdoor family getaways.

For RV owners, longer trips and boondocking stays place higher demands on onboard power systems. Refrigerators, lighting, water pumps, communication devices, and small appliances all require reliable, continuous electricity. At the same time, limited vehicle space makes it increasingly important for RV power systems to deliver longer runtime with fewer batteries, simpler wiring, and greater stability.

To address these needs, Power Queen is expanding its high-energy-density LiFePO4 battery lineup with the new 12V 320Ah Bluetooth LiFePO4 Battery. Designed to provide greater usable capacity in a compact footprint, the battery helps RV owners reduce battery count, save installation space, simplify system setup, and improve power availability during extended off-grid travel.

More Power, Less Space: 12V 320Ah Bluetooth LiFePO4 Battery designed for Long RV Trips and Boondocking

The Power Queen 12V 320Ah Bluetooth LiFePO4 battery is designed for extended RV trips and off-grid boondocking, providing approximately 4096Wh of energy to power everyday loads such as refrigerators, lighting, water pumps, communication devices, and small kitchen appliances.Its core value lies not only in its larger capacity but also in achieving longer runtime, fewer wires, and clearer power management with fewer batteries within a limited battery compartment.

High Energy Density: More Power in Limited Space with a Smaller Battery

High energy density means gaining more usable power within limited battery compartment space. In the past, extending off-grid runtime often required multiple lead-acid batteries and even make changes to the battery compartment, which took up valuable space, added vehicle weight, and made wiring and maintenance more complicated.

With its high-capacity design, the Power Queen 12V 320Ah Bluetooth LiFePO4 Battery can replace six GEL batteries. Compared with six 12V 100Ah GEL batteries, it reduces weight by approximately 86% and volume by approximately 78%, allowing RV owners to gain longer power support with fewer batteries.

For real-world travel, this is easier to understand: the battery compartment no longer needs to be filled with multiple batteries. Installation and inspection become simpler, while the saved space can be used for camping gear, toolboxes, kitchen supplies, or family luggage.





Compact Size: Better Fit for Narrow RV Installation Spaces

For users looking for a lithium battery for RV power upgrades, installation space is often a key concern. Common RV battery locations include under-seat areas, under-stair compartments, and exterior storage bays. The Power Queen 12V 320Ah Bluetooth LiFePO4 Battery measures approximately L14.49 × W7.44 × H10.04 inches. While providing high capacity, it maintains a compact structure and can save approximately 35% installation space.

In practical RV layouts, this means longer runtime does not have to come at the cost of too much living or storage space. It also makes battery replacement and installation easier. The space saved can be used for more of what families actually bring on the road, such as camping chairs, toolboxes, kitchen supplies, spare clothing, or family luggage.





More Stable Off-Grid Power, Less Battery Anxiety on the Road

During extended campground stays or boondocking trips, power stability directly affects refrigerator cooling, nighttime lighting, water pump operation, and electronic device charging. For family RV travel, stable power is not only about convenience. It is also closely connected to safety, comfort, and peace of mind during the trip.

The Power Queen 12V 320Ah Bluetooth LiFePO4 Battery is equipped with an intelligent BMS that supports protection against overcharge, over-discharge, overcurrent, short circuit, and high or low temperatures. This helps provide more stable Safe Power when multiple devices are running at the same time. These protection features help reduce uncertainties caused by low battery levels, abnormal loads, or temperature changes, making extended off-grid stays more manageable and every RV trip more reassuring.

Power Queen Expands High-Energy-Density Battery Options for RV Owners

RV owners need longer runtime while also saving limited installation space. Power Queen continues to expand its high-energy-density LiFePO4 battery lineup , offering lightweight lithium power solutions across different capacity levels, installation sizes, and power demands.

Power Queen 12V 125Ah Group27: Compact Energy Storage for Small RVs and Camper Vans

The Power Queen 12V 125Ah Group27 battery provides approximately 1600Wh of energy within a standard Group27 size, making it suitable for camper vans, small RVs, and converted vehicles with limited space. It can support lighting, water pumps, small refrigerators, phone charging, and other basic living equipment, allowing small RV and camper van owners to replace batteries more easily within existing battery compartments while gaining longer runtime.

For safety protection, the built-in BMS manages battery operation and provides protection against overcharge, over-discharge, overcurrent, short circuit, and temperature issues, creating a safer and more stable foundation for daily RV power use. The Bluetooth monitoring function allows battery status and key data to be checked from a mobile phone, making off-grid power use more visible and reducing battery anxiety during travel.





Power Queen 24V 125Ah: An Advanced RV Power System for Higher Loads and Cold Weather

The Power Queen 24V 125Ah battery provides approximately 3200Wh of energy storage and is suitable for high-power inverters, multi-device operation, and 24V RV power systems. Compared with simply adding more 12V batteries, a 24V platform helps reduce current load on wiring and improve overall system efficiency, providing a stable core power source for more appliances, longer stays, and higher power output.

The battery also features dual-mode self-heating, allowing it to warm up quickly in low-temperature environments and restore charging performance more efficiently. For RV travel in northern regions of the United States, winter camping, ice fishing, or cold-weather use, this feature helps reduce the impact of low temperatures on charging and power performance, making winter off-grid trips more reassuring.





Safe Power for Every Home, Every Journey

Summer RV travel appeals to families because it offers greater freedom of route, more flexible stopovers and a lifestyle that brings them closer to nature. However, true freedom should not be built on the anxiety of running out of power. Whether it’s a short camping trip, a long-distance journey, an off-grid stay or setting up an advanced power system, a stable and reliable power supply is a vital foundation for the RV lifestyle.

Power Queen believes that electricity should bring freedom and peace of mind, rather than additional worries. Guided by the brand philosophy of ‘Safe Power for Every Home, Every Journey’, Power Queen integrates safety and reliability throughout every stage – from material selection and product design to manufacturing, testing, verification and after-sales support. We are committed to ensuring that every kilowatt-hour of electricity is trustworthy, providing a more reassuring energy solution for every family and every journey.

About Power Queen

Power Queen is a leading innovator in LiFePO₄ batteries, combining over a decade of industry experience with continuous technological advancement. It delivers high performance, safe power solutions for home backup, RVs, marine use, and off-grid living.

Power Queen believes power should bring peace of mind, not worry. That’s why safety comes first at every stage—from material selection and manufacturing to testing and service. By making every watt hour safe, stable, and reliable, Power Queen delivers trusted energy for every home and every journey.

Learn More

Company: PowerQueen USA/Germany/Japan

Visit: https://ipowerqueen.com/

Contact: mkt-content.pr@powerqueen.com

Contact Person: Mia Ma

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