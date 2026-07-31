Power Queen Launches High-Density 12V 150Ah Group 27 LiFePO4 Battery to Extend All-Day Off-Grid RV Runtime

Los Angeles, CA, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In July 2026, Power Queen officially launched the 12V 150Ah Group 27 Deep Cycle LiFePO4 Battery . Following the introduction of products including the 12V 125Ah Group 27, 24V 125Ah, and 12V 320Ah batteries, this latest release further expands Power Queen’s high-energy-density LiFePO4 battery portfolio.

Designed as an RV lithium battery for off-grid travel, family camping, mobile living, and selected marine applications, the new Group 27 battery helps users gain more capacity and clearer power management within a standard Group 27 installation space.

As RVs add more refrigerators, lighting, water pumps, communication devices, and small appliances, demand for longer off-grid runtime continues to grow. With conventional lead-acid systems, increasing capacity often requires adding another battery or finding a new location for a larger unit. This adds weight, complicates wiring, and takes up valuable storage space.

LiFePO4 batteries offer greater usable capacity and higher volumetric energy density, allowing more energy to be stored within the same installation footprint. Power Queen’s 12V 150Ah Group 27 battery addresses this need through an optimized cell layout, delivering 150Ah capacity and 1,920Wh of energy for longer off-grid stays.

Standard Group 27 Size Reduces Additional Space and Installation Changes

The new battery first addresses a common conflict between fixed RV battery compartments and growing power needs. In many RVs, camper vans, and compact travel trailers, the battery box, tray, and mounting area are determined during the original design or conversion. Even when owners want more energy storage, there may be no suitable space for a larger battery.

The Power Queen 12V 150Ah battery uses a standard BCI Group 27 form factor, with dimensions of approximately 308 × 170 × 211 mm. It is designed to fit common Group 27 battery boxes and mounting trays.

For RVs currently using a Group 27 lead-acid or lithium battery, the new model allows users to retain the existing installation location while increasing capacity to 150Ah. This provides RV owners considering RV lithium batteries with a straightforward capacity upgrade without requiring another battery position or taking up space otherwise used for camping gear, tools, and luggage. By preserving the original installation layout, the battery also reduces the need for additional mounting hardware, wiring, and system adjustments.





150Ah Capacity Provides About Three Times the Usable Energy of a Typical Lead-Acid Battery

Providing more usable energy within a standard Group 27 footprint is one of the product’s central advantages.To help reduce the impact of deep discharge on service life, a conventional 12V 100Ah battery using lead-acid chemistry is generally limited to approximately 50Ah of usable capacity in everyday operation. For RV owners running refrigerators, lighting, water pumps, and electronic devices, this may not be enough for longer off-grid stays.

The Power Queen 12V 150Ah Group 27 battery provides 150Ah of capacity and 1,920Wh of energy. Compared with the approximately 50Ah of usable capacity available from a typical 100Ah lead-acid battery, it offers about three times the usable energy while retaining a standard Group 27 footprint.

This means owners can extend the operating time of refrigerators, lighting, water pumps, communication equipment, and mobile electronics without installing a second battery. It also helps reduce the additional weight, wiring, and installation management associated with multi-battery systems.





Bluetooth Monitoring and BMS Protection Make Power Status Easier to Understand

Longer runtime also requires clearer battery management. Traditional lead-acid batteries generally do not provide a direct and accurate state-of-charge reading. Owners often rely on voltage measurements or personal experience, which can lead to inaccurate runtime estimates and delayed charging decisions during off-grid stays.

The Power Queen 12V 150Ah Group 27 battery features Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Through a smartphone, users can monitor state of charge, voltage, current, power, temperature, and charging or discharging status in real time.

This visibility allows RV owners to better understand how much energy remains and adjust appliance use or charging plans according to current loads, it helps reduce the risk of unexpected power shortages disrupting an off-grid trip.

The battery also incorporates a 150A battery management system that continuously monitors operating conditions and automatically responds to high temperature, short circuit, overvoltage, overcurrent, undervoltage, and low-temperature charging or discharging conditions.

When the battery temperature falls below 32°F, charging is stopped to help protect the cells from low-temperature charging damage. Charging can resume automatically when the temperature rises to approximately 41°F. Discharging is stopped below -4°F, helping the battery maintain safer and more stable operation in extremely cold environments.

Bluetooth makes the battery status visible, while the BMS keeps operating risks under control. When combined, they make the battery’s remaining energy and condition easier to understand while providing automatic protection when abnormal conditions occur.





Designed for RVs, with Support for Selected Outdoor and Marine Applications

The Power Queen 12V 150Ah Group 27 battery is primarily designed for RV house-power systems, but it can also support selected marine applications.

When voltage and system requirements are properly matched, this Group 27 deep cycle battery can power 30–70 lb trolling motors, fish finders, and basic onboard electronics used on kayaks, bass boats, and other small to midsize fishing boats.

Compared with a 100Ah Group 27 LiFePO4 battery, the 150Ah model offers approximately 50% more theoretical runtime under the same constant load:

At an average trolling-motor current of approximately 6.25A, theoretical runtime increases from about 16 hours to 24 hours—an additional eight hours.

At an average fish-finder current of approximately 2A, theoretical runtime increases from about 50 hours to 75 hours—an additional 25 hours.

The additional capacity can support longer cruising, more time locating fishing areas, and full-day fishing sessions. It also provides a larger return-trip power reserve, reducing concerns about ending a trip early because of insufficient remaining energy.

A More Reassuring Power Choice for Limited Installation Spaces

RV battery upgrades are moving beyond simply replacing one battery with another. Users increasingly consider capacity, physical dimensions, intelligent monitoring, and system protection together.Through its standard Group 27 size, 150Ah capacity, higher volumetric energy density, Bluetooth monitoring, and 150A BMS, the Power Queen 12V 150Ah Group 27 Bluetooth LiFePO4 Battery provides a targeted capacity upgrade for existing Group 27 installations.

The product also reflects Power Queen’s brand slogan, “Always Ready.”, and its mission, “Power What Matters.”For RV users, what matters is not simply having more energy. It is ensuring that refrigerators, lighting, water pumps, communication equipment, and other essential devices continue to receive dependable power, while reducing uncertainty about remaining capacity and system status.Power Queen aims to deliver more than electricity. It seeks to provide “Delivering More Than Power. Delivering Peace of Mind.”—helping users begin every journey better prepared and with greater confidence.

About Power Queen

Power Queen is a leading innovator in LiFePO₄ batteries, combining over a decade of industry experience with continuous technological advancement. It delivers high-performance, safe power solutions for home backup, RVs, marine use, and off-grid living.

Power Queen believes power should bring peace of mind, not worry. That’s why safety comes first at every stage—from material selection and manufacturing to testing and service. By making every watt-hour safe, stable, and reliable, Power Queen delivers trusted energy for every home and every journey.

Learn More

Company: PowerQueen USA/Germany/Japan

Visit: https://ipowerqueen.com/

Contact: mkt-content.pr@powerqueen.com

Contact Person: Mia Ma

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