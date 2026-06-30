Organic Produce Summit Unveils Robust Education Program for 10th Anniversary Celebration

MONTEREY, Calif., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organic Produce Summit, the leading event for the organic produce industry returns July 14-16, with a powerhouse 2026 education schedule that celebrates innovation, tackles today's biggest challenges, and charts the course for the future of organic abundance. The program brings together industry leaders, innovative retailers, and forward-thinking growers to explore sustainability, market trends, and groundbreaking developments shaping the organic produce landscape.

July 14th Schedule:

New this year, the Cultivating Connections Women's Networking Event will set the stage for this year's Summit, bringing together the organic produce industry for an inspiring keynote led by Brenna Davis, CEO of Organically Grown Company, as well as a panel conversation featuring leaders from Driscoll's, Creekside Organics / Fruit World, and Kauai Living Foods.

July 15th Schedule:

Two sessions on July 15th will explore new opportunities for the organic produce industry and complement in-person networking events that day.

“From Gut Feel to Data-Driven: A Fresh Produce Industry Playbook” with speakers Amanda Kuelker and Joe Vargas of Huckleberry Signals provides a practical roadmap for moving from basic reporting toward predictive analytics.

“A Good Deal For All: Building Strong, Vibrant, & Equitable Local Food Systems Through Engaged Partnerships” features facilitators Mark Mulcahy, James Morrell, and Matt Landi who will explore with attendees how to cultivate productive relationships that work for retailers, farmers, and consumers alike.

July 16th: A Day of Transformative Insights

The heart of the Summit's education program unfolds on July 16th, featuring multiple interactive panel discussions as well as two powerful keynote presentations, sponsored by Stemilt Growers, designed to address the most pressing opportunities in organic produce today.

Morning Education Sessions:

Inside Organics at Retail: Challenges, Changes, & Growth , sponsored by Four Seasons Produce Inc., offers an unfiltered look at what's working on today's shelves, featuring Tom Barnes of Category Partners, Justin Rowe from Northeast Shared Services, Rachel O'Connor of Sprouts Farmers Market, and Todd Smith from The Save Mart Companies.







Organic & Beyond: Integrating Worker Well Being into Organic & Regenerative Farming , sponsored by Zespri™ Kiwifruit, explores how ethical labor practices are becoming a defining pillar of responsible agriculture, with insights from LeAnne Ruzzamenti of Equitable Food Initiative, Amanda Kuhn of Costco Wholesale, Jane Kuhn of Once Upon a Farm, and Maggie Torres of Stemilt Growers.







Nutrition Matters: The Opportunities for Organic Produce at Retail, sponsored by Crunch Pak, examines how organic produce is positioned to meet evolving health-conscious consumer needs, featuring Alan Lewis of Natural Grocers, Michelle McCarty of Brighter Bites, Chris Costagli of NielsenIQ, Sam Knowlton of SoilSymbiotics and Lael Gerhart of Frog Hollow Farm.







The Organic Advantage: Communicating Value to Consumers in a Shifting Retail Landscape, sponsored by Superfresh Growers, explores responsible sourcing and authentic storytelling as competitive advantages, with Kim Chackal of Equifruit, Mike Houston of Takoma Park Silver Spring Co-op, Tom Chapman of Organic Trade Association, and Shawna Rodgers of CCOF Foundation.







July 16th afternoon Keynote’s:

Flavor, the Real Disruptor - The Case for Organic's Next Chapter

Chef Dan Barber, co-founder of Row 7 Seeds, takes the stage to challenge conventional thinking about what makes produce truly valuable. For decades, the produce industry has prioritized yield, uniformity, and shelf life in plant breeding decisions, but flavor rarely made the list. Barber has spent years working at the intersection of plant breeding, organic agriculture, and culinary excellence to develop vegetables with a point of view: varieties bred specifically for flavor and nutrition, emerging from ongoing conversations between scientists, chefs, and farmers who know their land best.

Barber will make the compelling case that flavor and nutrition are inseparable, and that organic growing practices are precisely what produce both.





Imagine That! Innovative Retail and Distribution Strategies Transforming the Organic Produce Industry

The food industry is changing rapidly, and this keynote brings together leaders who are identifying white space opportunities and implementing business strategies that support a vibrant, resilient, and profitable organic produce industry. As the sector navigates a shifting economic climate, changing consumer preferences, and fast-paced technological advancements, this panel will showcase how innovation and courage to challenge the status quo are driving the next chapter of organic growth.

The panel features Mike Downey, Director of Procurement & Business Development at Military Produce Group; Sandi Kronick, CEO & Co-Founder of Happy Dirt; Mark Mulcahy, Owner & Founder of Organic Options Consulting; Abhi Ramesh, Founder & CEO of Misfits Market; and Bu Nygrens, Co-Owner & Director of Purchasing at Veritable Vegetable.

Registration for Organic Produce Summit 2026 is open. Don't miss your opportunity to learn from industry experts shaping the future of organic produce. Secure your spot to access the full three-day education program, connect directly with this dynamic community through networking events, and explore organic produce trends on the expo floor.

For the complete education schedule, registration details, and exhibitor information, visit www.organicproducesummit.com.

About Organic Produce Summit

Organic Produce Summit, founded in 2016, takes place annually in Monterey, California and is the only event dedicated exclusively to bringing together organic fresh produce growers, shippers and processors with retail and buying organizations from across the globe. Organic Produce Summit is a part of New Hope Network, the leading natural, organic and conscious products event organizer and industry resource for the natural and healthy lifestyle products industry. For more information visit www.newhope.com. To learn more about Organic Produce Summit, visit www.organicproducesummit.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. With a global reach and diverse portfolio of verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure, Informa Markets connects buyers and sellers worldwide through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

pr@newhope.com

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